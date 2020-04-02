Two South Jackson boys were found safe last week after going missing for a couple of hours.
The boys — 12 and 10 — went missing from the Harris Hills neighborhood in southern Jackson County late in the afternoon on March 24 after their mother sent them outside to do their chores, according to the incident report.
The boys had been missing approximately one hour when the JCSO arrived.
Fire and rescue searched the area with drones, and K9 units were used to track the juveniles.
Multiple agencies, including some outside Jackson County, assisted in the search and provided use of drones.
According to the report, several calls came in with reports of the boys playing on Crooked Creek Rd., Jefferson River Rd. and New Kings Bridge Rd.
Jackson County Emergency Management announced in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. that the boys had been found.
COMMERCE
The JCSO recently responded to the following in Commerce:
•information on Sandy Creek Rd. where a possible overdose was reported. A man said his father took methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. He was attended to by emergency medical services and taken to the hospital at his request. The man’s father said this was an accidental overdose.
•suspicious activity on Old Bold Springs School Rd. where gunfire was reported.
•dispute on Hwy. 326 where a woman told police a man she’d been dating off-and-on hit her earlier in the day at an address on Old Airport Rd. She said she was struck during an argument with the man. The man said the altercation was only verbal.
•theft by taking on Maysville Rd. where a man said a Ford Mustang was stolen from a car lot, while a Ford Ranger was entered and damaged. The shop on the property was also broken into and four catalytic converters were taken.
•agency assist on I-85 where a motor vehicle accident resulted in one person being taken to Northeast Georgia Hospital in Gainesville.
•medical assist at the intersection of Hwy. 11 and Berea Rd. where a woman complained of chest pains. Emergency medical services arrived and tended to the woman, who was later transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•information on Veterans Memorial Dr. where a construction supervisor said one of his workers struck powerlines with a forklift. The powerlines arced, struck the forklift and a welder being held on a cable by the forklift. The grass around the forklift also caught fire. The Commerce Fire Department extinguished the fire, and Jackson County medical workers tended to the worker.
•information on Cowart Rd. where a handgun was reported missing. The complainant said her husband was the only other person who had access to the firearm. She said he had been acting “irate” recently and had been sent to a mental facility in the past. The woman’s husband said he did not know where the gun was.
•suspicious activity on Roy Howington Rd. where a woman said her son twice heard someone walking around outside his bedroom window.
JEFFERSON
The JCSO recently responded to the following in Jefferson:
•dispute on Winder Hwy. where a man said a woman, for whom he is the caregiver, is “sabotaging him.” He claimed the woman keyed his truck, sprayed WD-40 on his clothes and urinated on the floor of his home. The man said the woman is doing this out of spite “because she is evil.” The responding officer said the scratches on the man’s truck did not resemble key markings, nor did he smell WD-40 or urine. The officer also spoke to the woman, who denied all the allegations. The man then called the JCSO later that day to allege that the woman poured toxic chemicals that “smelled like burned oil and cat urine” throughout the residence. The responding officer did not smell an odor of cat urine but did report a small amount of feces in the home. The man said it belonged to the woman, but the officer couldn’t determine if the feces were human or feline. The man said he is moving out as soon as possible.
•dispute on Brockton Loop between a married couple where each said the other acted aggressively. The woman said her husband pushed her on the shoulders after she told him to stop touching her. The husband said the wife became angry when he told her not to travel to Texas due to coronavirus fears and began swinging her hands at him, striking his finger. The responding officer found no marks on either person and was unable to determine a primary aggressor.
•custody dispute on Rachel View where a man, who was picking up his son for the weekend, was told by a woman told him their son would remain at her residence out of fear of coronavirus exposure.
•suspicious activity on Peachtree Rd. A man said he was accused of molesting his stepdaughter last year and the girls’ father is now his neighbor. The man said the father is coming onto his property at night with another man, breaking things and making threats to kill him.
•identity fraud on Wingate Cir. where a woman said someone stole her identity and opened three bank accounts and a credit card account.
•simple battery on Whitney Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend pushed her onto the floor and punched multiple holes in the wall at her residence. The woman’s finger was bleeding, according to the incident report. The argument stemmed from “infidelity issues,” according to the report. The man fled the scene before officers arrived. There is an active warrant out for him in Athens-Clarke County.
•reckless driving and driving without a license on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman said her 13-year-old son was driving on Storey Lane and through their apartment complex at high speeds with other people and children in the vicinity.
•criminal trespass on Double Bridges Rd. where man showed video footage of a person attempting to enter his storage building by pulling back the siding.
•fraud on Commerce Rd. where a representative from Jackson EMC said the corporation received a returned check from South State Bank for $2,500 that it never wrote. In another incident report, Jackson EMC received six returned checks from South State Bank for a sum of $1,650 that it never wrote.
•information where a woman came to the JCSO to report that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her. She said the man was using fake Facebook accounts to contact her. He had reportedly located her mother’s residence “and was going to come see her,” according to the incident report. The woman said she was in fear of the man.
•theft by receiving stolen property on Y. Z. Sailors Rd. were a stolen loader was located.
•criminal trespass on Traditions Way where a man reported that some broke into a house through an entry door in the garage. Nothing was reported stolen.
•suspicious activity on Peachtree Rd. where a man said he’s being harassed for a crime for which he was acquitted. The man claimed that he’s still being threatened and reported that people “are in the ceiling of his residence.” The responding officer said there were no openings or access points to the ceiling. The man also said people are whispering threats to him through his windows. A woman at the residence told the responding officer that she did not believe the man, and that he had “been acting peculiar for the past several days.”
MAYSVILLE
The JCSO recently responded to the following in Maysville:
•burglary and theft by taking on Unity Church Rd. where a man said his all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was stolen. The ATV was in locked building, according to the man.
•suspicious activity on Old Miller Rd. where complaints twice notified the JCSO in separate incident reports of a red truck with no tag parked on the side of the road in front of their house.
•reckless driving on Beacon Dr. where four complainants said that a man had been driving at high speeds on a “crotch rocket.”
•simple battery on Thurston Williams Rd. where a woman said her husband pushed her after she said he would not give their infant child back to her. She said the two had been arguing over him not tending to the infant while the baby was crying.
•suspicious activity on Upland Dr. where a man was reportedly hitting himself on the head and running into people’s yards.
NICHOLSON
The JCSO recently responded to the following in Nicholson:
•agency assist on Jim David Rd. where an intoxicated man was lying on the ground having trouble breathing. Emergency medical services was called to the scene, but the man refused medical transport and further medical assistance.
•dispute on Hwy. 334 where a woman said her granddaughter’s boyfriend called her and told her to come pick up the granddaughter “before he beat her.”
•information on G. W. Wilson Rd. where a man complained of hearing gun fire in the area.
•information on O’Kelley Rd. where a woman complained of hearing gunshots.
•battery and simple battery on Hunters Ridge Ln. where man and his girlfriend’s mother got into a physical altercation after the woman attempted to leave the residence with the man’s and girlfriend’s baby. According to the incident report, the man sustained scratches to the face and broken glasses while the woman was elbowed in the face. The woman went to the residence to find out if her daughter was coming to her house after hearing that the boyfriend had been “keeping her locked down at the house” and had become abusive. The woman said her daughter’s boyfriend began yelling at cursing at her, at which point she attempted to remove the couple’s baby from the house.
•information on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a woman said she received a photo of a gun through Instagram direct message from a man whom she said had threatened her and her husband.
•theft by taking on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a woman said her purse was stolen from her friend’s front porch. The purse contained a debit card and prescription medication.
•animal complaint on Hawks Ct. where a woman said a dog tried to bite her son while he was riding his bike.
NORTH JACKSON
The JCSO recently responded to the following in North Jackson:
•information on Lipscomb Lake Rd. in Pendergrass where a man turned over a rifle to police that a juvenile left with him. He said the juvenile, who asked him to sight the rifle’s scope, has acted suspicious over the past month when he asked him to come retrieve it. Due to this behavior, the man said he felt more comfortable turning over the weapon to the JCSO.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 in Talmo where two women discovered a light on in their father’s residence, which had not been occupied in a week. The women said the area has a history of burglaries.
•suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd. in Pendergrass where a woman said a truck twice pulled into her driveway. The second time a note was left explaining that the driver's parents used to live at the residence and to call him if they receive a Medicaid card in the mail.
•suspicious activity on Water Lily Way in Pendergrass where a man said he heard three shots fired from the woods behind his house.
•fraud on Nichols Rd. in Pendergrass where a woman reported that $1,950 was stolen from her bank account. She said her bank informed her a Facebook payment was made to a man who came to her house to help repair her well that day. Earlier that day, she had used the phone of the other man who worked with him on the well.
•dispute on Hwy. 332 in Talmo where a man said he was assaulted by a female acquaintance. The man claimed he was punched several times in the nose and face while driving. The responding officer reported that he saw dried blood on the left side of his nose, but believed the man’s injuries were older than he claimed. Emergency medical services treated the man. The woman was later contacted by police and she said she defended herself when the man struck her first.
SOUTH JACKSON
The JCSO recently responded to the following in South Jackson:
•damage to property on Commerce Rd. in Athens where a female motorist reported that a vehicle in front of her “slung up” a rock from the middle of the roadway, which struck and damaged her windshield.
•information on St. Mark Pl. in Bogart where an X-Box controller was stolen from a residence.
•reckless and aggressive driving and leaving the scene of an accident on Jefferson Rd. in Athens. A woman said a motorist had been driving aggressively around her for a couple of miles before pulling in front of her and slamming on the breaks. This caused her vehicle to strike the rear of the other vehicle. The woman said the driver leaned out of the window, laughed and “gave her the finger.” The other motorist left the scene. The collision caused extended front-end damage to the woman’s car.
•welfare check on Rosewood Rd. in Athens where a woman said her roommate had been sending their other roommate text messages saying she would harm herself.
•warrant service on Rolling Ridge Rd. in Athens for a man wanted for a felony. The man was not at the address when the responding officer arrived and the person at the residence said she did not know him.
WEST JACKSON
The JCSO recently responded to the following in West Jackson:
•loitering or prowling and criminal trespass on Hwy. 124 where a man confronted someone on his property. The suspect reportedly drove his vehicle straight towards the complainant's, forcing him to leave the driveway to keep from getting hit. The complainant thought the man may have been trying to steal things from his property.
•agency assist on Pocket Rd. where a woman who had been drinking slipped and hit her head, causing an open wound.
•theft by taking on Tapp Wood Rd. where someone cut down and took an Eastern Red Cedar tree.
•suspicious activity on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where someone reported seeing someone near a shop. Officers found a man and woman at the scene. The man had recently been fired from the business. The two were given a criminal trespass warning.
•deceptive/fraudulent telemarketing on Wehunt Ln. where a woman reported purchasing car seats online, but she never received them.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck with injuries.
•suspicious activity on West Jefferson St. where a man asked a neighbor if they had holy water because he'd seen dark spirits in the area. The man spoke little English, but the complainants said a translator on their phone indicated he was talking about a stump in their yard being a portal for leprechauns and dark spirits and spoke of witchcraft.
•financial transaction card fraud on Chestnut Trace where a man reported he had discussions with a female on a dating app and was later contacted by someone claiming to work for the South Carolina sheriff's office, who told the complainant had been contacting a 14-year-old girl and that the girl's father would be in contact with him. Someone claiming to be the girl's father later called, asking him to pay $1,400 via PayPal to cover the cost of deleting various online accounts. The man then continued asking for additional money.
•loitering or prowling on Wehunt Rd. where someone took lumber from a home site that is currently under construction.
