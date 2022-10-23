The Jefferson Police Department recently responded to the disappearance of two female siblings on Park Dr.
The mother reported that her 21-year-old and 11-year-old went missing around 10 p.m. on Oct. 15 after she noticed the front door was unlocked.
The mother, other family members, the JPD, the Jackson County Fire and Rescue and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searched the surrounding areas.
The JPD C.I.D. also sent out a local amber alert.
On Oct. 16 around 4 a.m., a Jackson County deputy located the girls walking near the courthouse and carrying multiple bags of clothing.
They reportedly stated that they had left to try and get away from their mother.
The girls said they were cold and hungry, but they were otherwise OK. They were turned over to their aunt on scene.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- accident on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a vehicle rolled into the back of another vehicle. One driver reported she had recent neck surgery and was experiencing pain to her neck and head following the accident.
- accident on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle struck a motorcycle when entering a roundabout, causing minor damage to both vehicles. The motorcycle driver was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional for injuries.
- accident on Hwy. 129 where a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. One driver reported his neck was sore and hurting some from the accident.
- theft by deception on Washington St. where a car dealer reported a woman had failed to make car payments and had falsified income documents.
- information report on Washington St. where two juveniles were involved in a physical altercation at Jefferson High School.
- aggravated stalking on Hamilton Dr. where a woman reported her ex-husband tried to contact her through her mother via text.
- battery; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency call; and simple battery (domestic violence act) on Hwy. 82 N where officers responded to a physical dispute after a man head-butted his wife and busted her lip and tooth. The night before he also held a gun to his head and threatened to shoot himself if she called 911.
- driving under the influence-refusal and driving with canceled registration on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited at a traffic stop.
- civil matter on Memorial Dr. where a man reported that his ex-wife and her boyfriend talked to his son while they were leaving a football game.
- runaway/missing person on Tyler Cir. where a woman reported her mother had been gone for two hours and did not have her phone with her.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 129 N where a man reported that someone had taken four tires off the bed of his tractor trailer.
- simple battery (domestic violence act) and criminal trespass on Spratlin Dr. where a man struck his wife, shoved her, punched her, threw her to the ground, threw items and kicked a locked bathroom door open. He left before officers arrived on scene.
- wanted person located on Hwy. 15 where a man with a warrant out of Jackson County was arrested at a traffic stop.
- information report on Jefferson Blvd. where a man reported that a company hired to remodel his house continued to ask for more money without completing the work.
- criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine on Sycamore St. where a man took a lock off a restroom door, removed a water heater and removed wooden steps. Suspected methamphetamine in a plastic tube was also found inside an empty pack of cigarettes.
- property found on Washington St. and Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman turned in an iPad found on the side of the roadway.
- burglary (non-residence) where a man reported items were stolen from his storage unit, including two adult kayaks and several boxes of hardwood flooring totaling roughly $5,500.
- wanted person located and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers on Spratlin Dr. where a man with a warrant was arrested as well as his wife who was reportedly belligerent and uncooperative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.