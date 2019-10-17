A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and EMS personnel visited a residence on Wilbanks Cir. for a woman who had minor injuries and was covered on her back with grass.
The woman admitted to having argued with her husband earlier, but denied a physical dispute. The father left the residence before deputies arrived.
EMS checked out the woman’s injuries and while she was in an ambulance, her son told the deputy about an assault. The juvenile claimed his parents were sitting inside a vehicle arguing and the husband pushed the woman out of the vehicle before leaving.
When EMS cleared the woman, she started interrupting the child and continued denying an assault.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•a man found his neighbor deceased on South Elm St.
•a woman on Groaning Rock Rd. complained about a man harassing her via text messages and she believes he slashed her tires.
•dispute between a woman and her son-in-law on W.L. Williams Rd.
•a man reported a wagon wheel stolen from his property on Mt. Olive Rd.
•two male students got into a fight at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
•an elderly man became physical with employees and residents at a senior living center on W.W. Gary Rd.
•assisted Georgia State Patrol and EMS with multiple vehicle accidents on I-85.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy. 334.
•an employee at American Eagle on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. complained about a customer yelling obscenities and making racist remarks when told she couldn't return an item without a receipt.
•complaints of a couple arguing on Pine Cone Trl.
•complaints of gunshots near Old Airport Rd.
•a rock fell from a truck and damaged the windshield of a passing vehicle.
