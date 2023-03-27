On March 21, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle accident on I-85 S that left one fatality.
The deputy arrived on scene first and requested that the GSP be in route as soon as possible, as well as the coroner.
A driver of a dump truck had backed out of a construction area and attempted to pull onto I-85 S but was hit by a pick-up truck. The dump truck driver had not been able to see the pick-up due to the blind spots of his vehicle.
The dump truck driver was arrested by the GSP for second-degree vehicular homicide and was transported to the hospital for a blood sample.
The trooper called for the GSP SERT team and MCCD as well. The coroner transported the body to the Jackson County Morgue; both vehicles were impounded by the GSP and taken to the post in Gainesville.
The JCSO deputy remained at the scene to assist with traffic control.
Other incidents reported to the JCSO include:
COMMERCE
• information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a deputy was notified of an incident at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
• agency assist and Division of Family and Children Services (DFACS) referral where an officer responded with a medical unit in reference to a woman having a panic attack. She was transported to the hospital and a DFACS worker took custody of her children.
• runaway juvenile on Crystal Gail Dr. where a woman reported that she had not seen her juvenile son since he checked himself out of school. He was expected to go to his father’s house in Homer after school, but never went. They were referred to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office as it was the last known location of the juvenile.
• information on Groaning Rock Rd. where a woman said she had received a call from her child’s school about a man with no relation or authority asking if the child had already been picked up from school after the half-day. She said he was her stepdaughter’s stepfather, with no connection to the child called about. The school had not told him anything, but she was concerned about why he was asking.
• suspicious activity on Raford Wilson Rd. where a man was seen traveling through the woods and onto people’s properties. He had sat on a woman’s porch, stating he needed water and was about to pass out. He had seemed disoriented and was stating that he was looking for Ramblers Inn Rd.
• information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an officer responded to a report about a student tearing up a room.
• information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an officer was informed about a situation.
• terroristic threats/acts and aggravated assault on Swain Rd. where a man reported that another man threatened him during a dispute.
• theft by taking and dispute (local) on Swain Rd. where an officer responded to a dispute over a residency. A man who had been living at the residence was also criminally trespassed from a neighboring property for reportedly stealing a Dewalt sawzall.
• welfare check on Ila Rd. where a juvenile said his mother had not paid the power bill. He reported that since the power was disconnected he and another juvenile were freezing and were concerned about staying warm that night. DFACS was contacted about the situation.
• entering automobile; damage to vehicle; and theft by taking where a couple reported a theft from their vehicle during a soccer game. The passenger side rear window was shattered and the front passenger window was damaged with no entry. A purse was stolen, containing a passport, cash and a number of credit cards and gift cards.
• suspicious activity on Joe Bolton Rd. where a man reported fraud. A woman had been messaging him on social media and she had sent him nude photos. He had sent some back, with both consenting to swap photos. She then told him she was 16 and he needed to send $500, or she would report him to the police.
• theft by shoplifting on Tanger Blvd. where a store manager reported that two men had stolen six wallets and put them in a bag they were carrying. The wallets were priced at $258 each for a total value of $1,548.
• theft of lost or mislaid property on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. where a man reported that his wallet with $1,022 inside was missing after he went on a bathroom break. His manager said the custodian found the wallet, but the money was missing.
• information on Maysville Rd. where a man reportedly came into a store within the Commerce city limits and waved a gun around. The store owner was informed that the situation would need to be handled by the Commerce Police Department as it happened within the city.
• information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a wreck occurred in the side parking lot at EJCHS. One vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. EMS was called to the scene due to a report of chest pain, but neither driver was transported to the hospital.
• damage to vehicle on Hwy. 82 Spur and Old Ginn Rd. where a woman reported that she was “emotional” and confused the accelerator and brake pedals, accelerating her vehicle into the embankment. She did not need medical attention and damage was done to the front bumper and passenger-side rear bumper of her vehicle.
• welfare check on Traynham Rd. where an officer was asked by Barrow County DFCS to check that the residence only had a couple and their child. The officer made no contact with anyone else inside the residence.
• theft by taking on Lee Ln. where a woman reported that one of her outdoor metal chairs was missing from her front proch.
• information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a deputy was notified of a medical situation.
• driving without a license on I-85 S where a man was arrested after a motor vehicle accident.
• agency assist on Maysville Rd. and Yarborough Ridgeway where a deputy assisted the GSP after a motor vehicle accident. EMS transported those injured to the hospital.
• driving while license suspended/revoked; open container; and headlight violation on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested at a traffic stop.
• agency assist on Hwy. 441 and Steve Reynolds Pkwy. where an officer helped the GSP with traffic after a two-car motor vehicle accident. Two people were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional for injuries.
JEFFERSON
• driving without a license and tire violation on Lee St. and Athens St. where a woman was arrested at a traffic stop.
• suspicious activity and criminal trespass on Athens Hwy. where a man reported that another man was ringing his doorbell and he did not want him there.
• civil matter (local) on Rambler Inn Rd. where a man reported that he had a confrontation with another man about a vehicle.
• suspicious activity on Hunter Rd. where a white vehicle was seen in the roadway shaking. The driver and passenger were told not to park in the roadway.
• no insurance for a motorcycle and driving motorcycle or vehicle with invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration on Hwy. 129 N and Potter House Rd. where a man was cited at a traffic stop.
• suspicious activity on Rock Forge Rd. where a man was seen walking around with a flashlight at the business door. The man said he had run out of gas and was looking to see if anyone could help him get some.
• duty to stop at scene of an accident/hit-and-run on Hwy. 129 where a man reported that his vehicle was sideswiped by another vehicle. The other vehicle hit his rear quarter panel and rear driver side tire before continuing on the interstate.
• dispute (local) on Pepper St. where a woman reported that her cousin had taken the car key to her new car. A related incident occurred when she was given back the wrong key; she was later given the correct key.
• information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a parent reported about a physical altercation that had occurred between her child and another student.
• suspicious activity on Lewis Roberts Rd. where a man said he received calls from a caller claiming to be with U.S. Customs. The caller said he was under investigation in reference to a suspicious package and would be arrested.
• information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a man reported about a possible threat that may have occurred on a Jackson County school bus.
• dispute (local) and aggravated stalking on Swann Rd. where a domestic disturbance occurred between a husband and wife, with the husband violating a no-contact order.
• animal complaint on Honey Suckle Ct. where a woman reported that she was scared to get out of her vehicle because of two dogs in her yard.
• civil matter (local); welfare check; and threats on Hwy. 82 S where an officer responded to a dispute about a vehicle, as well as a report of harassment and threats relating to the sale of the vehicle.
• dispute (local) on Swann Rd. where a husband and wife had a verbal argument.
• information on Rambler Inn Rd. where a vehicle had damaged part of the caller’s lawn. A tire had blown out, ending up in the front yard, and the vehicle owner said he would fix the damaged area of grass.
• information on Commerce Rd. where an officer did a welfare check on a woman having mental health issues. The daughter said she would take her to the Advantage mental health care facility the next day.
• criminal interference with government property on Stan Evans Dr. where an inmate had peeled all the blue vinyl off his mattress and busted his property box.
• duty to stop at scene of an accident/hit-and-run on I-85 S where a driver collided with another vehicle, causing damage to the front right corner of the vehicle before continuing on the interstate.
• agency assist on Hwy. 129 N and Damon Gause Pkwy. N where an officer assisted the GSP with a motor vehicle accident involving a county vehicle.
• damage to property on W. H. Hayes Rd. where a man reported that there was a rut in the grass at the entrance to the subdivision believed to be caused by a dirt bike.
• possession of Schedule II drugs and possible overdose on Davis Rd. where a man was seen unconscious in his vehicle in a cul-de-sac. The officer made attempts to arouse him with no success and requested a medical unit before administering two doses of Narcan, which only got some eye movement. The medical unit arrived and got him completely conscious in the back of an ambulance before transporting him to the hospital. Paramedics found possible fentanyl in a clear plastic bag when trying to confirm his identification.
• damage to vehicle on Jett Roberts Rd. and Legg Rd. where a woman reported that she went numb in her left leg and lost control of her vehicle, resulting in her crashing the car into a tree.
• simple assault-family violence on Rock Forge Rd. where a man was arrested after he broke items and scared a women in the residence.
• information on Stan Evans Dr. where a man reported about a possible sexual assault that took place in the county.
• suspicious activity on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a woman that she heard a woman screaming in the woods and saw a man with a black dog walking towards the direction of the sound.
• abandoned vehicle; basic rules; duty upon striking fixed object; and failure to maintain lane on Brockton Rd. where a vehicle was abandoned in a pasture after hitting 100-150 ft. of fence.
• simple battery-family violence; criminal trespass; and cruelty to children-third degree on Feldspar Dr. where a juvenile said his brother was punching walls and throwing things after an argument with their mother. The juvenile had locked himself in the bathroom to call 911. The brother was transported to Advantage Behavioral in Athens for treatment.
• criminal trespass on Oliver Cir. where complainants reported that a woman kept coming onto their property looking for her dog, yet there was no dog around.
• reckless driving on Hwy. 129 S and Hwy. 11 where a man was arrested at a traffic stop after driving “extremely unsafe” speeds.
• expired registration; driving without a license; reckless driving; fleeing/attempting to elude an officer; and safety belts on Hog Mountain Rd. where a juvenile driver failed to maintain lane and drove unsafe speeds. He and a juvenile passenger were released to their parents. A juvenile complaint has been filed against the driver.
• deposit account fraud/bad checks on Righteous Path where a woman reported that a resident had several debits on her bank account, totaling $7,000, and had depleted funds which were set aside for home repairs. Her card had been taken on multiple occasions from the person.
• identity fraud on Jefferson River Rd. where a couple reported someone accessing their Regions Banks account and moving $15,000 from their savings account to their checking account. An order from Home Depot was also made on an unknown credit card and information (email, phone number) was changed on the bank account.
MAYSVILLE
• harassing communications-threatens bodily harm via telecommunication on Dixon Bridge Rd. where a woman reported that someone had threatened bodily harm via a phone call regarding a vehicle.
• suspicious activity on Donahoo Rd. where a woman reported that she heard someone yelling from the roadway.
• suspicious activity on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a woman had a verbal argument with her boyfriend and yelled back at her neighbors.
• suspicious activity on Ridgeway Church Rd. where a woman reported that she was seeing lights around her house and they were making her nauseous.
• dispute (local) on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a woman wanted a female resident removed from her home. In a related incident, the woman reported that the resident was stealing food she had paid for, however the resident said that she was packing her belongings so she could leave.
• burglary-second degree on Hillside Way where a man reported that someone had entered his shed and stolen his dirt bike worth $1,800.
• damage to vehicle on Deadwyler Rd. where a man reported that a rock came off of a dump truck and struck his vehicle’s windshield, cracking it.
NICHOLSON
• information on Shilo Rd. where a man said he wanted to move in with his mom but said his dad threatened to call the cops if he did.
• agency assist and possible overdose on Blackthorne Rd. where an officer assisted a medical unit with transporting a man to the hospital. The man had been found unresponsive in front of a camper door, but officers located nothing inside the camper that would result in an overdose.
• lost/found item on Hwy. 441 S where EMS reported that a JCSO badge was given over to them while returning from a transport in Athens.
• information on Steeplechase Rd. where a woman reported that someone was inside a camper on her property and she wanted them removed. The person voluntarily left the property on foot prior to the officer’s departure.
• agency assist on Broad St. where an officer helped the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office by notifying a victim about an inmate being released from jail.
• driving while license suspended/revoked and taillight violation on Hwy. 441 S and Stapler Dr. where a man was arrested at a traffic stop.
• dispute (local) on Winding Vine Ln. where a husband and wife had a verbal argument.
• accident with a deer/animal on Waterworks Rd. where a woman struck a dog with her vehicle. The dog was deceased and there was slight damage to the front of the vehicle.
• agency assist on Cabin Creek Rd. where an officer helped a medical unit with a residential fire. The fire was out and one juvenile was injured with burns on her left hand. The juvenile was transported to Grady Hospital.
• information on Hwy. 441 where a vehicle was seen that belonged to a person reported missing by the Suwanee Police Department. At a traffic stop, it was determined the vehicle belonged to the wife who was driving and trying to look for her husband. The missing husband has an identical vehicle with a slightly different tag number and damage from recent vandalism.
• civil matter (local) on Berea Rd. where a man told to move out of the property by that night and wanted to know what he could do.
NORTH JACKSON
• dispute (local) on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. Ext. where a fired employee had refused to leave.
• information on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a women wished to follow up on an alleged sexual assault incident that had occurred in February.
• extortion on Main St. where a Maryland detective was investigating a case and requested assistance with locating the offender who may reside in Jackson County. An officer contacted two suspects, both denying any knowledge of the crime.
• possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession of prohibited drug-related objects; possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of THC oil; and taillight violation on Stockton Farm Rd. where a man was cited at a traffic stop.
• civil matter (local) on Oak Crest Ln. where there was a dispute over keys to a storage building.
• juvenile issue on Holly Springs Rd. where a juvenile left his residence after an argument with his mother. The juvenile returned home with his mother and was OK.
• dispute (local) on Lanier Rd. where a husband and wife had a verbal argument over their animals.
SOUTH JACKSON
• driving without a license on Hwy. 441 and Richmar Rd. where a man was arrested at a traffic stop.
• dispute (local) on Savage Rd. where a woman reported that she and her husband had an argument about a safe containing collectibles, which he was trying to remove from the home.
• information on Winford Smith Rd. where it was reported that a man was claiming to be with the Water Quality Association and was soliciting business.
• theft by receiving stolen property and warrant service on Jefferson Rd. where a man was arrested with a warrant out of Putnam County after reportedly stealing a skid steer out of Barrow County.
• theft by taking on Lester Rd. where a man reported that his rented dump trailer was missing with a value of $14,000.
• driving under the influence-multiple substances (less safe) and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 330 and Shackleford Rd. where a woman was arrested after her vehicle hydroplaned and ran off the road into some trees.
• theft by taking on Roquemore Rd. where a man reported that two women had taken his phone and a bag containing several items.
• warrant service on Jefferson Rd. where a man was arrested with a probation warrant out of Jackson County.
• criminal trespass; simple assault-family violence; open container; driving under the influence of alcohol; and failure to maintain lane on Marie Ct. where a man tried to break into a residence he had been criminally trespassed from. The man banged on the complainant’s door and threatened her before breaking the door and damaging drywall in her garage. The man was later arrested near the property at a traffic stop.
WEST JACKSON
• agency assist on Hwy. 53 at Ednaville Rd. where a FedEx driver was reportedly transported to a hospital following a traffic accident.
• thefts on Hickory Bluff and Hwy. 124 where a dolly was reported stolen from wreckers at both locations.
• theft on Brighton Park Circle where a woman reported her purse stolen. She said she believed someone entered her home through an unlocked door and took the purse containing her identification, credit cards, social security card and car fob.
• suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said her neighbor nearly struck her mailbox while backing up his vehicle. She said she believed the vehicle's occupants were intoxicated, saying they staggered to the residence after exiting the truck.
• suspicious activity on Beccas Dr. where a man said he saw another man inside his residence with his girlfriend, adding that he suspects his girlfriend is cheating on him. The man asked a deputy to check the residence to make sure another male wasn't inside the home. The deputy spoke with the man's girlfriend, who said she wasn't cheating on him and the only other person inside the home was the man's niece.
• theft and identity fraud on Robert Dr. where a woman reportedly sent someone she met through Facebook $15,000 worth of gift cards after being promised $1.5 million and other expensive items, including a house. The person, who identified themselves as a 51-year Iowa grandmother who'd won $343.9 million in Powerball, said the gift cards would pay for the taxes on the money and home. The woman said she sent the $15,000 in gift cards over the span of a month. She reportedly received a $15,000 check that bounced.
• agency assist on Summerglen Trail where a juvenile reportedly got into a dispute with the juvenile's mother over corporal punishment.
• dispute on Fern Ct. where a woman said her husband, whom she is divorcing, delivered an alimony check to her residence after being asked to send electronic payments. The woman said she did not want him to know her location because he reportedly threatened to kill her and himself if she left him.
• juvenile issue on Walnut Ridge where a woman said she feared the juvenile would commit suicide after threatening to do so several days earlier. The juvenile told a deputy he didn't wish to harm himself.
• possible overdose on Curk Roberts Rd. where a deputy found a man lying on his back asking for help. The man said he'd overdosed after mixing methamphetamine with fentanyl and had multiple seizures. Emergency medical services transported the man to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
• information on Braselton Farms Trail where a drunk woman reportedly went to the wrong residence, thinking it was hers.
• burglary on Hellen Valley Dr. where a builder said someone reportedly stole four window blinds from a residence under construction.
• forgery on Hwy. 124 where a restaurant employee said a man paid for food with a counterfeit $100 bill.
• theft on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman reported a stolen iPhone.
• information on Antrim Glen Rd. where a man received a package from FedEx and said the driver told him a person in a car at the front of the subdivision attempted to accept it.
• dispute on Walnut St. where a woman said a reported dispute was a misunderstanding, saying she "talks loud."
• theft on Hwy. 53 where a man said someone stole a trailer from his truck.
• dispute on Creekside Dr. where a woman and her son reportedly argued over his cell phone use.
• suspicious activity on Hickory Bluff Rd. where a woman said she saw an unidentified person run away from her neighbor's back patio.
• suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man said he was sleeping in his vehicle after being told to leave a travel center.
