Arrests made recently by the Commerce Police Department were:
•Alex Lee Arnold, 20, 23 Arnolds Pl., Lexington – warrant service.
•William Blaine Epps, 36, 827 Hwy. 72, Comer – driving with a suspended license.
•Byron Rasha Lyles, 36, 2017 Pineview Dr., Spartanburg, S.C. – driving with a suspended license.
•Marcos Chavez-Diaz, 42, 440 Ridgeway St., Commerce – driving without a license.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•dispute between an estranged couple on Crossing Pl.
•dispute between a married couple on Coles Ct.
