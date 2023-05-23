Officers with the Commerce Police Department were recently called for a number of entering auto reports, including:

  • entering auto and financial transaction card fraud on Huntington Ln. where a man reported two vehicles were entered and a credit card was taken. It was later used to make a purchase at a convenience store.
  • entering auto on Lancashire Ln. where a woman said two vehicles were entered and a wallet was taken.
  • entering auto on Bishop Ct. where a couple reported two vehicles were entered and multiple items were taken, including a computer, financial cards, cash and vape pens. One of the stolen cards was later used in Gwinnett County.

