Officers with the Commerce Police Department were recently called for a number of entering auto reports, including:
- entering auto and financial transaction card fraud on Huntington Ln. where a man reported two vehicles were entered and a credit card was taken. It was later used to make a purchase at a convenience store.
- entering auto on Lancashire Ln. where a woman said two vehicles were entered and a wallet was taken.
- entering auto on Bishop Ct. where a couple reported two vehicles were entered and multiple items were taken, including a computer, financial cards, cash and vape pens. One of the stolen cards was later used in Gwinnett County.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported by the CPD included:
- domestic dispute on South Broad St. where there were conflicting stories about a dispute between two men.
- custody dispute on South Elm St. where an estranged couple had a custody dispute.
- possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance on Crossing Place where a woman was arrested after she was seen parked at an apartment complex gate. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found suspected ecstasy.
- theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 59 where a woman reported took didn't pay for merchandise at a self-checkout line.
- forgery-second degree on North Elm St. where a woman reported a fraudulent check.
- dogs/cats running loose on South Elm St. where a woman said two dogs killed two litters of kittens.
- damage to property on Cherry St. where a vehicle grazed a stop sign.
