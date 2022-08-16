Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were recently called for a number of identity theft/fraud reports including:

  • financial identity fraud on Rock Crest Ln. where a woman said someone took out a loan in her name.
  • financial identity fraud on Spratlin Dr. where a man said someone opened a credit card account in his name.
  • identity theft on Memorial Dr. where a man received debit cards and a cashier's check that he didn't know about.
  • financial identity fraud on Martin St. where a man reported someone opened a mobile account in his name.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.