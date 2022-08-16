Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were recently called for a number of identity theft/fraud reports including:
- financial identity fraud on Rock Crest Ln. where a woman said someone took out a loan in her name.
- financial identity fraud on Spratlin Dr. where a man said someone opened a credit card account in his name.
- identity theft on Memorial Dr. where a man received debit cards and a cashier's check that he didn't know about.
- financial identity fraud on Martin St. where a man reported someone opened a mobile account in his name.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- information on Banks Rd. where a woman reported a juvenile had threatened her daughter.
- wanted person located on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- civil matter on Athens St. where a woman reported a vehicle she'd just purchased had a leak.
- information on Winder Hwy. where someone found a bag containing a crystal-like substance.
- simple battery-domestic violence act on Ivey St. where a woman said a man had been physical with her. The woman had a visible injury on her ear.
- wanted person located on Hamilton Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant.
- no insurance on Winder Hwy. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- miscellaneous report on Gordon St. where a tree branch fell and damaged a vehicle.
- miscellaneous report on Brant St. where officers stopped someone after they were seen looking through trash.
- giving false name or date of birth to a law enforcement officer on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman reported a possible fraud regarding her driver's license.
- disobeying a traffic-control device and driving in violation of license restrictions on Lynn Ave. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- information and theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 129 where a man and juvenile reportedly took items without paying for them.
- lost/mislaid property on Hwy. 129 where a man reported his wallet was missing.
- theft by taking on Storey St. where someone took a trailer.
- miscellaneous reported on Maria Cir. where a man reported his vehicle's window was broken. It appeared someone had done the damage intentionally.
- information report on Eisenhower Ct. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was found unconscious, but breathing.
- information report on Hog Mountain Rd. where juveniles were left in a vehicle while a woman went to work. She told officers she didn't have anyone to watch the children until school resumed. The children had food/water and the ability to start the vehicle if it got hot inside. The woman's employer gave her the day off to make arrangements for a sitter.
