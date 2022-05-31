A rash of thefts of graduation signs was reportedly recently on the westside of Jackson County.
On Bristol Ct. a high school graduation banner was reportedly damaged and a portion of it was stolen with a similar incident occurring on Jackson Meadows Rd. where a graduation sign was reportedly damaged and stolen. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JSCO) also received reports of graduation signs being damaged and stolen on McNeal Rd. A woman said she had video of suspects taking and damaging the signs and then swimming in a community pool.
There was also a report on Stoneview Dr. where a graduation sign was stolen from the front of a subdivision.
On Kiley Dr., a woman said her son’s graduation sign and others were stolen in front of their neighborhood. The woman said she knew of similar thefts that occurred along Jackson Trail Rd.
Other recent incidents reported across Jackson County included:
COMMERCE
- simple battery on Hoods Mill Rd. No details were given.
- Department of Family and Children Services referral on Pine Forest Way where a juvenile walked out of an apartment while their parent was asleep.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where deputies picked up a man who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- animal complaint on Swann Cir. where deputies assisted in getting a kitten out of a vehicle engine.
- aggravated assault-family violence; criminal damage to property-second degree; theft by taking; and criminal trespass on Blacks Creek Church Rd. where a woman reportedly damaged multiple things in a residence and went after a man with a knife. A family member intervened and took the knife away. The woman also reportedly took the boyfriend's laptop.
- entering auto on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man reported $200 was missing from his vehicle.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman said her vehicle was struck in a parking lot.
- simple battery on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called for an altercation between two students.
- information on B. Wilson Rd. where a sim card for a phone was lost.
- welfare check on Smallwood Dr. where deputies attempted to check on someone after a woman reportedly threatened to shoot her husband.
- simple assault-family violence and simple battery-family violence on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman said her husband yelled at her and smacked her phone out of her pocket.
- dispute and civil matter on Apple Valley Rd. where family members had a dispute over child custody.
- dispute on Settlement Rd. where family members argued about a door.
- civil matter on B. Wilson Rd. where someone wanted a man to leave a residence.
- animal complaint on Woods Bridge Rd. where a woman reported a dog came at her.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone said a person was breaking a restraining order at graduation.
- damage to a vehicle on Hoods Mill Rd. where a vehicle was struck in a parking lot.
JEFFERSON
- damage to a vehicle on Waterworks Rd. where a man found his vehicle was damaged during an estate sale.
- suspicious activity on Sanctuary Dr. where video showed a person on a man's property.
- battery on Hunter Rd. where a woman said her husband threw a rock, which hit her. She said she didn't want to press charges and that she'd "take care of him" herself.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported an issue when picking up her boyfriend's children from their mother.
- theft by taking on Cottonwood Dr. where a man said a handgun was taken.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where someone made an anonymous call about drug activity.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Brockton Loop where a man was found dead of apparent natural causes.
- theft by taking on Albert Ln. where a woman said her daughter stole her vehicle. It was later brought back to the property.
- agency assist on Gum Springs Church Rd. where deputies assisted with a two-vehicle wreck. There were no reported injuries.
- dispute on Nora Ct. where two people had an argument and both said the other became physical.
- civil matter on Storey Ln. where a woman wanted deputies to escort her while she retrieved belongings.
- dispute on Nora Ct. where two people had a dispute and a woman retrieved her belongings.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical after wrecking into a ditch and acting hysterical. She reportedly admitted to using methamphetamine and heroin.
- dispute on Toy Wright Rd. where a man slept in his girlfriend's vehicle.
- entering auto on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman said someone took her purse and a wallet and later used her credit card.
- transport on Hwy. 129 where deputies gave a man a courtesy ride.
- warrant service on McCreery Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant.
- suspicious activity on Hunter Rd. where a woman reported people were doing drugs near her house.
- theft by taking on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man said someone took his Oxycodone.
- lost/found item on Galilee Church Rd. where someone found a wallet on the side of the road. The owner said it may have gotten there after he was "drugged and left in the woods" according to the report. Money was missing from the wallet.
- information-medical on Jackson Pkwy. where a woman was taken to St. Mary's Hospital after having a medical problem in a courtroom.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where an inmate was moved to a medical unit after reportedly behaving strangely. Deputies believed the man may have been "on something."
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Jameson Ct. where a woman was arrested after a physical altercation with a family member. The woman who was arrested reportedly pushed and swung at the family member and a physical altercation ensued.
- theft by taking on Athens Hwy. where someone saw a vehicle enter a property and left with an object in the bed of the truck.
- suspicious activity on Traditions Way where juveniles reportedly refused to leave a community pool at night and one of them shouted "f--k."
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where a man said someone reached out of a vehicle window and tried to grab his backpack. He reportedly spun around and struck the car with his arm.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where West Jackson Middle School received a package containing inappropriate items. It appeared to be a prank.
- criminal trespass on McClure Industrial Rd. where a former employee entered a building and made threats.
- identity fraud on McKinney Rd. where a man reported a fraudulent check.
- warrant service on Jackson Pkwy. where a woman was arrested for a warrant.
- possession of Schedule II drugs on Hwy. 82 N where deputies found Hydrocodone and an open container of liquor during a traffic stop. The driver said she'd broken her foot and had an addiction to the pain medication. Deputies gave the woman a warning and destroyed the pills.
- dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a couple had a verbal dispute.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted with a tractor-trailer that caught fire. The driver was uninjured. Fire crews distinguished the fire.
- harassing communications on McClure Industrial Rd. where a business received a threat.
MAYSVILLE
- information on Hwy. 82 Spur where a Maysville Elementary School administrator reported an incident involving a student that may have happened outside of the school.
- damage to a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd. where a vehicle caught fire.
- noise complaint on Gillsville Rd. where someone reported loud music.
- suspicious activity on Chandler Cemetery Rd. where a man heard a gunshot followed by a truck driving off.
- theft by taking and civil matter on Unity Church Rd. where a woman said a man took blankets that had sentimental value to her.
- information on Jackson Woods Rd. where someone threw an egg at a house.
- damage to a vehicle on Meeks Rd. where someone reported golfers hit balls into their yard and one broke a car window.
- dispute on Bob Mann Rd. where a woman wanted a family member criminally trespassed from a property.
- theft by taking on Meadow Lark Way where a man said someone withdrew $10,000 from his account.
- animal complaint on Plainview Rd. where someone reported their neighbor's dog killed their chickens.
- suspicious activity on Pinetree Cir. where a man reported his brother was yelling and running down the road.
- information on Pinetree Cir. where a man with mental health issues may have called by accident. Deputies spoke with the man, who told them he was OK.
- agency assist on Green Hill Ct. where deputies stood by while a mobile crisis unit talked with a man.
- suspicious activity on Upland Dr. where someone reported a man was yelling and threw a bicycle.
- theft by taking on Mary Ln. where a man said a dune buggy was taken.
- criminal trespass on Plainview Rd. where a man was standing at the end of a driveway at a property he'd been criminally trespassed from.
- dispute on Red Oak Rd. where two people argued over a vehicle.
- agency assist on Sims St. where a man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
NICHOLSON
- theft by taking on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman reported a stolen motorcycle.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Sanford Dr. where a woman with a medical history was found dead.
- dispute on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman wanted to kick a man out of a residence. The man retrieved his belongings and the woman planned to go through the eviction process.
- theft by taking on Brockton Rd. where someone took lumber from a construction site.
- damage to a vehicle on Cabin Creek Dr. where a vehicle backed into another.
- suicide threats on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where deputies checked on a juvenile who may have suicidal threats. The juvenile was OK.
- suspicious activity on Brockton Rd. where someone reported seeing suspicious people walking on their property.
- hit and run on Hwy. 441 S where a woman said a trailer struck her vehicle and the driver didn't stop.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 334 where a man reported someone came onto his property and refused to leave until he gave him money.
- dispute on Sanford Rd. where a woman reported ongoing issues with a family member.
- mental person on Cabin Creek Dr. where family members planned to take a man to the hospital after an apparent mental episode.
- civil matter on Staghorn Trail where a woman said a man wouldn't return a vehicle she let him borrow.
NORTH JACKSON
- dispute and DFACS referral on Old State Rd. where a couple had an argument with their daughter over child custody. The couple also wanted the daughter to leave the residence.
- dispute on Walnut Grove Way where family members got into an argument.
- welfare check on Allen Bridge Rd. where a juvenile was transported to NGMC Gainesville after drinking rubbing alcohol.
- possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and windshield violation on Old State Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies found suspected marijuana and methamphetamine in her purse. The driver was cited for the windshield violation.
- dispute on Brothers Rd. where two people argued and both had conflicting statements about physical contact.
- suspicious activity on Main St. where a woman said someone walked around her yard.
- driving without a license and basic traffic rules violation on Hwy. 60 where a man was arrested following an accident.
- information on Buffington Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after possibly suffering a stroke.
- juvenile issue on A. J. Irvin Rd. where juveniles reportedly caused issues at a park.
- welfare check on Old State Rd. where deputies checked on a woman who was OK.
SOUTH JACKSON
- damage to a vehicle on Richmar Rd. where someone swiped a van in a golf cart.
- suspicious activity on Commerce Rd. where someone reported a woman was bothering customers and asking for money. She was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
- suspicious activity on Pittman Hill Dr. where someone reported a man was in their driveway.
- suspicious activity on Cane Creek Rd. where someone reported a suspicious person was in their driveway.
- suspicious activity on Commerce Rd. where someone was being chased and they heard yelling.
- insurance violation and headlight violation on Jefferson Rd. where a man was issued a warning for the listed traffic violations.
- juvenile issue on Crooked Creek Rd. where a juvenile didn't want to go to school.
- insurance violation and DUI-multiple substances-less safe on Hwy. 330 where a man was arrested after running off the road. He was arrested following a field sobriety test.
- suspicious activity on Bob Holman Rd. where a woman heard a loud bang outside her residence.
- DFACS referral on Jefferson Rd. where children were left unsupervised.
- information on Skelton Rd. where someone reported their mail was taken.
- battery-family violence and damage to a vehicle on Bob Wages Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly restraining his ex-girlfriend and biting her during an argument. The incident reportedly occurred after the woman slammed on the brakes on her vehicle, causing the man to rear-end the vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Bob Holman Rd. where a woman heard a loud explosion outside her house.
- damage to property on Belle Springs Rd. where someone hit a phone line.
WEST JACKSON
•damage to vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a man said a man on a motorcycle sideswiped his truck and left the scene before he could get his information.
•agency assist on New Cut Rd. where a female driver reportedly struck a guardrail with her vehicle and then passed out and fell face first onto the ground while speaking with a deputy. The woman refused hospital treatment.
•suspicious activity on Mandy Lane where a man reportedly found his garage door open when he arrived home. He also said the deadbolt to his backdoor was unlocked. The man said the believed his neighbors are entering his house and “messing with his garage door.” No items were reported missing.
•harassing communications on Briarwood Ct. where a woman said a man continues to contact her, her husband and friends on Facebook despite being told to stop. The woman said this has been an issue for a month, and the man has threatened to distribute explicit photos and videos of her.
•information on Echo Ct. where a woman complained of a trailer and backhoe parked across from her driveway.
•dispute on Emma Circle where a woman reportedly fought with her sister over allegedly sleeping with her husband. The woman’s sister said the woman picked up a portable speaker in an attempt to strike her sister with hit. A struggle then ensued, resulting in a cut on the woman’s bottom lip. The woman said her sister had cursed at her when she arrived at the Emma Circe residence and punched her in the face multiple times.
•noise complaint on Hwy. 332 where several residents reportedly complained about a party being held on Washington Rose Ave.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a man a who wrecked his motorcycle reportedly sustained an injury to his right wrist and complained of lower back pain. He was transported to the hospital according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Liberty Bell Run where a woman said a female riding in a vehicle passed out a flyer on parental alienation to her child, which she deemed inappropriate.
•dispute on Tom White Rd. where the complainant said that two men who work a trucking company appeared ready to fight him after he sought payment for a delivery. The two men said the complainant did not make a delivery for the company and was being fired.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man who’d locked himself out of his vehicle in a fast food restaurant parking lot appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to an incident report. One of the restaurant managers said a syringe was found in a toilet after the man left the building. A deputy reportedly determined the man was not in a state to drive. He was barred from the restaurant, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 to a one-vehicle accident where the vehicle was reportedly in a ditch. The driver had slurred speech and dilated pupils and stumbled as he walked, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity and mental subject on Hwy. 53 where an employee reportedly returned from lunch and seemed “off” but refused to go home. The man eventually agreed to go home after talking to a deputy.
•suspicious activity on John Randolph Dr. where parked tractor trailers were preventing the complainant from completing road work.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man and his roommate got into a reported dispute after he told her to “quit being lazy and to go get her kids.”
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a package containing what was described as inappropriate items was reportedly delivered to West Jackson Middle School. The package appeared to be a prank, according to the incident report.
•simple battery family violence on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend punched her in the back of the head approximately eight times. After falling to the floor, she said she was struck in the mouth, breaking one of her teeth. She said her ex-boyfriend said if she didn’t stay at her parent’s house, he would find her and the beatings would continue. He also said he was paying mutual friends to contact him about her whereabouts. She said her ex has also threatened to hurt her parents in front of her. The responding officer noted that he didn’t see any broken teeth.
