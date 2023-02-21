Three people in Jackson County have reported money was stolen from their EBT accounts recently.
Two of the incidents were reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the other was reported to the Commerce Police Department.
In the Commerce incident, a woman said she checked her EBT account on Feb. 11 and found $502 had been taken out. Someone had used the card to make a purchase at a Target in California.
That incident is similar to one reported to the JCSO on Feb. 10 in Athens. A woman reported she and her husband and gone to the store to buy groceries with their food stamp card, but it was declined. They called the card company, who said their card had been stolen. Someone had used the card to make a $300 purchase at a California Target store.
In the other JCSO incident, a Nicholson woman reported someone had used her EBT card at a Sam's Club in Bogart to purchase over $1,000 worth of groceries.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- agency assist on Hoods Mill Rd. where an alert system was activated.
- welfare check on Apple Valley Rd. where deputies checked on a juvenile at a residence.
- suspicious activity and threats on Millstone Dr. where a woman said her former roommate sent her threatening text messages. She later reported her dogs were barking and she thought someone might have been outside. Officers didn't find anyone in the area.
- criminal trespass on Orchard Dr. where a man reported someone damaged his fence and may have tried to steal trailers.
- damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where a man said his vehicle hydroplaned. He lost control of the vehicle and it flipped several times. The man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
- rape on Hoods Mill Rd. where officers were called for a report of a possible rape.
- suicide threats on Waterworks Rd. where a woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after reportedly taking a bottle of pills.
- information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School where a school employee reported person(s) may have been on school grounds who weren't supposed to be there.
- disorderly conduct at East Jackson Middle School where a juvenile reportedly stood in the hallway and refused to go to class.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported three females stole over $1,900 worth of shirts.
- theft by conversion on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a business reported someone didn't return a trailer.
- information at EJCHS where a school staff member reported an incident.
JEFFERSON
- private property accident report on Stan Evans Dr. where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
- simple battery on Hammond Rd. where a woman was arrested after an argument with a family member turned physical. The woman reportedly hit another person in the face multiple times.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle was damaged after striking a pot hole.
- damage to a vehicle on Ethridge Rd. where a male reported his vehicle was keyed in a parking lot. A tire was almost flat as well.
- information on Terrell Ln. where someone complained about a parked vehicle.
- private property accident report on Hwy. 82 where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
- death investigation (non-murder) on High Meadows Dr. where a woman with an extensive medical history was found deceased.
- possession of drug-related objects and taillight violation on Dry Pond Rd. where officers stopped a vehicle for a taillight violation and later found a white crystal residue inside the vehicle, along with needles, scales and gloves.
- suspicious activity on Double Bridges Rd. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning after showing up at a residence that she'd previously been told to leave.
- forgery-first degree on Anvil Ct. where a woman said a family member purchased a vehicle and opened accounts in her name.
- burglary-second degree on Potter House Rd. where someone reported a person broke into a shop and took tools. A van was also moved on the property.
- suspicious activity on McRee Rd. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle hanging out in the area. The occupants were two juveniles who said they were talking.
- suspicious activity on Old Pendergrass Rd. where someone reported possible sexual misconduct between an 18-year-old and 14-year-old.
- expired registration and driving while license is suspended on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- damage to a vehicle on White Birch Ln. where a man reported his vehicle was damaged while he was out of town.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where two vehicles collided side-by-side and the two side mirrors were damaged.
- information on Lavender Rd. where someone burned a small pile of leaves.
- suspicious activity on Orrs School Rd. where someone heard noises on a porch.
- dispute and civil matter on Hwy. 129 where people argued over a repossessed vehicle.
- warrant service and criminal trespass on MLK Jr. Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant after a woman reported people were at a property and she didn't want them there.
- loitering or prowling on Benton Rd. where a man saw a stranger walking on his property and looking into windows.
- threats on Washington St. where a man reported receiving a threatening text message, possibly from an ex-girlfriend.
- information on Nathaniel Dr. where officers gave a woman a courtesy ride after a reported dispute.
- suspicious activity on Lebanon Church Rd. where a man slept in a tent outside a church.
- damage to a vehicle on Ethridge Rd. where a tire came off a vehicle.
- theft by taking on Orange Ct. where a company reported multiple pieces of equipment were stolen.
- dispute on Flintstone Rd. where two people had a dispute during a fridge delivery.
- theft by taking on Johnson Mill Rd. where a woman reported mail theft.
MAYSVILLE
- runaway juvenile on Hale Rd. where a juvenile ran away after refusing to go to school. The juvenile was later found by a family member.
- welfare check on Donahoo Rd. where deputies checked on a woman who was OK.
- mental person on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man repeatedly called about someone being on his property. No one was found on the property. A mobile crisis unit was called.
- custody dispute on Hillside Way where a woman reported she wasn't able to see her children at a residence.
- threats on Chandler Cemetery Rd. where a delivery driver said he pulled into the wrong driveway and a man threatened to shoot him if he didn't leave.
- dispute on Dixon Bridge Rd. where people had an ongoing dispute.
NICHOLSON
- runaway juvenile on Abby Ln. where a juvenile ran away after an argument with their mother. The juvenile was found at their father's house.
- deceptive/fraudulent telemarketing-felony on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a man reported a rental property scam.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 334 where a vehicle struck a mailbox.
- civil matter on Jennings Ln. where someone was surveying a property and easement.
- suspicious activity on Ivy Creek Dr. where a man thought he saw someone outside.
- criminal trespass on Broad St. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning from a store after he reportedly confronted staff and caused a scene multiple times.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Hunters Ridge Rd. where a woman was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- damage to property on Plantation Crossing where a man reported someone drove over his yard.
- threats on Rabbit Run where a man said his brother threatened him.
- battery and criminal trespass on Hunt Club Rd. where a man hit his neighbor in the face during a dispute.
- dispute on Hunters Ridge Rd. where roommates had an argument.
- suspicious activity on Jims Ln. where a man thought someone was in his woods.
NORTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity and damage to property on New Cut Rd. where a man said he saw someone on his property via security camera. The man also damaged a fence.
- agency assist on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a man was taken to the hospital after taking methamphetamine.
- juvenile issue on Stockton Farm Rd. where a juvenile walked in the area after a dispute with family members.
- dispute on Walnut Creek Cir. where a couple argued.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 where a man thought someone was in his yard.
- missing person on Old State Rd. where a woman reported she hadn't heard from her son for several weeks.
- information at North Jackson Elementary School where a school employee reported an assault on a student that occurred at the juvenile's residence.
- theft by taking on Pocket Rd. where a man reported someone stole his tractor and equipment.
SOUTH JACKSON
- operating a motor vehicle without registration/license plate; driving without a license; and insurance violation on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Commerce Rd. where someone reported a man was loitering. He was charging his phone at a community building.
- civil matter on Jefferson River Rd. where neighbors had a dispute about parked vehicles.
- dispute on Marie Ct. where a man and woman argued at a residence.
- warrant service and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- noise complaint on Commerce Rd. where a woman reported her neighbor was playing loud music.
- suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where a woman said she saw someone outside with a flashlight in her neighbor's yard.
WEST JACKSON
•damage to property on Wehunt Rd. where a driver reportedly struck and damaged a Windstream line box when he swerved to miss hitting a deer.
•simple battery on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man said his son knocked him out under their carport during an argument over a chainsaw. He said he is “very particular about his chainsaw” and confronted his son for putting the wrong blade on it. He said his son jumped him under their carport with a punch to his face and couldn’t remember anything after being struck. The man reportedly sustained a slight bruise on his face and a cut on his mouth. He said he wanted to press charges against his son.
•dispute on Jefferson St. where a man refused to pay a roofer because he was displeased with the work.
•criminal trespass on Shirley Ct. where a woman’s boyfriend reportedly threw items around her home while drinking.
•runaway juvenile on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a man said his juvenile grandson ran away sometime after he went to bed. The juvenile’s brother reportedly said the boyfriend of a female in Winder picked the youth up at some point overnight.
•juvenile issue on Jacob Dr. where a teenager reportedly threatened to assault her guardians to get out of their house. The juvenile had reportedly threatened to hurt herself in the past.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman and her brother-in-law argued over a set of car keys.
•dispute on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a woman said she wanted her grandson’s girlfriend barred from her property.
•information on Laurel Cove Dr. where a woman reported a vehicle speeding through her neighborhood.
•missing person on Morris Creek Rd. where a man said he could not find his juvenile daughter. She was found later near her home, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Mead Ct. where a woman said grass in her backyard was burned. She said no one knew how the fire started or how it was put out.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a pizza restaurant manager said a customer yelled and cursed at her after being told she was too busy to speak with him. The customer reportedly refused to leave after being asked to but did after the manager called 911.
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where a woman said someone drove a vehicle into her yard and struck a tree. She said the motorist then drove out of her yard. The driver later called law enforcement to report the accident.
•recovered stolen property on Pocket Rd. where an Audi reported stolen was found in the back of a residence. The vehicle reportedly sustained damage in multiple places. The property owner said she didn’t know the stolen vehicle had been left at her residence. She said a man who typically comes to the property told her he needed a ride to an auto shop store to buy a battery for the vehicle. She said she believed the car belonged to the man. The vehicle was reported stolen from a business on Lewis Braselton Blvd earlier in the day. According to the report, multiple vehicles at the location and adjacent businesses. One vehicle owner said light bulbs were stolen from his car. Another said jump box was taken.
