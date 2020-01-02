Four residents on J.S. Williamson Ct. recently reported break-ins on their properties, but none of the complainants found anything stolen.
The first complainant said he noticed a window on his shed was broken and items inside were out of place. Outside the shed, he found a knife in a tree and carvings in the paint on the shed.
Two women said the backs of their sheds were removed and a fourth complaint found a small window open and said the window was too small for anyone to enter through.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•a woman on Commerce Rd. complained about her unruly teenage son who was recently suspended from East Jackson Comprehensive High School for fighting.
•a man on Old Athens Dr. complained about a neighbor’s dog attacking their dog.
•a woman on Memorial Dr. said a man smashed her windshield with a flashlight and claimed she ran him over with her vehicle.
•a man on Quail Ridge Dr. returned home to find his front door open. No one was inside and nothing was reported stolen.
•a man on Brooks Dr. said he gave a caller his Social Security number and date of birth because they claimed to be with the Social Security Office and they told him someone was attempting to steal his identity.
•complaints of a vehicle parked on the roadway on Peach St.
•a man on Jims Ln. admitted to punching and shattering his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom window but denied making threats to burn the residence down. The ex-girlfriend’s father confronted the man but said he did not hear any threats to burn the house down. The father and girlfriend refused to press charges if the man agrees to fix the window.
•complaints on Old Hwy. 441 of people placing items from an under construction residence into a buggy and leaving.
•vehicle accident on Hwy. 441 where a vehicle failed to keep its lane causing two vehicles to collide on their sides.
•a man reported his credit card taken at Dollar General on Hwy. 441. Whoever took the card made $560 in charges before he closed the account.
