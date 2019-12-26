Stores at the Tanger Outlets Mall recently made complaints of shopliftings to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
A manager of the Nike outlet said a man and woman loaded 14 or 15 boxes of shoes into mesh bags before leaving the store and he didn’t know what direction they went afterwards. The total value of the shoes exceeded $1,500. The manager also believes the same two people stole shoes in July and August.
Employees at Old Navy saw a man load nearly $1,000 worth of clothing into a trash bag. The man talked to two people inside the store, but both said they did not know he was shoplifting.
At Wilson’s Leather, a man grabbed one jacket off a rack and ran out of the store.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•assisted EMS with a woman experiencing stomach pains on Westview Rd.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with vehicle accidents on I-85, Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 15.
•a man on Sam Brown Blvd. said he saw two women in a vehicle making gestures for him to call 911. Then the driver rolled down the window and said everything was fine before driving off.
•a woman assaulted a man on Ila Rd. during a diabetic episode. The man says she acts out when her blood sugar gets too high and they were in the process of getting her food.
•a man on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. said his tire was punctured when police vehicles ran him off the road. He said the vehicles were speeding with sirens on and he claimed he gave them enough room when he pulled over.
•a woman on B. Wilson Rd. complained about neighbor’s shooting fireworks and some landing in her yard.
•assisted the Commerce Police Department with locating a man near Pine Ave.
•a man on B. Wilson Rd. complained about his neighbor standing in front of his residence watching it, before walking away.
•a woman on Steven B. Ranger Blvd. reported her wallet stolen.
•a man on Fincher Dr. complained about a neighbor making negative Facebook posts about him and his company.
•a man reported the driver’s side of his vehicle damaged after he left the Commerce Library.
•a woman on Mt. Olive Rd. said someone rang her doorbell and left her property. But the woman said she doesn’t have a doorbell and believes the suspect was the owner of the trailer park behind her residence.
•a man said he hit a piece of debris on I-85 which caused his tire to go flat.
