Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to three stores at the Tanger Outlet mall with complaints of shoplifting.
In each incident, two people entered stores with shopping bags from other stores. The suspects loaded items into bags before leaving the stores. Nike and Polo Ralph Lauren were two of the victimized stores, one store was unnamed in reports. Over $3,500 worth of clothing was stolen from the unnamed stores. Nike and Polo hadn’t determined how much was stolen at the time of the report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•complaints of a reckless dirt bike driver on Woods Bridge Rd.
•a reckless motorcycle driver eluded JCSO deputies and Maysville Police Department officers. A deputy caught up with the driver at the Dry Pond Country Store and before the deputy could identify the man to decide to charge him, the man left.
•dispute between a man and his grandson about the grandson drinking on Old Hoods Mill Rd.
•complaints of vandalism at an East Jackson Comprehensive High School restroom.
•a man complained about finding a large pile of trash on his property on Apple Valley Rd.
•dispute between an ex-couple on Brenda Dr.
•a man on Sandy Creek Rd. complained about his sister flipping the breaker to his bedroom and committing suicide recently. The sister said the man hasn’t been paying bills and she has never committed suicide. Later, the sister said the man hit her in the chest when she tried to stop him from tearing down a fence.
•complaints about the contents of YouTube videos posted by an EJCHS student.
•a woman on Settlement Rd. complained about her neighbor’s taking their dog out of her yard.
•a man on Woods Bridge Rd. witnessed a vehicle hit a dog. The man took possession of the dog before contacting Animal Control. The dog did not have life-threatening injuries.
•a woman on North Broad St. reported her son being assaulted at his father’s house in July. The woman said the son was hit from behind and pushed off a back porch.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on Waterworks Rd.
•complaints of an assault at EJCHS.
•reports of students vaping at EJCHS.
•a woman on Bradberry Ct. complained about her ex-husband stealing Christmas decorations.
