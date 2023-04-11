Officers with the Jefferson Police Department recently reported a number of theft incidents, including:
- theft by taking on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman thought someone took a wallet from her purse while she was shopping at a store.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the JPD included:
- information on Bailey Dr. where a juvenile ran away, but was later found.
- information on Lawrenceville St. where two people had an argument about one of them taking a vehicle and there were conflicting stories about a physical dispute.
- two-vehicle accident with three injuries on Hwy. 129. Two people were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after sustaining cuts on their arms and legs. One of the drivers also had a cut on their head and was checked by a med unit.
- headlight violation and obstruction of officers on I-85 where a man was arrested after fleeing from police during a traffic stop.
- simple battery-domestic violence act on Academy Church Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly pushing a woman during an argument. The man said the woman had hit him, but officers didn't see any evidence of that.
- two-vehicle wreck with one injury on I-85. One person complained of head pain, but declined treatment.
- information on Gordon St. where a woman said another woman harassed her and made crude comments.
- report on Concord Rd. where a man saw two juveniles kicking at a dog.
- criminal trespass on Epps St. where a man said his ex kicked a door, resulting in damage. The incident reportedly stemmed from a custody issue.
- battery on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman was arrested after punching another woman during a dispute.
- driving while unlicensed and no insurance on Jett Roberts Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
