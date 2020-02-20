Students and teachers at East Jackson Comprehensive High School recently reported thefts of their belongings.
One student reported a pair of Apple AirPods stolen while a band student reported his saxophone stolen. A teacher said her wedding ring and engagement ring were also stolen
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•a man on North Broad St. complained about his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend sending him threatening messages.
•a woman wanted deputies to check on her husband and step-son on Mt. Olive Way. Both advised they were OK.
•a woman on Sandy Creek Rd. complained about her brother cutting the doorknob off her bedroom door. The man admitted to cutting the lock because the breaker is in her room. The breaker to the well was shut off and other residents inside needed water.
•verbal dispute between a couple on B. Wilson Rd.
•a man on White Hill School Rd. complained about his neighbors shooting guns and some of the bullets coming onto his property.
•complaints of screaming from an apartment on B. Wilson Rd. The reported screamer said she was on the phone with her mother and got upset.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on I-85.
•a man was stopped by McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies in North Carolina and said something bad happened at home. A JCSO deputy checked on the home on Cowart Rd. and met with a resident who said the man has mental issues and is off his medications. The man left the residence the previous day and the resident was going to report them missing.
•a woman on Tuxedo Dr. reported threatening text messages sent from her ex-boyfriend. In the messages, the boyfriend said he killed someone, but did not state who.
•a woman on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. said she picked up a woman who was walking on the street. She said the woman was “meowing” like a cat and shaking. Deputies and EMS checked on the woman at the Tanger Outlet mall. After only “meowing” at officers, she finally told them her name and officers found paperwork from Northridge Medical Center in her bag. EMS transported her to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•complaints of gunshots near Nelva Ln.
