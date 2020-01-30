An owner of a residence going through a remodel recently reported thefts from the property to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The man owns a property on Hillside Way and is currently rebuilding the residence after a fire. Because of the stage of remodeling, the residence is not secure. On January 13, the man returned to the residence and found items had been moved around and some items were missing. He reported a saw, a mudmixer, jigsaw, spool of wire, sawblades and drill bits stolen.
The man returned to the residence on January 21 to find more thefts. He realized a welding hood, three drills and batteries were stolen. The total value of all the items stolen over both incidents exceeded $1,500.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•verbal dispute between a mother and daughter on Silver Dollar Rd.
•a man on Plainview Rd. said an access door on the underside of his residence had been pried open and two gas cans and two lawn mower batteries were stolen.
•a woman on Horseshoe Bend wanted a welfare check on her daughter whom she believes is with a drug dealer in Athens. A deputy contacted the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and asked them to check on the man’s residence, but there was no one there at the time.
