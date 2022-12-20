Officers with the Commerce Police Department were recently called for a number of thefts, including:

  • theft by taking on Homer Rd. where a man took a feed bucket and shirts from a store without paying for them.
  • theft by taking on Crossing Pl. where a woman reported three packages were taken from her residence.
  • theft by taking on Homer Rd. where a store employee reported a man took a couple pairs of boots without paying.
  • theft by taking on South Elm St. where a store employee reported another employee took cash and lottery tickets from a business.

