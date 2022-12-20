Officers with the Commerce Police Department were recently called for a number of thefts, including:
- theft by taking on Homer Rd. where a man took a feed bucket and shirts from a store without paying for them.
- theft by taking on Crossing Pl. where a woman reported three packages were taken from her residence.
- theft by taking on Homer Rd. where a store employee reported a man took a couple pairs of boots without paying.
- theft by taking on South Elm St. where a store employee reported another employee took cash and lottery tickets from a business.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported in Commerce included:
- battery; simple assault; and criminal trespass on N. Broad St. where a man reportedly punched a vehicle window, breaking it and attempted to remove a woman from the car. The woman was injured in the process, but wasn't cooperative with officers and wouldn't give any information about the incident.
- criminal trespass on Nolana Dr. where someone reported damage to an electric range.
- information on North Bowden St. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a possible overdose.
- damage to property on Homer St. where someone struck a pole in a parking lot.
- warrant executed on S. Elm St. where a woman was arrested for a warrant after someone reported she was at a business.
- driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information report on B. Wilson Rd. where a man reportedly took a pack of cigarettes from a store. Officers gave the man a ride home after the man said he had taken medications following surgery.
- criminal trespass on Waterworks Rd. where a woman said shed doors were open and items were moved around.
- domestic dispute on Northwood Dr. where a couple had a verbal argument.
- warrant executed on S. Broad St. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
