Thefts recently reported to the Jefferson Police Department were:
•a man on Pottersville Ct. said a residence he owns was broken into and a washer and dryer set was stolen. He believes a previous tenant broke into the residence to take the items since they belonged to them.
•a woman said her purse with her wallet inside was stolen from a shopping cart at Kroger on Old Pendergrass Rd. Before meeting with deputies, her debit card had already been used at a gas station on Athens St.
•a rented drill valued at $300 was stolen from a worksite on MLK Ave.
•a driver left a gas station on Hwy. 124 without paying for gas.
ARRESTS
Arrests made recently by the Jefferson PD were:
•Kasmiah Roshonte Paige, 26, 2730 Cooper Brook Dr., Snellville – possession of marijuana.
•Jasset Manuel Gutierrez, 19, 2247 Canteen Cir., Odenton, Md. – possession of marijuana.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Jefferson PD were:
•a vehicle drove through a gate at the Pendergrass Flea Market.
•a woman on Athens St. noticed the side door lock of a business broken.
•a manager at a wedding venue on Jett Roberts Rd. wanted the groom’s mother to leave the venue until the wedding because of her conduct the previous day.
•a woman reported to Jefferson PD officers that she lost her dog in Gillsville and believes she found the dog on Facebook, but the people who found the dog don’t believe it’s hers.
•rear-end accidents on Washington St. and New Salem Church Rd.
•rear-end accident involving three vehicles on Hwy. 129.
