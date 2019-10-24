Numerous Jefferson residents recently reported thefts of property at and away from their residences. The thefts reported were:
•a woman on Kissam St. reported a set of rings stolen.
•complaints of a gun stolen from a vehicle on Dry Pond Rd.
•three depth finders reported stolen from a boat parked at McDonald’s on Hwy. 129.
•a woman reported cell phones stolen from the Circle K convenience store on Dry Pond Rd.
•a woman on Pine St. reported her ear buds stolen.
•a woman on Jameson Dr. noticed items stolen from her residence after returning home.
•license plate from a tractor trailer reported stolen on Frank Amerson Pkwy.
•a man visited the police department to report stolen checks.
ARRESTS
Arrests made recently by the Jefferson PD were:
•Nick Andrew Scoggins, 41, 2150 Hwy. 323, Gillsville – warrant service.
•Theodore Kevin Jones, 43, 121 Autumn Oaks Ln., Lexington – driving with a suspended license.
•Monet Charisse Gladney, 32, 4025 Amberleigh Trace, Gainesville – warrant service.
•Domonique Williams, 31, 3114 Campus Pointe Cir., Gainesville – warrant service.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Jefferson PD were:
•complaints of an aggressive driver on Sycamore St.
•a woman on Borders St. complained about a neighbor's dog acting aggressive towards her dogs.
•a woman on Old Pendergrass Rd. noticed her vehicle damaged.
•a woman on Glenfield Dr. found her boyfriend hanging from a tree. The boyfriend was alive and taken to a hospital.
•a woman on Pine St. found a slashed tire on her vehicle.
•a man on Hwy. 129 reported his estranged wife forged a $9,500 check.
•a man visited the police department to complain about scam calls.
•a woman on Rivermist Cir. complained about her daughter acting belligerent.
•separate rear-end accidents on the I-85 off ramp.
•rear-end accident on Hwy. 129.
•rear-end accident on Sycamore St.
•a vehicle turning onto I-85 struck an oncoming vehicle on Hwy. 129.
•a vehicle turning onto Jett Roberts Rd. clipped a stopped vehicle.
•a vehicle trailer was T-boned pulling onto the I-85 on ramp.
•a vehicle failed to maintain lane and struck an oncoming vehicle on Old Pendergrass Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.