Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were recently called for a report of burglary at the Lavaquita Flea Market.
According to the complainant, someone burglarized her booth between Jan. 2-5, taking hundreds of dollars worth of tools.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD were:
•information on Cyprus Dr. where a man reported a custody dispute.
•information on Rivermist Cir. where sisters argued and the incident reportedly turned physical.
•wanted person located on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
Information on Plantation Dr. where a man said someone harassed him on Facebook about a dog breeding service.
•aggravated assault on MLK Jr. Dr. where a woman and her father argued. She said the man hit her and pushed her down. The man said the daughter cut his arm with a kitchen knife.
•financial identity fraud on Oak St. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend forged her signature to allow the sale of a residence.
•wanted person located on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
•lost/mislaid property on George Bush Ln. where a man said he lost his carry permit.
•wanted person located on Barrow Park Dr., Winder, where an officer transferred a woman from the Barrow County Detention Center to the Jackson County Jail.
