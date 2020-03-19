A man and a woman reported multiple vehicles windows damaged by gunshots.
One man said he woke up in the early morning hours to approximately eight gunshots. Two vehicles parked in front of and beside the residence were shot in the windows. A camper on the property was shot at as well, but the bullet didn’t travel through the wall.
ITEMS LEFT MYSTERIOUSLY IN THE ROADWAY
A man on Bob Mann Rd. recently told JCSO deputies that he had to move several expensive items out of the roadway.
The items were a dehumidifier, a television and a backpack blower. The items were not damaged so the deputy did not believe they fell off of a vehicle. Dispatch ran the serial numbers and the items returned with "no wants" and there weren’t any recent burglaries that included the thefts of such items.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•a woman complained about a suspicious vehicle at her son’s residence on Hale Rd. The driver of the vehicle said his vehicle had run out of gas and he was waiting on a friend to bring him gasoline.
•complaints of possible illegal dumping on Donahoo Rd. A deputy found an old mattress and old tires on the side of the road with a group of people. The group claimed they were picking up metal and cleaning up the area.
•complaints of a boat with a loud motor on Lipscomb Lake Rd.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus on Deadwyler Rd.
•a woman on Marlow Rd. complained about her nephew, who reportedly is in jail in Arizona, asking for $10,000.
•complaints of a speeding vehicle on Beacon Dr.
•a man on Highland Way said his wife didn’t let him leave their residence after an argument.
•complaints of gunshots near Red Oak Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.