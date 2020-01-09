Several accidents were recently reported to the Jefferson Police Department. The JPD:
• reported a vehicle hit a fence and barn on Hogans Mill Rd. and left the scene.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident with a power poll on Hog Mountain Rd.
•assisted the GSP with vehicle accidents on Hwy. 124. And Hwy. 129.
•reported a two-vehicle accident on Hog Mountain Rd. where the side-view mirrors collided.
•assisted the GSP with two separate vehicle accidents on I-85.
•a deputy spotted a vehicle with a recently broken window on Sawtooth Oak Dr.
A stolen car and trailer were also reported:
•a complainant said he drove to a man’s residence on Thyatira Brockton Rd. after dropping the man’s boyfriend off at work. He said he went inside to use the restroom and when he came out, his vehicle was stolen.
•a man reported his trailer stolen from his residence on Commerce Rd.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•a woman on Molly Dr. complained about a vehicle being parked near her driveway for 30 minutes.
•a man complained to deputies about his estranged wife withholding his children from him.
•a man on Brockton Loop said his brother with dementia was missing from their residence. The brother was later found on Hwy. 441 in Banks County.
•complaints of gunshots near Hickory Hills Dr.
•a woman on Hwy. 82 believed someone attempted to break into her residence through her backdoor.
•a woman complained to deputies about another woman constantly calling her.
•complaints of loud music on Slate Ave.
•a Jefferson man was treated at an Athens hospital for a minor stab wound. Earlier in the day, the man's residence had reportedly been broken into.
•verbal dispute between a couple on Grace Dr.
•dispute between an estranged couple on Meadow Ln. over not wanting to be near each other.
•complaints of two people at a residence where they didn’t belong on McCreery Rd. The people claimed they had permission from the residence and homeowner. Dispatch contacted both who told the sheriff’s office that the people were not allowed at the residence.
•a woman on Ashwick Dr. reported a man in Texas posing as the owner of a residence in Hoschton. The man is telling people he is renting the property and is requesting $950 in a payment up front.
•a man on Johnson Mill Rd. complained about someone ringing his doorbell and running off.
•a woman on Lewis Sailors Rd. complained about her niece instigating an argument with her and she believes the niece is under the influence of drugs.
•complaints of loud music and gunshots on Old Pendergrass Rd.
•a woman on Ellis Banks Rd. complained about people pulling into her driveway and littering.
•a woman on Jackson Trail Rd. complained about her aunt making death threats towards her.
•dispute between siblings on Harris Ln. over a civil matter. Both claimed the other was abusing their elder parents.
•dispute between a couple on Whitney Rd. and in the argument, the boyfriend took the girlfriend’s phone.
•a woman on Summit Chase Dr. said her debit card information was used fraudulently for two charges totalling $30.
•a woman on B. Whitfield Rd. complained about her step-son trespassing on her residence. The step-son fled the area on foot when a deputy arrived.
•complaints of fireworks being shot near Riley Rd.
•dispute between a man and woman on South Trotters Way over the custody and parenting of their three children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.