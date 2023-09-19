The suspect in a recent Commerce murder was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with jail officers recently.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called for the report of simple battery on a law enforcement/detention officer at the jail on Sept. 11.
An inmate, Xavier Clark, had been involved in a physical altercation with jail officers. He was tasered and put in a wrap restraint.
Clark, 23, of Commerce, has been in the Jackson County Jail since May. He is the suspect in the shooting death of Calvin Varnum outside the Hardee’s in downtown Commerce in May.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO include:
COMMERCE
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported two people stole two pairs of sunglasses.
- suspicious activity on Paula St. where someone conducted an illegal burn.
- agency assist on Bradberry Ct. where EMS checked on a man for a mental health issue.
- dispute on B. Wilson Rd. where a man and woman had a dispute over money. There were conflicting stories about a physical dispute.
- information at East Jackson Elementary School where a staff member reported a student may have an item that wasn’t allowed.
- information at East Jackson Middle School where an officer felt something hit the back of his pants. He later found ketchup on the table and on their work phone.
- suspicious activity on Mt. Olive Rd. where a woman reported her car alarm went off in the night.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on Maysville Rd. where a woman reported a tractor-trailer struck the passengers’ side of her vehicle.
- information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School where someone reported an incident that occurred in a stadium parking lot.
- information at EJCHS where an administrator reported an incident.
- civil matter on Toyota Way where two people argued over a vehicle.
- civil matter on Ridgeway Church Rd. where a man and woman had a dispute and one of them wanted to retrieve belongings.
- two reports at EJCHS where a school resource officer was notified of an incident.
- suspicious activity on Whitehill Ln. where someone heard gunshots.
- theft by taking at the EJCHS stadium.
JEFFERSON
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle was damaged by debris.
- agency assist on Lyle Field Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a wreck.
- agency assist on Logistics Center Pkwy. where deputies assisted the Jefferson Police Department after a wreck.
- civil matter on Rock Forge Rd. where someone retrieved belongings after being served with a temporary protection order.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported an issue after she hired someone to do work on her vehicle.
- agency assist on Hwy. 15 where officers assisted the GSP after a three-vehicle wreck with injuries.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 where officers assisted the Arcade Police Department after a dispute between two women.
- warrant service and giving false name to officers on County Farm Rd. where a man was arrested after someone reported seeing someone looking in cars in a parking lot. The man gave officers a false name and he was arrested for a warrant after they learned his true identity.
- obstruction of officers; simple battery; battery/simple battery-family violence; cruelty to children-third degree; and criminal damage to property-second degree on Redstone Rd. where a man was arrested after a domestic dispute. The man allegedly grabbed, bit and pushed a woman. He also reportedly kicked open a door, which struck another woman’s hand. The incident occurred in front of children.
- agency assist on Lyle Field Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP after a wreck.
- hit and run on Hwy. 82 where a man reported a vehicle rear-ended his vehicle, drove around him and fled the scene.
- civil matter on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reported money was missing from his safe.
- theft by taking on Oliver Cir. where someone reported televisions and a fridge were stolen.
- simple assault and reckless driving on Wellford Ave. where someone reported a speeding vehicle. One person in the speeding vehicle reportedly made a threat after being told to slow down.
- dispute on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a man and woman got into an argument over bed sheets.
- suspicious activity on River Glen Rd. where a man reported people were on his property.
- information on Lyle Field Rd. where officers were notified of an incident while they were at a school.
- juvenile issue on Hwy. 335 where a juvenile ran to a person delivering mail and said they didn’t know where their mother was. The juvenile ran back inside the residence. Officers made contact with the mother, who had been asleep. Officers said the juvenile appeared to be well taken care of.
- civil matter on Bill Wright Rd. where family members argued over property.
- lost/found item on Jett Roberts Rd. where a phone was found after a wreck.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 where a man was walking down the road.
- civil matter on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a lease manager and tenant had a dispute.
- suspicious activity on Galilee Church Rd. where a man walked around a church property. He said he was just out walking.
- agency assist on Kendall Creek Dr. where a woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton after a possible overdose. Narcan was administered.
- damage to property on Cox Rd. where a man reported his neighbor ran over a water line, causing damage.
- lost/found item on Stillwater Ln. where a man found a stun gun in his yard.
- suicide threats on Bell Wood Dr. The man was reportedly aggressive toward officers and told them to leave.
- criminal damage to property-second degree on Winder Hwy. where a man reported his neighbor clogged his pipes.
- welfare check on Winder Hwy. where officers checked on a juvenile, who was OK.
- damage to a vehicle on Athens Hwy. where a vehicle was damaged after traveling off the road.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where a woman who had been reported missing out of Barrow County was found walking in a field.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Latty Ln. where a man with an extensive medical history was found deceased.
- dispute on Jackson Woods Rd. where a man reported an issue with a living arrangement.
- damage to a vehicle on Marlow Rd. where officers were called for a single-vehicle with with injuries. One man was extracted from the vehicle and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. EMS said the man may have been intoxicated.
- animal complaint on Rolling Ridge (Gillsville) where a woman reported a dog was in her yard.
- suspicious activity on Upland Dr. where a woman reported a man was on her property.
- agency assist on Mitchell Rd. where officers assisted the Banks County Sheriff’s Office after a woman had a dispute with her boyfriend.
- dispute on Green Hill Ct. where a man and woman argued after the woman called 911, claiming the man was overdosing.
- threats on Owens Rd. where a woman reported receiving threatening text messages.
- unruly juvenile on Hale Rd. where parents sought advice.
- criminal interference with government property and theft of services on Red Oak Rd. where someone damaged a lock on a water meter.
- burglary on Red Oak Rd. where a woman reported multiple items were taken from her residence.
NICHOLSON
- agency assist on Cabin Creek Rd. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a possible overdose. Officers administered Narcan to the woman. The Department of Family and Children Services was called since two juveniles were in the residence at the time.
- dispute on Light House Cir. where a man and woman had an argument. One of them said the other snatched a phone from their hand.
- theft by taking on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a woman reported someone stole medication.
- warrant service and fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer on Herman Dr. where a man fled from police on a John Deere Gator. He drove into the woods, then fled on foot. Officers weren’t able to find him.
- burglary-first degree on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman reported someone broke into her home and took multiple items, ranging from televisions to jewelry.
- private property accident on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
- battery on Cabin Creek Dr. where a man reported another man hit him and ripped off his shirt in an apparent road rage incident.
NORTH JACKSON
- information on Toy Wright Rd. where a company received a package that contained marijuana.
SOUTH JACKSON
- dispute on Timber Ridge Dr. where a man reported his neighbors’ peacocks kept coming onto his property.
- vehicle taken without permission and damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where a woman reported someone took her vehicle and she later found it had been wrecked and all the oil was out of the engine.
- theft by taking on J. T. Elrod Rd. where a woman reported tools were missing from a shed.
- harassing communications on Hwy. 330 where a woman reported another woman harassed her via social media.
- theft by taking on Bear Creek Meadows Dr. where a man reported a four-wheeler was missing.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Nowhere Ln. where a man with multiple health issues was found deceased.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Crooked Creek Rd. where a man reported his daughter’s boyfriend “beat her up.”
- mental person on Muscadine Trail where a man saw things that weren’t there.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. where a man who had been hired to spray vegetation along power lines ran when someone approached him.
- agency assist on Windord Smith Rd. where officers assisted Athens-Clarke County with serving a warrant. The wanted man had reportedly gone into a bedroom with a handgun and was making threats. He ultimately surrendered.
- civil matter on Savage Rd. where people argued over a truck.
- dispute on Jefferson Rd. where family members argued and there were conflicting stories about a physical altercation.
WEST JACKSON
•suspicious activity on West Jackson Rd. where a man showed authorities a Ring camera video of two males, who obscured their faces with their shirts, ringing his doorbell and knocking on his door. One of the males covered the camera while the other rang and knocked. Both males then ran from the residence. The man said he believed the males were attempting to enter his home, so he retrieved his shotgun. A resident on Stanford Way reported a similar incident involving two males.
•theft on Garner Rd. where a man said someone reportedly stole a trailer. According to the incident report, the trailer contained items that belonged to a church, including chairs and hymn books.
•fraud on Hwy. 60 where a man reported a scam attempt from someone he believed to be an employee of Norton Anti-virus. The man, who wanted to cancel a yearly subscription, said he called Norton after looking up a number online. He said he was transferred to someone who wanted to gain remote access to his computer and his bank account to return the funds to his account. He was provided a non-Norton email address to send his account information. The man said he became suspicious of the interaction, disconnected his computer from the internet, turned it off and notified his bank.
•threats on Hwy. 124 where a man said his soon-to-be ex-wife accused him and his girlfriend of abusing their son. He said his son is active and often trips, resulting in a bruise on his knee. He said his wife told him “not to come down to south Georgia” or she would have “a group of guys fight him.” He added that someone threatened via social media to beat him up. The man’s girlfriend said his wife also threatened to beat her up.
•welfare check on Kings Dr. where a woman was found sleeping on a front porch and appeared to be “under the influence” when woken.
•juvenile issue on Glenville Ct. where a woman called authorities after she could not contact her daughter, who was later located at a residence where she’d fallen asleep.
•information on Rebecca St. where a man said someone gained access to his information after a data breach, opened a credit card and made $2,357 in purchases.
•fraud on Nugget Trail where a man said he called a number after receiving a notice from Norton Life Lock saying $899 would be deducted from his bank account. The man hung up after believing the message to be a scam. He said no financial information was exchanged.
•theft on Deer Creek Trail where a woman said a man stole her golf cart. She said the man would not return the cart after repairing it.
•information on Cherry Dr. where a woman said a man, who used to be her pastor, has harassed her off-and-on for seven years. She said the man has shown up at different locations and committed the harassment. She also said a man showed up at her new church with a bucket of red paint and wearing horns and believed her former pastor sent him. She also said she has been sent disturbing YouTube videos, which she believes are from her former pastor.
