On Sunday, September 26, in the early morning hours Jefferson Police Department officers were called out to Rivermist Cir. where a naked man was reportedly bothering people.
When officers arrived they found Edwin Emanuel Loubriel, 26, 8316 Tupelo Dr., Tampa, Fla., standing next to the road.
Loubriel was slurring his words, having trouble standing, smelled of an alcoholic beverage, was very agitated, speaking very loudly and using curse words.
Loubriel was charged with disorderly conduct and terroristic threats and acts.
The complainant said he and other witnesses were outside on the driveway when Loubriel, whom no one knew, came up to them and said he was going to beat their a$$ and he would shoot them.
The complainant said Loubriel got very close to him and poked him and he had to defend hisself so he punched Loubriel in the face and made him fall down.
The complainant said Loubriel went into the roadway and started taking his clothes off and screaming.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•child custody dispute at a Birchmore Trl., Jefferson, residence.
•information report on Fountainhead Dr., Jefferson, where a woman was requesting to retrieve property from her brother’s house.
•civil matter at Petro Express, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man wanted information on retrieving his switchblade knife from two females.
•terroristic threats and acts at Tabo’s Food Mart, Lee St., Jefferson, where two men were involved in a dispute.
•accidental damage at Arby’s, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where the driver of a U-Haul truck struck the awning over the drive-thru window causing damage to the awning.
•lost/mislaid property at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a woman reported someone stole a bag of merchandise when she set it down to make another purchase.
•wanted person located at Week’s Auto Parts, Lee St., Jefferson.
•civil matter on Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, where a woman was gathering her belongings from a residence.
•possession of marijuana on Lee St. at Oak St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•harassment reported by two women to the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where one of them stated her ex-boyfriend continues to call her after being specifically told not to.
•speeding in excess of maximum limits and felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer on Academy Church Rd. at the Major Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Wildwood Pl., Jefferson, where a woman reported a road rage incident in which someone threw food at her vehicle and she thought they had a gun.
•possession of cocaine, possession of a drug-related object, possession of marijuana and wanted person located at Mobile Gas, Athens St., Jefferson, where a fight between two men was reported.
•information report on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a man reported the seal on the back doors of his truck had been taken off while he was asleep.
•prescription drugs must be in their original container(s) and Driving Under the Influence at Kubota Industrial Equipment, McClure Industrial Blvd., Jefferson, where an intoxicated person inside a vehicle was reported.
•information report on Logistics Center Pkwy., Jefferson, where a person was on the scene who was not supposed to be there.
•miscellaneous report on Michelle Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her landlord was harassing her.
•terroristic threats and acts at Budd Van Lines, John B. Brooks Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported an employee came into his office and made verbal threats to harm him.
•lost/stolen tag on Washington St., Jefferson, where a man reported he noticed the tag on his company issued truck had been taken off.
•theft by taking at Mobile Gas on Athens St., Jefferson, where a man reported his phone had been stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.