A woman recently reported Christmas and nativity baskets were stolen.
The Jefferson Police Department was called for the incident Dec. 5. A woman said someone stole from her store at the Pendergrass Flea Market.
Among the items taken were Christmas baskets and nativity scene baskets, including three of baby Jesus.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD were:
•information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where an unknown person emailed the complainant apologizing for photoshopping pornographic images and uploading them to the internet. Officers told the complainant to block the email.
•theft of service on Washington St. where a company said a man did not pay for his car repair services.
•sexual battery (no address listed) where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend sexually assaulted her in 2019.
•information on Mayberry Ln. where a woman reported her former stepfather hired a private investigator to find her.
•theft by conversion on Borders St. where someone reportedly pawned stolen items.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 129 where a man said his wallet was taken.
•information on Gordon St. where a tree had fallen on a vehicle. A power line was also down.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 129 where someone took a Ninja food blender.
•information on S. Holland Dr. where a pipe caused minor damage to a patrol car.
•entering auto on Hwy. 129 where a purse containing an Apple Watch, cash and jewelry was stolen from a vehicle.
•unlawful to possess, control, manufacture, deliver or distribute controlled substances or marijuana on Hwy. 129 where a woman confronted someone about selling nicotine vapes to minors.
•miscellaneous report on Rivermist Cir. where a woman reported another woman entered her residence. The complainant retrieved a firearm and ordered the woman to leave. The woman had gone to the wrong house.
•deposit account fraud on Tugalo Dr. where a woman reported someone sent her money and told her to send part of it to a third party. The woman became suspicious and contacted the police.
•information on Ruddy Duck Dr. where a man wearing construction clothing was sitting next to a mailbox and asked a juvenile questions about her name and age.
•traffic hazard on Winder Hwy. where a vehicle was partially in the roadway.
•entering auto on Andrews Ct. where a pendant was taken from a vehicle.
•information on Washington St. where a man walked around a business after being told they couldn’t give him a haircut because they were busy.
•civil matter on Cypress Dr. where a couple had a custody dispute.
•criminal trespass on Kissam St. where a sign was vandalized.
