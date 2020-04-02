A Jefferson man said his neighbor came onto his property, accused him of being part of a cult and threatened to kill him over fears that he was spreading coronavirus.
According to a report recently filed by the Jefferson Police Department, the complainant said he found Russell Jennings, 55, of 135 Georgia Belle Dr., Jefferson, whistling outside his garage. He alleged that Jennings began yelling at him, asking, “What cult do you belong to?” and “Why did you have all those people over at your house yesterday with coronavirus going around?”
He told Jennings he’d had a birthday party and asked him to leave his property. Jennings continued to ask what cult the man belonged to and why he was “trying to contaminate all of us?”
The complainant alleged that after he told Jennings to leave a second time, Jennings twice told him, “I will kill you.” The man called 911, and Jennings returned to his home across the street.
The complainant’s girlfriend confirmed to the responding officer that she heard Jennings threaten to kill her boyfriend.
Upon being questioned by law enforcement, Jennings told the responding officer that all the people at complainant’s residence “were going to infect everyone from the coronavirus.”
Jennings was arrested on criminal trespass and terroristic threat charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.