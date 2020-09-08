A Newnan woman faces a number of charges following a high-speed chase along Interstate 85 South on Tuesday, Sept. 1, around 7:40 p.m.
The chase started around the 147 mile marker when a Commerce Police Department officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Taurus that showed to be stolen. The officer was able to perform the PIT maneuver around the 138 mile marker in Jackson County and get the car stopped.
Courtney Nicole Henry, 29, 1877 Hwy. 16 East, Newnan, faces charges of aggressive driving, driving within a gore or median, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to use signal, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, following too closely, passing on the shoulder of the roadway, pedestrian in the roadway, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property, tire requirements violation, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•possession of marijuana, child seat belt violation and giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•ungovernable child at a State St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her juvenile son missing.
•suspicious activity at a Mason Manor Pl., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported “there were monitors on her walls.”
•noise disturbance at a Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her upstairs neighbor’s kids were running around and being loud.
•damage to property at Veterans Memorial Park on Carson St., Commerce, where a woman reported her car was damaged when a child opened the door of an Infiniti and struck her rear driver’s side taillight causing minimal damage. She said the driver of the Infiniti said she didn’t see the child strike the complainant’s vehicle and she was not providing information to get it fixed and she left the scene.
•theft by bringing stolen property into the state and theft by receiving stolen property on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at a Mason Manor Pl., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her neighbor was making threats against her.
•animal complaint at a North Broad St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her neighbor’s dog attacked her dog.
•warrant executed during a traffic stop on Homer Rd., Commerce.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol on Sycamore St., Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•vicious animal violation and criminal trespass at a Waterworks Rd., Commerce, residence, where a couple reported two Pit Bulls entered their fenced-in back yard and killed several of their goats.
•theft by taking, criminal trespass and loitering or prowling at Mitchell’s Automotive, North Broad St., Commerce, where the owner reported someone had stolen the wheels off a customer’s Chevrolet S-10 truck while it was parked at this location.
•public drunkenness at Homer Rd., Commerce, business, where a man was reported attempting to get money from customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.