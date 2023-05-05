Jackson County authorities are seeking information on a missing woman. Dottie Pollard, 39, who is from the Nicholson area, was last seen by family on April 21.
She weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 6:27 pm
Jackson County authorities are seeking information on a missing woman. Dottie Pollard, 39, who is from the Nicholson area, was last seen by family on April 21.
She weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities say she could be in a black Kia Soul sedan with tag number TFK2223. She frequents the Banks Crossing area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jason Crawford at 706-387-6049.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.