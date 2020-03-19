Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to Winding View Ln. where a domestic dispute became physical.
A woman said Zachary Kyle Davis, 25, 130 Winding Vine Ln., Nicholson, purchased a bottle of alcohol, which upset her and prompted an argument. During the argument, Davis allegedly punched her in the shoulder. She admitted to slapping him in retaliation and then Davis kicked her in the abdomen. The woman had a large bruise forming on her shoulder.
The woman called 911 and Davis left the residence, but was found in the crawlspace beneath the residence. Deputies arrested Davis and charged him with simple assault.
SIX PEOPLE ARRESTED IN JEFFERSON ON DRUG CHARGES
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, recently arrested six people at a residence on Pine Street in Jefferson after a search of the residence yielded a large quantity of methamphetamine and a firearm.
The arrested suspects are:
•Joshua Marshaun Bailey, 38, 518 Gordon St., Jefferson – manufacturing or possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and trafficking illegal drugs
•Carita Lasha Bailey, 35, 146 Pine St., Jefferson – failure to appear, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
•Brandon Lavor Terry, 37, 146 Pine St., Jefferson – manufacture or possession of a controlled substance and trafficking illegal drugs.
•Amanda Sheree Gilleland, 35, 437 West Jefferson St., Hoschton – manufacture or possession of a controlled substance and trafficking illegal drugs.
•Davontray Lamont Chandler, 35, 4176 Chatham Ridge Ln., Buford – trafficking methamphetamine and manufacture or possession of a controlled substance.
•Jessica Lynn Ball, 32, 1707 Vineyard Way, Gainesville – trafficking illegal drugs and manufacture or possession of a controlled substance.
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR LOITERING AT PENDERGRASS WAREHOUSE
JCSO deputies recently responded to Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man complained about vehicles revving their engines on Toy Wright Rd. The man believed the vehicles were racing.
Deputies relocated to a warehouse on Toy Wright Rd. where they arrested Sergio DJ Guzman, 21, 1330 Honey Creek Rd., Conyers; Trevor Jeffery Rouse, 18, 3200 Bonk Tillman Rd., Monroe; Nathanie Ivan Torres, 19, 270 Silver Bell Rd., Jefferson; and Matthew Isaac Swanson, 22, 586 Winston Manor Ct., Winder.
The group claimed they weren’t racing and were only revving their engines and hanging out. The group was arrested and charged with loitering or prowling.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•Michael Lee Knight, 52, 1846 New Franklin Church Rd., Canon – hold for other agency.
•Robert Steven Morris, 57, 3607 Roxboro Rd., Atlanta – probation violation.
•Michael Angel Hernandez, 20, 3345 Springdale Forrest Cir., Gainesville – hold for other agency.
•Misty Renee Pressley, 22, 191 Hickory Way, Maysville – hold for other agency.
•Sandra Jean Verrill, 52, 411 Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson – driving with a suspended license.
•Pamela Michelle Boswell, 36, 169 Ivywood Dr., Hull – probation violation.
•Melvin Azmar Hall, 57, 2025 Mountain View Rd., Gainesville – probation violation.
•Christopher Lee Morgan, 49, 840 Madison St., Comer – child support arrest orders.
•Travis Browne, 28, 335 Robinson Rd., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Beatrice Gleaton Kaiser, 48, 120 Honey Tree Dr., Athens – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Kimberly Dawn Baker, 46, 5118 Butterfly Ln., Braselton – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Branson O’Neil Barbour, 23, 2206 Larkspur Ln., Wingate, N.C. – obscene internet contact.
•Jeffrey Andrew Thornton, 41, 2786 Webster Lake Rd., Cleveland – probation violation.
•Hannah Katherine Estep, 25, 1423 Washington Rose Ave., Hoschton – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Angela Renee Hughes, 45, 10 Shady Side Dr., Clayton – hold for other agency.
•Natalie Kelli Mauder, 38, 469 Billy Dean Dr., Jefferson – damage to property.
•Tanner Mason Peek, 23, 469 Billy Dean Dr., Jefferson – damage to property.
•Gina Marie Canup, 53, 8404 Jackson Trail Rd., Hoschton – loitering or prowling.
•Jennifer Nicole Fowler, 29, 357 Red Oak Rd., Maysville – hold for other agency.
•Ryderrick Quintezz Grier, 27, 115 Arlington Ln., Commerce – probation violation.
•Nathaniel Scott Griffin, 35, 224 Haskin Martin Rd., Jefferson – probation violation and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Eric Lee Hetherington, 44, 237 Second Ave., Winder – probation violation.
•Blake Antwon Johnson, 32, 612 Creek Edge Dr., Athens – probation violation.
•Alexander George Kiousis, 35, 179 Saint Thomas Pl., Bogart – disorderly conduct and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Shaquille Tyrell Maxey, 27, 68 Chestnut St., Commerce – fleeing or attempting to elude officers, hold for other agency, probation violation and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Stephanie Michelle Palmer, 27, 282 Dorothy Saine Dr., Murrayville – possession of a controlled substance.
•Raphael Deangelo Thomas, 28, 342 Mark Dodd Rd., Jefferson – obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Hasan Aignuar-Rahmir Belle-Butler, 27, 1708 Meadowlark Landing Dr., Charlotte, N.C. – operation of a commercial vehicle without a valid license.
•Merritt Brandon Cheponis, 38, 1920 Holman Rd., Hoschton – hold for other agency.
•Andrew Gibbs Fisher, 27, 2805 Belshire Trl., Dacula – disorderly conduct.
•Kristy Wood Harkins, 36, 125 Hillside Way, Maysville – driving with a suspended license.
•Jeffrey Wendell Hewell Jr., 38, 340 Calhoun Dr., Athens – driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude officers and hold for other agency.
•David Wayne Howard, 53, 937 Honeysuckle Trl., Winder – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Derek Lashon Kemp, 44, 4668 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Caroline Katherine Lang, 55, 269 Otis Gooch, Jefferson – hold for other agency.
•Brian Vincent Monaco, 34, 6451 Ivy Spring Dr., Flowery Branch – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Jerry Coe Parr, 76, 159 Cross St., Maysville – livestock theft.
•Megan Anne Taylor, 24, 32 Mayes Rd., Toccoa – hold for other agency.
•Kevin Woodson, 49, 5 Lexington-Carlton Rd., Carlton – obstruction of law enforcement officers and driving with a suspended license.
GSP
Arrests recently made by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Gary Lee Bell, 18, 194 Estel Ln., Hoschton – reckless driving of a motorcycle. Bell reportedly drove his motorcycle in a reckless manner by going at high speeds and doing wheelies. A GSP trooper spotted Bell, but Bell ran away. A JCSO deputy caught Bell.
•Susan Carol Latimer, 59, 361 Pendley Dr., Talmo – driving under the influence of drugs.
•Eva Suzette Hart, 53, 75 Carl Cedar Hill Rd., Winder – driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana.
•Josa Arellano Padilla, 21, 1870 Winder Hwy., Winder – driving without a license.
•Laura Jane Simmons, 34, 171 Blackjack Oak Dr., Jefferson – driving under the influence of multiple substances and hit and run.
