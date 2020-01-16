Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested a man under the influence of some substance who had assaulted a woman. The man claimed the woman was plotting to have him killed and believed the JCSO was helping her.
John Brian Gower, 35, 291 Jims Ln., Nicholson, went to the woman’s residence claiming people were out to get him and thet they placed something in the duct work beneath the residence.
When deputies arrived, Gower told them the woman knew who was trying to kill him. When asked what he thought was in the duct, he replied “y’all know.” Because a crime hadn’t been committed, deputies left, but later returned when Gower became physical with the woman. Gower, allegedly dragged the woman into the bathroom with him and threw her phone out of a window.
The woman told deputies she was afraid of Gower becoming physical with her again and deputies decided to detain him. Gower resisted arrest and was tased by deputies three times before they could handcuff him. Gower was charged with simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
HOSCHTON MAN ASSAULTS TWO WOMEN AND A JUVENILE
Two women on Tapp Wood Rd. recently told JCSO deputies they were assaulted by a man. They also said the man hit a toddler during the incident.
The women said Matthew Scott Elrod, 40, 625 Tapp Wood Rd., Hoschton, yelled at them while they were in the residence. One woman said she tried to leave the room and Elrod grabbed her by the head and neck and threw her into a wall. Elrod allegedly began punching and kicking her while she was on the ground.
The other woman tried to get Elrod off her, but he started punching her in the hips and back. The toddler walked into the room and Elrod allegedly hit the child before leaving the residence.
The victims had redness and bruising across their bodies from the assault. The other woman said Elrod has been abusing his pain medication and seemed intoxicated when he yelled at them.
Elrod was arrested and charged with battery, cruelty to children and possession of a controlled substance.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•Tommy Lee Clark, 33, 563 Jim David Rd., Nicholson – probation violation.
•Candi Nicole Barron, 34, 124 Hwy. 198, Carnesville – failure to appear.
•Ryan Michael Scott, 30, 255 Lauren Marie Dr., Braselton – hold for other agency and probation violation.
•Jessica Nicole Walker, 28, 6335 Blackjack Rd., Flowery Branch – probation violation.
•James Plenty White Jr., 48, 1336 New Hope Cir., Jefferson – possession of methamphetamine.
•Stephen Brown Lee, 28, 132 Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville – hold for other agency.
•Nancy Ann Pashman, 58, 224 Park Place Dr., Lawrenceville – probation violation.
•Charity Nicoa Powers, 19, 7705 Maysville Rd., Maysville – hold for other agency.
•Bridget Anne Rhinesmith, 23, 709 Paces Ct., Gainesville – hold for other agency.
•Brian Scott Taggart, 43, 19 Myrtle St., Gainesville – hold for other agency.
•Jody Deon Thaxton, 49, 117 Green Hill Ct., Maysville – theft of services.
•Donnell Roderick Smith, 23, 2884 Lake Rockaway Rd., Conyers – identity fraud.
•Larry Allen Attaway Jr., 48, 105 Princess Anne Dr., Macon – probation violation.
•Christopher Tracy Jacks, 32, 189 Cabots Creek Dr., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Antquan Leon Milton, 35, 106 Peters St., Washington – failure to appear.
•Jaquan Demondte Adams, 20, 553 Green Lee, Athens – hold for other agency.
•Micah Cheyree Jones, 34, 5331 Crossing Place, Commerce – mandatory education.
•Kenneth Edar, no age or address given – warrant service.
GSP
Arrests made recently by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Zachary Eric Cantrell, 28, 912 Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson – possession of marijuana.
•Gary Joshua Leland, 31, 688 Hillside Way, Maysville – driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana.
•Eric James Proctor, 62, 83 Swann Cir., Jefferson – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Brittany Paige Smith, 30, 229 Loggins Rd., Commerce – driving under the influence of alcohol.
