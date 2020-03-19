A Nicholson man has been found guilty of aggravated child molestation.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edward Garrett, 54, of Nicholson for child molestation on Aug. 1.
On August 19, a Jackson County Grand Jury indicted Garrett for aggravated child molestation, child molestation and cruelty to children in the first degree.
A Jackson County Jury found Garrett guilty March 11 on all counts, and the judge sentenced Edward Garrett to life with the first 25 years to be served in confinement.
