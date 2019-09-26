A man and woman on Hawks Ct. recently called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office complaining about an assault and a fight that occurred at the residence.
The response led to the arrest of Austin Cain Tomlin, 23, 248 Hawks Ct., Nicholson. Tomlin admitted to slapping the woman in the face and punching the man first. He said he argued with the woman, but he doesn’t remember why and reportedly told her “I ought to slap you,” before slapping her. He claimed he didn’t hit her hard.
The man then came inside the residence. Tomlin admitted to punching him first to start a fight. The scuffle moved from inside the residence to outside where Tomlin also threw a chair at the man. The man was bleeding from his ear and Tomlin also had marks on his person.
The deputy arrested Tomlin, charging him with battery and simple battery. Because children were present during the altercation, he’s also charged with cruelty to children.
COMMERCE MAN ASSAULTS WOMAN, ARRESTED AT WORK
JCSO deputies responded to complaints of an assault on Mt. Olive Way. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a welt on her head and a laceration on her neck.
The woman said she was arguing with Robert Alan Davis, 38, 232 Mt. Olive Way, Commerce, when he allegedly pushed her to the ground. She claimed the fall caused the welt. She said she went inside and grabbed a knife to defend herself. Davis allegedly grabbed the woman and in the struggle, the knife gashed her neck enough to cause the laceration.
Davis left the scene to go to work at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. A Braselton Police Department officer detained Davis and dropped him off in Jefferson with a JCSO deputy. Davis was arrested and charged with battery.
NICHOLSON MAN DAMAGES RESIDENCE, THREATENS WOMAN
A woman on Winding Vine Ln. called the JCSO complaining about a man causing damage to a residence and attempting to grab her.
Deputies arrested Brandon Wallace Pinson, 31, 85 Winding Vine Ln., Nicholson for simple assault after the woman told them Pinson, while intoxicated, threw a chair into a television and knocked down an entrance table before chasing her around the residence. She said she escaped outside to call 911.
MAYSVILLE MAN THREATENS PEOPLE WITH STABBING, HANGING
JCSO deputies responded to a residence on Maysville Rd. where a man was arguing with residents and threatening to kill people.
Deputies arrested Brian Kevin Powers, 44, 7705 Maysville Rd., Maysville, for terroristic threats after multiple people accused him of threatening to stab a man at the residence if he called police. A woman at the residence also claimed Powers threatened to hang her African American boyfriend, while another woman accused him of taking her debit card to buy alcohol.
NICHOLSON MAN ASSAULTS WOMEN AND DOG
A woman on Pine Ridge Pl. recently called the JCSO complaining about a man assaulting her, another woman and their dog.
Travis Wayne Minix Jr., 39, 193 Pine Ridge Pl., Nicholson, reportedly started arguing with one woman when she came to the residence. During the dispute, he allegedly threw her dog across the room and pushed the woman into the kitchen island.
Another woman on the scene said she came out when she heard yelling and the dog whimpering. She attempted to call 911, but Minix grabbed and twisted her arm, and tossed her on the couch.
Minix was too intoxicated to speak with officers and give his side of the events. He only claimed the incident didn’t happen. Minix is charged with cruelty to animals, simple battery and obstruction of a 911 call.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•Joel Lee Dodd, 38, 633 Clover Mill Dr., Jefferson – simple battery. Moore allegedly poked a woman in the face during an argument.
•David Allen Smith, 31, 382 Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville – simple battery. Smith allegedly pushed a woman against a door at his residence.
•Andrew Michael Dratwa, 33, 460 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson – possession of marijuana and manufacture of marijuana.
•Nicholas Lee Estell, 23, 531 Hale Rd., Maysville – failure to appear.
•Matthew David Pharr, 35, 12316 Fincher Rd., Canton – simple assault, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, cruelty to children, obstruction of a 911 call and reckless conduct.
•Heather Leshay Richardson, 32, 1051 State St., Commerce – reckless conduct.
•John Wade Stringer, 48, 508 Payneville Rd., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Steven Randall Taylor, 56, 402 Prestwick Dr., Hoschton – probation violation.
•Michael Preston Austell Thompson, 20, 415 Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass – probation violation.
•Michael Troy Wilburn, 47, 656 Fort Lamar Rd., Commerce – driving without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude officers and reckless driving.
•Kenneth Dustin Carter, 27, 45 Daniels St., Royston – hold for other agency.
•Timothy George Olson Jr., 19, 101 Dans Way, Athens – driving with a suspended license.
•Maria Florintina Ortiz, 43, 185 Helock Dr., Athens – driving with a suspended license.
•Brandon Antonio Godinez, 20, 3467 Dover Rd., Gainesville – probation violation.
•William Roy Kimbrell, 26, 3621 Woods Dr., Gainesville – probation violation.
•Jack Haggerty Vaughn, 25, 2210 Jordan Rd., Byron – failure to appear.
•Dusty Lamar Lee, 39, 243 Reagan Rd., Dawsonville – giving a false name and probation violation.
•Gregory Keith Marable, 55, 97 Grady Ln., Danielsville – probation violation.
•Sandra Ann Cain, 55, 538 Honeysuckle Ct., Jefferson – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Clayton David Bennett, 29, 569 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Maysville – probation violation.
•Jenna Kay Hollis, 37, 832 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Timmy Ralph Worley, 57, 79 Harris Ln., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Timothy Ray Kelsey, 59, 450 Bennett Cemetery Rd., Jefferson – simple battery.
GSP
Arrests made recently by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Gerald Edsel Meeks Jr., 51, 3701 Ash Dr., Buford – driving with a suspended license.
•Sylvester William Jones, 38, 606 Yellow Jacket Dr., Starkville, Miss. – driving without a license.
•Kendrick Lamar Sims, 29, 130 Beth Ct., Athens – driving with a suspended license.
