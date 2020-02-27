Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to B. Wilson Rd. where two women got into a fight at a party.
Deanna Kay Jackson, 41, 1772 Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, reportedly showed her breasts to others at the party and was confronted by the woman hosting the party. Jackson allegedly punched the woman in the head and around her face. The woman had a knot on her head and a bursted lip. A witness at the party confirmed the woman’s story.
Jackson was arrested and charged with battery.
TEXAS MAN ASSAULTS WOMAN WHILE DRIVING
JCSO officers recently responded to I-85 near mile marker 137 where a woman said a man hit her in the face while he was driving.
Joseph Daniel Suarez, 28, 1008 FM 1237, Temple, Tex., allegedly hit the woman twice in the face when she argued with him about him driving. The woman said Suarez was intoxicated and was falling asleep at the wheel. When she argued with him about how he was driving, Suarez allegedly slapped her in the face and pushed her head into the window.
Suarez failed a field sobriety test and admitted to drinking while at a wedding in South Carolina. The woman had marks on her face consistent with her complaints.
Suarez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and simple battery.
JEFFERSON MAN ARRESTED FOR PUBLIC DRUNKENESS
JCSO deputies recently received complaints of a man on Brockton Loop Rd. yelling and beating on a door.
Deputies found Jeffrey Trey Halley, 22, 136 Soaring Ln., Jefferson, walking on Brockton Loop and reported he was stumbling and intoxicated. Halley was unable to tell deputies why he was in the area and said he was walking from a residence he was staying at. A deputy visited the residence and the family inside said they did not know who Halley was.
Halley was arrested and charged with loitering or prowling and public drunkenness.
COMMERCE WOMAN ASSAULTS MAN, KEYS HIS VEHICLE
JCSO deputies recently responded to a dispute on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman allegedly struck a man before keying his vehicle
Laquetta Enora Wood, 33, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce admitted to hitting the man once and claimed he hit her back before the two separated. The man however, had a video of the incident which reportedly showed Wood striking him several times before kicking and keying his vehicle.
Wood is charged with simple battery and damage to property.
PENDERGRASS MAN ARRESTED FOR RECENT ENTERING AUTOS
A man connected to several recent vehicle break-ins and thefts was recently arrested by JCSO deputies.
Braxton Xavier Fricke, 18, 1567 Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, was arrested and charged with four counts of entering auto, three counts of theft by taking and one count of identity theft in connection to several entering auto incidents where firearms were stolen.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made by the JCSO recently were:
•Alan Roy Anderson, 32, 258 Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass – simple assault. Anderson allegedly threatened a woman in front of a child.
•Anthony Lee Barnett, 45, 175 Arcadia Dr., Athens – probation violation.
•Derek Hans Graham, 34, 1372 Limpscomb Lake Rd., Pendergrass – hold for other agency.
•James Matthew Grizzle, 35, 5042 Latty Rd., Lula – probation violation.
•Jerry Nix, 49, 1001 B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson – driving with a suspended license, attempting to elude officers, hit and run, probation violation, reckless driving and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Bryan Eric Pardue, 32, 1371 West Dr., Gainesville – driving with a suspended license and hit and run.
•Kelly Denise Guyton, 32, 6776 Country Rd. 85, Valley Head, Ala. – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Patrick Odarian Tarpkins, 50, 1130 W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce – hold for other agency.
•Joseph Lee Eubanks, 34, 622 Lipscomb Rd., Pendergrass – failure to appear.
•Armando Guillen, 26, 10 B Ave., Gainesville – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Perry Roger Holliday, 43, 527 Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson – violation of parole.
•Orianna Marissa Hood, 43, 105 Stonebrook Dr., Griffin – driving with a suspended license and hit and run.
•Cody Keith Lee, 21, 1500 Ward Rd., Hoschton – probation violation.
•Jonathan Terry Marsingill, 45, 85 Red Oak Rd., Maysville – failure to appear and hold for other agency.
•Justin Kyle Nixon, 26, 5320 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass – probation violation and hold for other agency.
•Bryan Bladimir Sanabria-Carranza, 28, 1430 Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson – battery and aggravated assault.
•Christopher Lynn Skinner, 35, no address given – theft by taking.
•Richard Louis Wiegel, 69, 2493 Old Winder Jefferson Rd., jefferson – probation revocation
•Larry Lee, 64, 225 Bravo Dr., Pendergrass – failure to appear.
•Randi Alana Mullis, 35, 688 Independence Ave., Pendergrass – disorderly conduct and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
GSP
Arrests recently made by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Clayton Thomas Bell, 26, 40 Alden Ct., Dawsonville – reckless driving and hit and run.
•Theodore Catlett McMahan, 75, 367 Hunter Rd., Jefferson – driving under the influence of multiple substances.
•Terrance Malloy Ford, 54, 1243 First Ave., Macon – hold for other agency.
