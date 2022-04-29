A year-long multi-agency investigation recently led to the arrest of Angela Burke, 45, of Nicholson. Burke was arrested with 172 grams of suspected methamphetamine in her possession.
The value of the methamphetamine has a street value worth $12,900. She was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement were involved in the investigation.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
