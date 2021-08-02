A Nicholson woman was killed and three people were injured in a wreck in Commerce last week.
Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to the two-vehicle wreck on July 30 around 6 p.m. on Hwy. 98.
Tonya Elaine Lester, 49, of Nicholson, was driving a Suzuki Vitara was driving on Hwy. 98 and drove off the shoulder, before traveling back onto the roadway and crossing the center line, striking a Ford Explorer.
Lester was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, where she was pronounced deceased.
The Explorer overturned in the wreck and the three occupants — driver, Jade Shonna Walmsley, 43, of Comer, and passengers Nickole Nicholas Bloom, 67, of Colbert, and Sadie Walmsley, 7, of Comer — were transported to NGMC Gainesville with non-life threatening injuries.
No charges are expected.
