A Nicholson woman reported a theft by taking at her home on January 23.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Hawks Ct. where the complainant reported that her son set his PlayStation 4 on the back porch because it started making a noise.
She said a few moments later her security camera captured a picture of a stocky male wearing a light-colored jacket walk into the area, grab the PlayStation and take off running toward a neighboring residence.
The complainant provided a name of the person she believed had taken the PlayStation, but when officers went to the neighboring residence the male was not there and the PlayStation was not located in the residence or inside a vehicle in the front yard.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•injuring, tearing down or destruction of mailboxes, injuring, defacing or destroying mailboxes on Old Airport Rd., Commerce, where a man reported his mailbox and post were destroyed.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Devonshire Dr., Commerce, residence, where a TPO was served on a man and his firearms were removed from the residence.
•suspicious activity at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 15 at Sheep Pasture Rd., Commerce, where a man walking down the road stated he was being followed by a vehicle. The man said he had been beat up at the Commerce Bar and Grill, his hands were covered in blood and he had a laceration under his left eye and his left eye was beginning to swell.
•suspicious activity at a State St., Commerce, residence, where a man reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office advising him that he had a warrant for his arrested because he missed a court day.
•information on Old Gin Rd. at Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where fireworks or gun shots were reported in the area.
•assist EMS at a Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where a man reported a car on his property.
•information on Maysville Rd. at B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•welfare check at a Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, residence.
•theft by shoplifting at Guess, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where two females took several items from the store without paying.
•suspicious activity on South Apple Valley Rd. at Hampton Creek, Commerce, where an intoxicated person was on the side of the road.
•assist motorist on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a man was trying to get a vehicle loaded onto a wrecker.
•suspicious activity on Plainview Rd. at Holly Springs Rd., Commerce, where a man trying to hitchhike was walking in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Old Ginn Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle was reported speeding up and down the roadway.
•dispute on Hwy. 82 North, Commerce, residence, between a man and his girlfriend.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Smith Ln., Commerce, residence, where a man was found on the floor unresponsive.
•criminal trespass at an Edgefield Dr., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend tore a security camera off the drywall of the garage.
•assist the Commerce Police Department at Dollar General, B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a shooting occurred.
•information at a Fred Loggins Rd., Commerce, residence.
•information on Bolton-Gordon Rd., Commerce, where a tree was in the roadway.
•burglary, theft by taking and criminal trespass at Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported someone had cut the locks on three storage units.
•theft by shoplifting at Nike, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where two females took numerous items from the store without paying.
•civil matter at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, involving a father and son.
•simple assault – FVA and obstruction of officers at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where two females were involved in an altercation.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a tractor-trailer was broken down partially in the roadway.
•TPO service at a Spring St., Commerce, residence.
•assist medical unit at a Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, residence, where a 6-year-old female was slumped over on the couch not moving.
•suspicious activity at an Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, residence, where the complaints reported gunshots and hearing cars revving and leaving towards Dry Pond Rd.
•suspicious activity at a Ruby Ln., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her daughter had hear people talking outside a window.
•information on Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported she ran her vehicle into a ditch in an attempt to avoid striking four deer than ran into the road.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 124 West at Millstone Trl., Jefferson, where a vehicle was partially blocking the roadway.
•missing/runaway adult at a Tyra Ln., Jefferson, residence, where an elderly man with dementia had reportedly left walking. He was later located and returned to his residence.
•warrant service at the Exxon Gas Station on Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported she was behind a pickup truck pulling a trailer on Interstate 85 and a rock came off the trailer and struck the passenger side of her windshield causing damage.
•suspicious activity at the Jackson Trail Fire Department, Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a man was acting suspicious, had stated he left bolt cutters and an axe at the Gwinnett County Courthouse in case a fireman or the police needed to cut someone’s head off and was hugging the flagpole at the fire department.
•dispute at a Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a couple reported a truck they had agreed to buy and had already paid $100 on was not at this location to be picked up as agreed upon by them and the seller.
•information at a Lavender Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a vehicle was reportedly doing “burn outs” in the roadway.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked, open container violation, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and headlight violation on Hwy. 129 at B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at Quality Foods, B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a man was reportedly having car trouble.
•possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of officers, loitering or prowling and duty upon striking a fixed object on Hwy. 124 at Ponders Hope Way, Jefferson, where a vehicle, fleeing from a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy, had reportedly crashed into a field.
•suspicious activity at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man was yelling profanities at his grandmother and was probably out walking on foot.
•information and recovered stolen property at Dano’s Towing, Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson, where a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen out of East Point was located.
•theft by taking at a Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported several items had been stolen from his residence by a man hired to do interior painting. He said the items missing included a collection of pocket knives, $300 in change, a black pearl pendant, a pearl necklace, and two white gold and diamonds rings.
•criminal trespass at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man who had been criminally trespassed from the residence was at.
•damage to a vehicle on Ellington Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her neighbor’s kids scratched up the hood of her boyfriend’s vehicle.
•dispute at a Cane Creek Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a between a woman and her boyfriend.
•obstruction of officers, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Tradtions Way at Cotton Gin Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Jackson County Sheriff’s Office personnel at a Dickson Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute involving a man and his mother and step-father.
•suspicious activity on Brockton Rd. at Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a noise disturbance was reported.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and driving a motor vehicle with an invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration on Hwy. 129 at Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist medical unit at a Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man was transported to a hospital for treatment.
•dispute at a Grace Dr., Jefferson, residence, involving a woman, her mother and brother.
•suspicious activity on Shamus Way, Jefferson, where a person was seen walking off the roadway near a wood line.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Speedway Dr., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist motorist on Carruth Rd. at Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where the driver of a van ran out of gas.
•dispute at a Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a man and his wife.
•information on Lyle Field Rd. at Airport Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was reportedly in the roadway.
•agency assist on Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson, where some equipment was reported to be on fire.
•DUI – drugs and failure to maintain lane on Doster Rd. at Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and headlight violation on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist on Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where a residential fire was reported.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, where a truck struck a store sign and the driver of the truck was found asleep on the driver’s side.
•civil matter at a Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•criminal trespass at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man who had been served with criminal trespass was at.
•abandoned vehicle on Lewis Roberts Rd. at Hogans Mill Rd., Jefferson, where a car was parked on the shoulder of Hogans Mill Rd.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 15, Jefferson, where a suspicious person was walking down the roadway.
•agency assist on Winder Hwy. at Jefferson Downs, Jefferson, where a couple inside a vehicle appeared to be having a dispute going down the road.
•dispute at an Elliott Smith Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her and her grandparents had received threats from her brother-in-law.
•welfare check at a Hickory Trl., Jefferson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Brockton Rd., Jefferson.
•assist medical unit at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•criminal trespass at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence, where two brothers were fighting.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 West at Lester Wood Rd., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was partially in the roadway causing a traffic hazard.
•harassing communications at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her grandmother had been receiving harassing text messages.
•deposit account fraud at an Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had taken four separate withdrawals from a business bank account.
•suspicious activity at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a female was walking in the roadway.
•reckless conduct at a Slate Ave., Jefferson, residence, where gunshots were reported in the area.
•information at a County Farm Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported finding the back door on his residence open.
•damage to a vehicle at Encore Recycling and Auto Parts, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a woman reported an employee operating a bulldozer struck the front of her vehicle causing damage.
•assist medical unit at an Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
•loitering or prowling at a Stillwater Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a suspicious man on her back porch.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a vehicle occupied by a couple was parked at the closed business. The couple said they were “dumpster diving” for food.
•damage to a vehicle on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported his wife was driving in their driveway in one of their vehicles when she struck another of their vehicles causing damage to both vehicles.
•abandoned vehicle on Geiger Rd. at W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was parked in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at a Clover Mill Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported two men showed up at his residence looking for an address that did not exist in his subdivision.
•animal complaint on Jett Roberts Rd. at Legg Rd., Jefferson, where several cows were in the roadway.
•information at a River Birch Loop, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he had lost his weapon carrying permit.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•deposit account fraud at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a $2,946 fraudulent check was reported.
•obstruction of officers on McCreery Rd. at Hunter Rd., Jefferson, where a man officers were looking for in connection with another incident took off running into the wood line away from officers.
•dispute at an April Ln., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her daughter.
•DUI – alcohol and failure to stop at a stop sign on Hwy. 11 at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at a Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his wife contacted him stating she heard what sounded like someone trying to get in a window and someone had “giggled” the doorknob.
•possession of methamphetamine and warrant service on Pine St. at Gordon St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•juvenile issue at a Feldspar Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•assist motorist on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a tractor-trailer was broken down.
•identity fraud and theft by taking at a Three Forks Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he never received a check that was sent to him by another individual, but the check was cashed according to the other individual’s bank statement.
•information at the 76 gas station on Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a man was pumping gas at 11:39 p.m., The man said he had almost ran out of gas.
•assist medical unit at an Azalea Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a male had possibly attempted suicide.
•suspicious activity at a Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a couple reported hearing someone moving around the exterior of the residence at 4:34 a.m.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•damage to property on Hillside Way at Red Oak Rd., Maysville, where a low hanging power line was reported.
•suspicious activity on Bob Mann Rd. at Deadwyler Rd., Maysville, where a truck driver was driving recklessly in the area.
•suspicious activity at an Old Miller Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported a car was stopping in front of his residence and taking off fast.
•dispute at a Red Oak Rd., Maysville, residence, between two neighbors.
•fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds at an Edwin Reynolds Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported someone had tried to gain entry into her bank account and had opened a Sprint account in her name and Social Security number and charged over $1,195 for a phone.
•animal complaint on Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd. at Hardman Orchard Rd., Maysville, where a horse was in the roadway.
•harassing communications at a Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, residence, where a woman reported an adult male was messaging her juvenile granddaughter.
•information on Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, where “unsafe construction” was reported.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•damage to a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd., Gillsville, where a man reported striking a deer with his vehicle causing damage to his vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Harmony Church Rd., Gillsville, where the complainant reported a female that lived in the area was riding a dirt bike in the roadway.
•simple battery – FVA at a Rolling Ridge Dr., Gillsville, where a woman reported a dispute with her child’s father.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•duty to report an accident with injury, death or property damage, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•suspicious activity on Abby Ln., Nicholson, where speeding vehicle were reported in the area.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 441 at Antioch Church Rd., Nicholson, where a woman’s car had broken down.
•juvenile issue at East Jackson Park on Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, where a 16-year-old juvenile had reportedly wrecked a vehicle near the railroad tracks.
•suspicious activity at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence, where the complainant had observed people in the woods behind their residence with flashlights and heard gun shots.
•transport of a man walking on the side of the road on Hwy. 441 at Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, where the man was given a ride to the Clarke County line.
•information at a Blue Jay Ct., Nicholson, residence.
•animal complaint at a Brockton Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported striking two deer with her vehicle.
•burglary and criminal damage to property at a Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a man on the property was causing damage.
•suspicious activity at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported seeing another woman exit the woods behind her house and look on the ground around her mailbox.
•information at a Hwy. 334, Nicholson, residence, where a man reported an incident with his ex-girlfriend.
•obstruction of officers and warrant service on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson.
•information on US 441 South at Birch Sr., Nicholson, where a search warrant was being executed.
•welfare check at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•agency assist on Sanford Rd. at Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, where a motorcycle accident was reported.
•information at Favor House, Old US 441, Nicholson, where a man was removing his property.
•suspicious activity on Abby Ln., Nicholson, where a man reported a vehicle was speeding down the small residential dirt road.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and headlight violation on Hwy. 441 South at Tolberts Trl., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint at a Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a cow was in the front yard.
•information at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Abby Ln., Nicholson, where a man reported speeding vehicles.
•dispute at a Sanford Rd., Nicholson, residence, between a man and his wife.
•warrant service at a Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•speeding, open container and DUI – alcohol on Hwy. 441 at Memorial Dr., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•information on Stockton Farm Rd., Pendergrass, where a tractor-trailer was parked in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported a car had been parked at the end of his driveway for some period of time and he wanted it removed.
•suspicious activity at a US 129 North, Talmo, residence, where an older lady was walking up this house knocking on the door then walking off into the dark.
•warrant service at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•theft by deception at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a man reported he had been scammed out of $1,599 for two motors he purchased for his vehicles from an on-line app.
•criminal trespass at a Brothers Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported his trail cameras caught a vehicle coming onto his property and “cutting doughnuts” in his field on two separate occasions.
•assist motorist on Old State Rd. at Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass, where a driver ran out of gas.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 129 at Sosbee Rd., Talmo, where a disabled vehicle was on the side of the road.
•information at Dollar General, Main St., Talmo, where a woman was seen on camera putting an item from the medicine shelf in her purse and then proceeded to leave the store without paying.
•abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled/elder person at a Whites Bottom Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported possible fraudulent charges being made to her credit card.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 60 at Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported he forced his vehicle into a ditch to keep from rear-ending another vehicle at this location.
•criminal trespass at a Main St., Talmo, location, where a man reported five or six juveniles on the old agri-cycle property.
•harassing communications – threatens bodily harm via telecommunication at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported her juvenile son had received threats via Facebook Messenger from his father.
•registration of sex offenders at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Buffington Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported a scam involving payments being on two ATVs he purchased in November 2020.
•damage to a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported striking a cow with his vehicle.
•information at a Walnut Creek Cir., Pendergrass, residence.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to stop at a stop sign on Brooks Rd. at Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at a Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd. at Stockton Farms, Pendergrass, where a vehicle struck a dog causing damage/paint loss to the driver’s side front bumper.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•assist motorist on Hwy. 330, Bogart.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens.
•assist motorist on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a car was broke down.
•driving without a driver’s license and speeding on Hwy. 330 at Tallassee Rd, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at Dee’s Chevron, Commerce Rd., Athens, where an employee was sitting in a parked vehicle with another person.
•assist EMS at a Commerce Rd., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Moore Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported hearing a suspicious noise in the crawl space of his house and it sounded like someone was under there.
•information at an Abby Ln., Athens, residence, where speeding vehicles were reported going up and down the road.
•agency assist on Hwy. 441 at Shilo Rd., Athens, where a man was attempting to flag down cars.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 at J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•accident with a deer on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens.
•theft by receiving stolen property and taillight violation on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 334, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•burglary at the J&J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where the complainant observed people by video inside building 1 at 1:07 a.m.
•accident with a deer on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a JCSO patrol vehicle struck a deer.
•simple battery – FVA at a Jefferson River Rd., Athens, residence, where an assault was reported between a father and son.
•suspicious activity at a Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, residence, where a woman reported hearing voices coming from an unoccupied residence.
•suspicious activity on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a pedestrian was walking on the roadway.
•suspicious activity at Jackson Food Mart, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a man was reportedly lingering around the gas station and had been for some time.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 330, Athens, where a truck was parked at the closed business 1:07 a.m.
•theft by taking at a Brock Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported the theft of 6x12 homemade trailer from his rental property.
•TPO service at a Cane Creek Ln., Athens, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Jefferson Rd. at Brock Rd., Athens, where a hit and run was reported.
WEST JACKSON
A Gainesville man was recently killed in a West Jackson wreck.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called to assist the Georgia State Patrol with the single-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 60 near Ward Rd. on Jan. 24.
The driver, Hoyt Albert Cleveland, 55, of Gainesville, was traveling north on Hwy. 60 in a Mitsubishi Montero Sport when the vehicle crossed the center line, then left the roadway. During the crash, the vehicle began to overturn and Cleveland, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected.
He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, where he was pronounced dead.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man was asleep in a vehicle with a pistol on his lap.
•dispute on I-85 where a man reported a dispute with another driver.
•disorderly conduct on Hwy. 53 where a man cursed at a woman and pointed his finger in her face at a recreation basketball game.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where family members argued.
•information on Joshua Way where officers stood by while a woman retrieved her Social Security card.
•harassing communications on Joshua Way where a woman said her mother texted her, saying she was a terrible person and making other disparaging remarks. The complainant reportedly told her to stop texting, but the mother continued.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a store employee said she accidentally mailed deposit money instead of store coupons. A post office clerk said she would retrieve the money.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a vehicle sat in a parking lot at Sells Mill Park. The two juveniles in the vehicle said they were watching TikTok videos.
•disorderly conduct on Hickory Bluff where a man said his ex-girlfriend and her friend came to his house and the friend threatened to assault him.
•information on West Jefferson St. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend had mail sent to her residence without permission and that he asked her to bring his mail to him or he'd have her arrested for theft.
•civil matter on White St. where officers were called to a scene while a woman retrieved her belongings.
•civil matter on Joshua Way where a woman reported furniture was missing and said a man refused to leave a residence despite being evicted.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where officers checked on a man who was walking to Winder. He was given a courtesy ride to the Barrow County line.
•dispute on Mandy Ln. where a man and his girlfriend argued.
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers were called for a juvenile medical call.
•welfare check on Hwy. 124 where a couple had an argument.
•suspicious activity on Berry Hill Ln. where someone heard gunshots.
•theft by taking on Joshua Way where someone took a chair off a porch.
•suspicious activity on Glen Lake Dr. where someone sped up the road on a four-wheeler.
•information on Eagles Bluff Way where a woman reported feeling concerned after her fiance spoke about homicide.
•information on East Lake Dr. where someone reported juveniles were driving recklessly.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Ave. where officers saw a vehicle parked at a store late at night. The occupants said they were retrieving a trailer after a vehicle fire.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled or elderly person on Hwy. 60 where someone reported people were withholding a man's property.
•information on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a vehicle parked in a handicap spot.
•animal complaint on Johnson Dr. where someone reported a cow in a driveway.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman parked at Sells Mill Park to make a phone call.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck.
•information on Hwy. 60 where a dumpster covered a water meter.
•information on Maple Leaf Ct. where a man went to the hospital after making comments about not wanting to live.
•suspicious activity on E. G. Barnett Rd. where a man reported someone asked him if he had any antifreeze because his vehicle had a leak.
