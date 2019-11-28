Arrests made recently by the Commerce Police Department were:
•Samantha Sherman, 42, 183 Brookwood Ave., Commerce – disorderly conduct. Sherman was intoxicated at a high school football game and shouted obscenities towards police officers.
•Jeron Monterreal Simmons, 36, 4171 Wrexham Dr., Snellville – driving with a suspended license.
•Matthew Chase Barnett, 27, 289 Furnace Creek Rd., Danielsville – warrant service.
•Bernard Parham, 51, 1567 Liberty Rd., Alberta, Vir. – driving without a license.
•Cierra Lea Ann Cruce, 22, 103 Brookwood Ave., Commerce – warrant service, possession of methamphetamine and crossing guard lines with drugs.
•Alan Ray Poulter, 20, 2444 Hwy. 198, Baldwin – warrant service.
•Andre Brushon Jones, 51, 3700 Astronaut Dr., Ellenwood – driving with a suspended license.
•Donald Lee Burch, 37, 78 Cheatham Bluff, Jefferson – warrant service.
•Billy James Hamilton, 46, 825 North 91st East Ave., Tulsa, Okla. – disorderly conduct.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•a woman on Mt. Olive Rd. said a roommate broke one of her doors and sent her threatening messages. An officer read the messages and didn’t believe any to be threatening and also didn’t observe any damage to the door.
•a manager at Ingles reported the thefts of five packs of Tide pods.
•a man on Crestwood Cir. reported $2,600 fraudulently spent from his checking account.
•a woman on Maysville Rd. said a residence she was housesitting at was broken into. The suspects shattered a glass back door. The woman couldn’t confirm if anything was stolen.
•a woman on Crossing Place reported a package stolen from her residence. The package was delivered by FedEx and a person came to the residence to forge their signature and steal the package.
