A North Jackson man reported damage to property on Brothers Rd., Pendergrass, recently.
The complainant told a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy someone entered his field and “cut donuts,” tearing up his pasture.
He said this was the fifth or sixth time in the past month or two this has occurred.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•suspicious activity in the parking lot at Tanger Outlets, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a verbal dispute was reported between a male and female.
•welfare check at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence.
•information on Hoods Mill Rd. at Hoods Academy Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle pulling a trailer ran off into a ditch.
•theft by shoplifting at Polo Ralph Lauren, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where an employee reported three males stole a total of 36 outerwear jackets, valued at over $8,268, and left without paying for them.
•information at an A.C. Smith Rd., Commerce, residence, where a disturbance between neighbors was reported.
•damage to property at a Mount Olive Way, Commerce, residence, where a delivery driver backed into a vehicle in the parking lot.
•dispute at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, between two males.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Waterworks Rd. at Wilbanks Rd., Commerce.
•information on W.L. Williams Rd. at Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle was reportedly wrecked in a ditch.
•abandoned vehicle on W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce.
•warrant service on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. at Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce, where a man was found walking in the lane of travel.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•civil matter and harassing communications at a Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man wanted information on retrieving a vehicle he owned from his ex-wife.
•suspicious activity at Auto Gallery Chevrolet, South Elm St., Commerce, where an SUV was found in the parking lot and a man was out looking at another vehicle on the lot.
•civil matter at a Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman was seeking information about her husband harassing her about a vehicle.
•harassing communications at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his father kept calling his phone after he had told him numerous times to stop calling and he doesn’t want to talk to him.
•dispute at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, between a woman and man.
•warrant service on Ila Rd. at O’Kelly Rd., Commerce, where a man was picked up from a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•theft by shoplifting at Polo Ralph Lauren, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where an employee reported two females took a bag of items, valued at approximately $3,000, from the store without paying.
•theft by deception and information at a Hawks Nest Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported he ordered magic cards, but received fakes.
•information at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Raford Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported there was a vehicle parked in the field next to her residence.
•juvenile issue at a Hampton Creek Dr., Commerce, residence, where two juvenile females had reportedly been drinking alcohol.
•assist motorist on Jefferson Rd. at B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle was broken down.
•civil matter at Gary Motors, Maysville Rd., Commerce,
•criminal trespass at an Oconee Ln., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his adult son was at the residence causing a disturbance.
•battery at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman had reportedly been punched in the face.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with an accident on Smith Overhead Bridge Rd. at Herman Dr., Commerce.
•welfare check at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•failure to register as a sex offender at a Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce, residence.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•dispute at a B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute on Hwy. 82 South at Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, where the property owner reported a truck was parked on his property and he believed someone was on his property hunting.
•welfare check on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a woman was walking along the roadway.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. near Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was reported to be in the roadway.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a tractor-trailer was stuck in a ditch.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported harassment by her ex-boyfriend, whom she has a bond against and he is not to have any contact with her.
•theft of lost or mislaid property at a Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, location, where a man reported the theft of his cell phone.
•missing person at a Lavista Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a 17-year-old male was reported missing.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Ethridge Rd. at Hwy. 129 South, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information at a Forest Bridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his juvenile daughter had sent nude photos last year to a boy and had issue with them possibly being spread around her school.
•animal complaint on Traditions Way at Wildberry Ct., Jefferson, where an injured deer was reported.
•information on Legg Rd., Jefferson, where livestock was in the roadway.
•dispute at a Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and woman.
•dispute at a Baileys Walk, Jefferson, where loud music was reported.
•information on Harold Phillips Rd. at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where cars were reported to be speeding down the road and had caused damage to the speed limit signs.
•accident with a deer on Winder Hwy. at Hope Haven Rd., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 South at Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson.
•agency assist on Curtis H. Spence Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported she was being harassed and followed, and the harassment occurred in Barrow County.
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicle and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 North at Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 South at 4-W Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a warrant service was attempted.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Winder Hwy. at Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a two-car accident was reported.
•terroristic threats and acts and simple battery on Mahaffey St., Jefferson, where a female reported being threatened by her live-in boyfriend.
•suspicious activity at A Call To Salvation Church, Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where someone had turned off the motion sensor on the lights located on the side of the church by placing black garbage bags on the lights.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane on Jett Roberts Rd. at Washington St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate, insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 at B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant service at a Georgia Belle Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 North at Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Arcade Police Department at an Old Barn Trl., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute possibly involving a gun was reported.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 South at Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
•welfare check at a Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•assist Arcade Police Department at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence.
•welfare check at a Wood Cove, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she couldn’t get in touch with her 17-year-old daughter who was at home.
•assist motorist on Galilee Church Rd. at W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson, where a car had skidded off the road and was stuck in the mud.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a multiple-vehicle accident was reported.
•damage to a vehicle at Kubota, McClure Industrial Blvd., Jefferson, where an employee reported his truck had been hit in the parking lot.
•assist motorist on W.H. Hayes Rd. at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a truck was stuck in mud off the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 at B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a man with a flashlight was sitting on the shoulder of the roadway.
•assist EMS at a Flagstone Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a man was found lying on the floor, but was not responding.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend has bond conditions set and she needed a reported for another agency where he is incarcerated.
•accident with a deer on B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at an Anglin Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported being suspicious about a job that she applied to after supposedly getting the job without an interview and being asked if she knew anything about CryptoCurrency.
•information at a Ryans Run, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported having problems with her neighbor.
•animal complaint at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported two Pit Bulls came onto her property and killed four of her pigs.
•assist Arcade Police Department officer at a Rick Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•information at Gum Springs Elementary School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a juvenile was found sitting inside a vehicle.
•possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of marijuana at a Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a possible overdose was reported.
•dispute at a B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his ex-girlfriend had stolen his handgun.
•welfare check at a Winder Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
•information at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to property on Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson, where a man’s cell phone was damaged when it fell off the top of a JCSO patrol vehicle.
•theft by taking at a White Plains Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a tandem-axle trailer had been stolen.
•information at a Hunters Run, Jefferson, residence, where a phone scam was reported.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Lyle Field Rd. at Hwy. 82 North, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at a Storey Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she had received phone calls that she believed were fraudulent.
•damage to property at a Links Blvd., Jefferson, residence, where the homeowners reported their mailbox had been damaged.
•suspicious activity at Amazon, Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, where someone was reportedly driving around personal vehicles with flashing blue lights on the property.
•assist code enforcement officer at a Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, residence, after the homeowner’s relatives had reportedly made threats.
•missing person/runaway juvenile located at a Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, residence, where grandparents reported their 14-year-old granddaughter ran away from home following an argument over school work and her telling her parents lies.
•aggravated assault – FVA at a Grandview Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a fight between two males was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a woman reported she struck a bale of hay with her vehicle causing damage.
•warrant service at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•reckless driving on Hwy. 82 at Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•criminal trespass at a Unity Church Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported a “No Trespassing” sign and a metal cable had been stolen off of his property.
•assist Maysville Police Department with a traffic stop on Deadwyler Rd. at Bob Mann Rd., Maysville.
•dispute at a Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•simple battery at a Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her husband had been assaulted by her father.
•welfare check at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence.
•assist Maysville Police Department on Homer St., Maysville, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at EMS Station 5, Plainview Rd., Maysville, where personnel were not responding to their radio.
•suspicious activity at a Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported his 15-year-old daughter heard a male voice outside her bedroom window and a knock on the glass.
•agency assist on Deadwyler Rd., Maysville, where a residential fire was reported.
•information at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a man reported issues with the tenants.
•animal complaint on Deadwyler Rd. at Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, where a cow was in the roadway.
•assist medical unit at a Horseshoe Bend, Maysville, residence, where a woman was found unresponsive.
•dispute at a Plainview Rd., Maysville, residence, between a man and his wife.
•dispute at a Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, residence, between a man and his girlfriend.
•warrant service at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence.
•failure to register as a sex offender at a West Freeman St., Maysville, residence.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•unruly juvenile at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•damage to property on Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported a motor vehicle had occurred and damaged his property while he was out of town.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 441 at Wilbanks Cir., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information on Giles Rd., Nicholson, where shooting was reported in the area.
•possession of methamphetamine, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and going inside guard line with weapon, liquor or drugs on Hwy. 441 at Smith Overhead Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to a vehicle at Dan’s Food Mart, Broad St., Nicholson, where a man reported someone backed into his vehicle.
•civil matter at a Hwy. 334, Nicholson, residence, where a man had failed to deliver a vehicle purchased by the complainant’s father.
•suspicious activity on Jim David Rd. at Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where the driver of a Ford Mustang was “doing donuts” in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where juveniles were riding four-wheelers on the school property and in the roadway.
•juvenile issue on Hwy. 334 at Wages Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where juveniles were reported to be near the roadway.
•warrant service at a Hawks Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a dispute was reported.
•dispute at an Abby Ln., Nicholson, residence, between a man and his sister-in-law and her mother.
•abandoned vehicle on US 441 South at Memorial Dr., Nicholson, where a truck was parked in the lane of travel.
•civil matter at a Pace Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•civil matter at a Jennings Ln., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Steeplechase Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his friend sent him photos of a man walking into his yard towards his tractor and side by side.
•identity fraud at a Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported he had received notifications by mail saying he had applied with several different banks that he had not applied to.
•assist medical unit at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a man was having difficulty breathing.
•information on Commerce Rd., Nicholson, where a male that matched the description of a runaway juvenile was skateboarding.
•suspicious activity at a Memorial Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a man knocked on her door and then ran away.
•dispute at a Hwy. 334, Nicholson, residence, between two women.
•assist motorist in the parking lot at Dan’s Food Mart, Broad St., Nicholson, where a car was over-heating.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO) at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported a man, whom she has a TPO against, sent her a friend request on Facebook, violating the TPO.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on a camper on Hwy. 60 at Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass.
•assist motorist on Stockton Farm Rd. at Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 at the Talmo City Limits, Talmo, where a man reported he hit a pothole causing damage to both driver’s side rims and tires on his vehicle.
•assist another agency at a Holly Way, Pendergrass, residence.
•welfare check on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Hwy. 129, Talmo, where a female driver’s car was broken down.
•assist motorist on Stockton Farm Rd. at Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a woman’s truck was broken down.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Talmo Trl., Talmo, where a woman reported she struck a pothole that punctured her tire and damaged her rim on her vehicle.
•simple battery and terroristic threats and acts at a Main St., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported her daughter-in-law had hit her in the face and grabbed her hair.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Talmo Trl., Talmo, where a woman reported she struck a pothole that punctured her tire and damaged her rim.
•welfare check at North Jackson Elementary School, Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo.
•accident with a deer on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass.
•assist motorist on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a vehicle was stuck in a ditch.
•juvenile issue at an Independence Ave., Pendergrass, residence, where a 17-year-old female was refusing to return home.
•suspicious activity at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where someone was driving up and down the road on a four-wheeler.
•dispute at a Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•juvenile issue at a Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported her granddaughter missing.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked and duty to report an accident with injury, death or property damage on Hwy. 129 North at Allen Bridges Rd., Talmo, where a wrecked vehicle was found on the side of the road.
•damage to a vehicle at All N Good Spirits, Point Dr., Talmo, where a JCSO deputy reported striking a pole with his patrol vehicle.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•information on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a the front wheel came off a man’s truck and he was stuck in the roadway.
•reckless driving on Hwy. 129 South at Lebanon Church Rd., Athens, where a female reported another driver was attempting to run her off the road.
•damage to a vehicle on Brock Rd. at McKinney Rd., Athens, where a man reported striking a deer with his vehicle.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign on Tallassee Rd. at Hwy. 330, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 441 at Ed Bennett Rd., Athens, where an injured deer was reported.
•information on Hwy. 129 at 10 Loop, Athens, where a woman reported a roadway incident.
•suspicious activity on Roquemore Rd., Athens, where shooting was reported.
•information on Hwy. 129 North at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a truck was located off the roadway.
•accident with a deer on Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•burglary and theft by taking at J & J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man reported his unit had been broken into and six dirt bikes were stolen.
•accident with a deer on Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•suspicious activity at Fast Phil’s, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a vehicle was parked at the side of the building after business hours.
•accident with a deer on Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•assist medical unit at a Lancer Ln., Statham, residence, where a man was found not breathing.
•accident with a deer on Jefferson Rd. at Keri Ln., Athens.
•battery/simple battery – FVA at a Crooked Creek Rd., Athens, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•animal complaint on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where two large dogs were in the parking lot.
•dispute and civil matter at an Oak Grove Rd., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity on Savage Rd. at Hwy. 330, Athens, where someone was riding a bicycle.
•agency assist at a Drew Ln., Athens, residence, where a woman reported her juvenile son ran away from a White County location and his phone had pinged in the Drew Ln. area.
•dispute at a Rosewood Rd., Athens, residence, where a road rage incident was reported.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•welfare check on West Jefferson St. where officers attempted to check on a juvenile who was living in what appeared to be a storage shed.
•suspicious activity on New Liberty Church Rd. where someone threw a pair of pants over a barbed wire gate.
•information on Hwy. 53 where officers were called for an accident with minimal damage.
•aggravated assault on Crest Club Dr. where a man said his son hit a door with a baseball bat, acted like he was going to hit him with the bat and opened a knife in his direction.
•located missing person on West Jackson Rd. where officers located a missing man, who was with his sister.
•suspicious activity on Maddox Rd. where a woman was walking door-to-door selling cookies.
•welfare check on Hwy. 53 where officers attempted to check on a woman.
•agency assist on Boone Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a two-vehicle wreck.
•animal complaint on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman reported that dogs that previously killed her cats were on her property.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a cow in the roadway.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a possible reckless driver.
•custody dispute on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman reported her ex-husband didn't return their children.
•theft by taking on Durham Dr. where a man reported he didn't receive four gift cards that he ordered.
•information on East Lake Dr. where officers stopped a vehicle that had possibly fled from another officer. The vehicle wasn't the correct one.
•information on Arbor Trace where a woman reported her brother previously took out credit cards in their father's name and that he was allowing people to move into his residence while the father was staying with the daughter.
•information on McNeal Rd. where someone reported UPS vehicles were parked and no one was around them. One of the trucks had reportedly gotten stuck at a residence in the woods and the other drivers came to help him.
•damage to a vehicle on New Cut Rd. where a vehicle was damaged after another vehicle slammed on its brakes, causing the driver of the damaged vehicle to swerve. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a guard rail. There were no injuries.
•information on Sunrise Dr. where a man reported hearing gunshots and said he heard pellets coming through the trees in the direction of his house.
•damage to property on Creek View Dr. where someone saw a vehicle strike a mailbox.
•animal complaint on Davenport Rd. where a woman reported her neighbor's dogs were on her property and had damaged fences and chicken coops.
•animal complaint on West Jefferson St. where a man reported a dog was barking constantly.
•civil matter on Joshua Way where an estranged couple got into a verbal dispute.
•theft by taking on Joshua Way where a man reported a stolen cell phone.
•welfare check on Reece Dr. where officers checked on a woman who had struck a mailbox.
