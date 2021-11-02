A verbal dispute between a parent and the coach of a youth football team led to an attempt to have the coach arrested, a move that got recalled due to a conflict-of-interest of the officer who took out the warrant.
The parent reported that on Oct. 26, he and his 9-year-old son went to watch a 10&U football team practice at the Jefferson Recreation Department. The coach of the team reportedly approached the parent, accusing him of filming the practice and using profanity in front of the child during the dispute.
The parent videoed the confrontation and showed it to his wife, who is an officer with the Jefferson Police Department. The officer/wife then had an arrest warrant taken out for the coach.
The following day, the JPD investigator assigned the case said he discovered the warrant had been issued without any investigation and noted the conflict-of-interest involved in the situation.
The investigator called the judge who had signed the warrant and ordered the officer/spouse to recall the warrant, which she did.
The investigator then called the parent/husband to discuss the situation, but the parent reportedly hung up on the investigator twice.
The case was closed and no charges were made.
