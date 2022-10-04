No students or staff were injured in a small fire at Maysville Elementary School on Sept. 28.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called for the incident around 8:30 a.m. A toilet paper roll and holder were on fire in a boys' bathroom. The fire reportedly smoldered a small portion of a wall, according to a news release from the school system.
"The fire contained a toilet paper roll and holder and smoldered a small portion of the wall," the news release said. "The fire alarm was activated and all students and staff exited the building. Fire personnel responded and cleared the building of any smoke. Students and staff returned to the building to resume normal school functions, after fire personnel deemed the building to be safe."
Repairs were made to the restroom and it's now fully operational.
The fire was investigated by the Jackson County School System’s Safety and Security Office.
Legacy Knoll Middle School construction site vandalized with forklift
The construction site of the new Legacy Knoll Middle School on Skelton Rd. was reportedly vandalized using a construction company forklift.
According to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, someone recently entered the construction site and used an on-site forklift to destroy three pallets of cinder blocks and 60 feet of parking lot curbing. The forklift was reportedly left on its side on the property, having sustained "a lot of damage."
A forklift was also used to “cut doughnuts” inside the building and hit a pallet of cinder blocks, according to the report. The suspects also started a mobile light trailer and left it running.
A superintendent of the construction company estimated that the damage was “pretty significant.”
The JCSO placed extra patrols on the site. No video footage of the incident was available.
Other incidents recently reported across Jackson County include:
COMMERCE
- suspicious activity on Mt. Olive Rd. where a man who was living in a tent reportedly went inside a church to avoid bad weather.
- information on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. at Hwy. 441 where a tractor-trailer was broken down in the intersection.
- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; and insurance violation on Hospital Rd. where a passenger was arrested during a traffic stop. Deputies saw the man was holding something in his hand and asked the driver if they could search the vehicle. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine, three white pills and a smoking device near the passenger.
- suspicious activity on Toyota Way where a man stood in a parking lot, swinging a bat and yelling. The man was apparently upset that someone sold him fake pills.
- custody dispute on B. Wilson Rd. where family members argued over child custody arrangements.
- dispute on Wilson Garage Rd. where a woman said a family member sent her a harassing text message.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of Schedule I drugs on North Broad St. where a a male passenger was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and found the substance, along with suspected mushrooms, suspected THC oil and cartridges and a digital scale in a bag near the passenger.
- harassing communications on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman reported a man had begun harassing her.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a woman said her vehicle was damaged after hitting wood that was in the roadway.
- simple battery on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called for an incident between two students at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
- forgery-fourth degree on Melanie Ln. where a woman said someone cashed a check that was sent to her.
- harassing communications on Edgefield Dr. where a woman reported an ex continued contacting her after she told him to stop.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where deputies transported a man who had a warrant.
JEFFERSON
- incident on Jackson Pkwy. where a woman collapsed at the courthouse. She had also reportedly yelled at a judge after the judge issued a warrant for her to turn herself in. During the incident, she reportedly yelled "I hope I have a heart attack."
- information on Jackson Pkwy. where someone reported a juvenile had been "put out" of a family member's vehicle after a court hearing and was walking down the road. Officers did not find the juvenile.
- information on Winder Hwy. where deputies were called to the Empower Center for a possible threat made on a bus.
- hit and run on Hwy. 129 N where a vehicle rear-ended another and one of the drivers left.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on I-85 S where a woman reported a tractor-trailer struck her vehicle and didn't stop.
- damage to a vehicle on Danielsville St. where a patrol car struck a postal vehicle that was stopped in the roadway.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported someone threatened to come to her workplace and "shoot her up" or "bomb her work."
- criminal trespass on Windy Hill Rd. where a juvenile punched a hole in the wall.
- damage to property on John B. Brooks Rd. where a tractor-trailer reportedly damaged a bay door.
- agency assist on Brookshire St. where deputies assisted the Arcade Police Department with an incident involving a stolen vehicle.
- warrant service on Toy Wright Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after he reported refused to leave a business.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- private property accident report on Traditions Way where a vehicle struck another in a driveway.
- abandoned vehicle on McCreery Rd. where a vehicle was wrecked into a fence and the driver left the scene.
- theft of services on Traditions Way where a man reportedly left a restaurant without paying. The man had reportedly gotten intoxicated, behaved inappropriately toward an employee and had been cut off from service. The man also reportedly refused to give deputies his identity information when they contacted him by phone.
- possession of methamphetamine; removing or affixing a license plate for purpose of concealing identity; driving without a license; turn movement violation; and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on Lost Trail Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The driver initially fled and weaved between lanes during the pursuit. He ultimately got out of the car and put his hands in the air. The man also hadn't placed the vehicle in park and the car continued for a short distance before striking a patch of debris and stopping. Deputies also found methamphetamine that was left in their patrol car after transporting the man to jail.
- harassing communications and stalking on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported someone constantly harassed and followed her and her husband.
- damage to a vehicle on Stan Evans Dr. where a man made a walk-in report after debris damaged his windshield on I-85.
- insurance violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- dispute on Wellford Ave. where a man called 911 and said someone had pointed a gun at him. The caller reportedly denied saying anything about a firearm.
- civil matter on Lark Trail where people had a disagreement over property retrieval.
- criminal trespass and juvenile issue on Brockton Loop where a juvenile reportedly threw an object at a vehicle window, which broke it.
- civil matter on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman wanted information on having family members move out of a residence.
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; manufacture/sell/distribute Schedule I or II drugs; possession of Schedule I or II drugs; and improper stopping on roadway on I-85 where a man was arrested after someone reported a disabled vehicle. The man had parked partially in the roadway. Deputies had to wake the man up and they smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, they found marijuana, a digital scale, a firearm and ammunition.
- juvenile issue on Ivey St. where a juvenile reportedly wouldn't listen to his mother.
- driving without a license and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Hogans Mill Ct. where a man wanted to go to a residence to retrieve property.
- abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on Brockton Oaks Dr. where deputies received a referral from Adult Protective Services.
- theft by taking on Bill Wright Rd. where a woman reported a stolen trailer.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where someone told a woman that she or a friend of hers would be arrested if she didn't send them money.
- warrant service; giving false name to officers; and insurance violation on Hwy. 15 where a man was arrested after someone reported a woman was taking her clothes off and trying to enter a business. Deputies stopped the man and woman and arrested the man after learning he had a warrant. The woman was cited for an insurance violation.
- information on Winder Hwy. where a school social worker reported a student made allegations of abuse.
- threats on Brockton Rd. where a woman said her ex threatened her.
- dispute on Swann Ct. where family members had an argument.
- theft by taking on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where someone pried open a storage container and took took tin and copper.
MAYSVILLE
- damage to a vehicle on Red Oak Rd. where a man reported his neighbor's dog scratched the bed of his truck.
- information on Unity Church Rd. where a man reported someone claiming to work for the JCSO contacted him about missing a subpoena and asked about his personal information.
- noise complaint on Silverwood Dr. (Gillsville) where someone reported loud music.
- suspicious activity on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man heard gunshots.
- dispute on Fountain Dr. (Gillsville) where a a couple had a dispute. The woman also reportedly scratched her knee when trying to retrieve her phone.
- simple battery on Sagefield Cir. where a woman was arrested for a warrant after pushing someone off porch steps during an argument.
- criminal trespass on Gillsville Rd. where church members wanted two people criminally trespassed after they reportedly caused problems.
- criminal trespass on Law Rd. where a woman said someone came to her residence to see a juvenile and wouldn't leave when asked.
- warrant service on Horseshoe Bend where deputies went to a residence to retrieve a man who had a warrant.
- suspicious activity on Cemetery St. where a man said people knock on his door and run in his yard at night.
- possession of drug-related objects on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where two people were arrested after officers saw a vehicle parked at Hurricane Shoals Park after-hours. Deputies found an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and later found suspected heroin and methamphetamine, along with a glass pipe and a homemade foil pipe.
- suspicious activity on Highland Way where a woman saw a man running in her yard.
- suspicious activity on Upland Dr. where a man was retrieving belongings.
- information on Hwy. 82 Spur where an administrator at Maysville Elementary reported an inappropriate comment made by a student.
NICHOLSON
- suspicious activity on Cabin Creek Dr. where a woman reported another driver blew their horn at her continuously.
- civil matter on Hunter Ridge Rd. where a man reported someone gave $40 to someone else instead of buying medication with it.
- possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass on Wages Bridge Rd. where a man was arrested after someone reported people had forcefully opened a gate. Deputies found two men driving a golf cart and four-wheeler. One of them was arrested after reportedly throwing a bottle into the woods which contained methamphetamine.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Quail Ridge Dr. where a man with an extensive medical history was found dead.
- entering auto on Pine Ridge Place where a woman reported two wallets and a lunchbox were taken from a vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Cabin Creek Dr. where a woman said her former roommate contacted her, violating a temporary protection order.
- driving while license is suspended/revoked and headlight violation Hwy. 441 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where someone took a generator.
- agency assist on Lakeview Dr. where a woman was transported to the hospital after her dog bit her on the arms.
- suspicious activity on Lakeview Dr. where someone reported their dog was shot and killed.
- welfare check on Kesler Rd. where deputies checked on a woman who may have made suicidal statements. The woman was OK.
NORTH JACKSON
- lost/found item on Langford Rd. where a man lost his wallet.
- simple assault-family violence on Walnut Creek Cir. where a man was arrested after reportedly grabbing a wine bottle to scare family members during an argument.
- transmission of photography or video depicting nudity or sexually explicit content on Brooks Village Rd. where a man said someone demanded $200 or they'd send nude photos of him to his friends.
- theft by taking on Oak Crest Ln. where a man said someone broke into his shed and stole a generator.
- possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana on Nichols Rd. where one person was arrested after a search warrant was executed.
- suspicious activity on Sosbee Rd. where a woman said someone banged on her door and tried to turn the door handle.
- suspicious activity on Oak Crest Ln. where a man reported people were knocking on his door.
- criminal trespass on Old Gainesville Rd. where a woman reported hit and kicked a man's vehicle. The woman said the man had punched her and grabbed her.
- agency assist on Wayne Poultry Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
SOUTH JACKSON
- warrant service on Commerce Rd. where deputies retrieved a man who had a warrant.
- noise complaint on Rapids Dr. where someone complained about their neighbor's dogs barking.
- criminal trespass on J.T. Elrod Rd. where a man said someone set up a tent on his property. The suspect also reportedly had a smoking device.
- warrant service on Commerce Rd. where deputies retrieved a man who had a warrant.
- information on Drew Ln. where a man thought someone was breaking into his residence, but it was just a family member.
- insurance violation registration violation on Brock Rd. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- damage to property on Savage Rd. where a woman said someone ran off the road and damaged her ornamental grass.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where someone reported a person appeared to attempt to break into a business.
- information on Crooked Creek Rd. where former friends argued and one of them showed up at a residence without permission.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. where deputies checked on a woman after a driver reported something seemed "off" and she needed help. The woman said she was OK.
- information on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman was concerned about her sister's welfare.
- theft by taking on Fuller Rd. where a woman reported lumber was stolen.
- information on Commerce Rd. where deputies checked on a man after he asked to get out of a vehicle. The man was OK.
WEST JACKSON
•dispute on Ednaville Rd. where a man said his son, who has autism, was outside yelling and throwing a chair. He was reportedly transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•damage to property on Johnson Dr. where a man said he fell asleep at the wheel and struck his neighbor’s mailbox and trash can.
•suspicious activity on Bristol Ct. where a woman said tents were put up in the woods on her property and she suspected that homeless people were living in them. She said that she also heard voices in the woods.
•information on Muscogee Dr. where a woman said her husband had not returned for four days. While a deputy was on the scene, the woman received a call from the Fulton County Jail informing her that her husband was incarcerated there.
•dispute on Guy Maddox Rd. where a man accused another man of sleeping with his girlfriend. The other man, however, said the man had been “talking out of his head," hallucinating and attempting to start fights with everyone at the residence. A witness verified this, according to the incident report.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a woman said the driver of a box truck merged into traffic, struck her vehicle and continued traveling north on the interstate.
•criminal interference with government property on Hwy. 53 where a burglary reportedly occurred at a building owned by the Town of Braselton.
•juvenile issue on Rebecca St. where a woman and her son reportedly fought over his phone during a dispute. She said he then ran away from her.
•juvenile issue on Prescott Place where a juvenile went to his neighbor’s house and said his parents had abused him. The child’s mother said the juvenile has been acting out and that she “is not dealing with it anymore.” The child said his father struck him in the face with a microphone, but the responding deputy did not see marks on the child’s face, according to the incident report. The woman said the statement was untrue, saying the child’s father was very sick.
•harassing communications on Maddox Rd. where a woman said her husband, whom she is divorcing, has been following her and continues to message her despite being told to stop.
•juvenile issue on Registry Ln. where a woman said her son was out of control and refused to go to bed. The juvenile also reportedly threw a garbage can.
•theft on Summerbrook Rd. where a man said his vehicle’s old tag was stolen and appeared on a vehicle in New York state. The man said he’s received five notices from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey that he owed five different amounts of tag fees, totaling $185. The man said he’s “never been to New York and has no intent of going there.” The man said the tag had previously been turned into the Jackson County tag office before he received the notices out of New York. The man was told tags turned into the tag office are sent to a junkyard to be destroyed but that someone has apparently stolen them or bought them to be used for other vehicles in other states.
•agency assist on Old Collins Rd. where a juvenile who was possibly suicidal according to an incident report, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•simple assault and criminal trespass on Dumar Ln. where a juvenile was arrested and taken to the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center after he reportedly pushed over and damaged a bookcase, broke a chair and broke a glass container. He also reportedly damaged door locks at the residence with a rock after being locked out of the house.
•open container on Hwy. 53 where a driver reportedly had three open bottles of beer in his vehicle. A deputy performed field evaluations and found no signs of impairment.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where a firearm was reportedly stolen from a woman’s vehicle while parked at a shopping center. She said the vehicle’s doors were unlocked.
•aggravated assault on Venture Ct. where a man said his son, who’d just been released from jail after assaulting his mother, hit him in the face, causing a black eye and his face to swell. The man said his son had been drinking. The man said his son hit him in the face, knocking him unconscious. He also reportedly hit his head on a table while falling, causing him to bleed. The man said he initially didn’t want to report the incident due to his son's legal issues but decided to press charges after receiving texts from his son the following day calling him derogatory terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.