No students or staff were injured in a small fire at Maysville Elementary School on Sept. 28.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called for the incident around 8:30 a.m. A toilet paper roll and holder were on fire in a boys' bathroom. The fire reportedly smoldered a small portion of a wall, according to a news release from the school system.

