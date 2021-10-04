A North Jackson man faces a reckless conduct charge for a recent incident.
On Wednesday, September 29, around 9:35 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Lanier Road, Pendergrass, where a woman reported a dispute and she stated a man had shot at her trailer.
The complainant said there were five or six people outside her trailer and Wesley Clint Taylor-Rutland had shot at her boyfriend.
Taylor-Rutland said things got heated between him and the complainant’s boyfriend and the boyfriend told him he was going to “blow his f^@#ing head off.” Taylor-Rutland said he left, went to his trailer, got his shotgun to defend himself, went back to the scene and fire a single round into the air trying to scare the other man.
Taylor-Rutland, 28, 1359 Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, was charged with reckless conduct.
OTHER NORTH JACKSON INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•dispute between two women over a trail camera at Jackson Self Storage, North Jackson Loop, Talmo.
•dispute at a Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman was reportedly physically assaulting other people.
•suspicious activity at a church on Main St., Talmo, where a female was disrupting the church service.
•suspicious activity on Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass, where a woman reported three juvenile males were opening people’s mailboxes and were throwing the mail into the woods.
•suspicious activity on Old Gainesville Hwy. at Mountain Creek Rd., Talmo, where a man was walking down the side of the road.
•loitering or prowling and public drunkenness on Bunt Ln., Pendergrass, where a suspicious female was prowling around a residence.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 North, Talmo.
•harassing communications – threatens bodily harm via telecommunication at a Valley Way, Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported receiving a threatening phone call from a man, who was the wife of a female tow truck driver who had towed his son’s vehicle to his residence and damaged it when she unloaded it, blaming him for bullying his wife.
•suspicious activity on Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass, where a woman reported someone had taken her mail out of her mailbox and went through it/opened it.
•suspicious activity at Pond Fork Baptist Church, Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass, where a male was asleep on the front porch.
•information on Valley Way, Pendergrass, where speeding cars were reported in the neighborhood.
•assist motorist who ran into a ditch on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass.
•assist medical unit at an Old State Rd., Talmo, residence, where a female was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.
•juvenile issue at a Mangum Ln., Pendergrass, residence.
•civil matter at a Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported her landlord had unplugged the power for her camper and had threatened to burn the camper down.
•simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) and battery at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend and damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Talmo Trl., Talmo, where a single motor vehicle accident was reported.
•dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend at a Turning Leaf Ln., Pendergrass, residence.
•assist motorist and damage to a vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd. at Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a vehicle ran off the roadway and was stuck on the shoulder of the road.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•suicide threats at a Hawks Nest Ct., Commerce, residence.
•assist tractor trailer driver backing out of Richey Rd., Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle at the Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where the driver of a Dodge Ram truck had backed into the front bumper of a Chevrolet Silverado truck in the parking lot.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and unlawful conduct during a 911 call on Old Hoods Mill Rd. at Nelva Ln., Commerce, where a physical altercation between a male and female was reported.
•damage to property on Berea Rd., Commerce, where one man reported he backed his vehicle into another man’s vehicle causing minor damage.
•warrant service at the T/A Truck Stop, Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a man was picked up from a Royston Police Department officer.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where the assistant principal reported possible inappropriate photos on a student’s phone.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Interstate 85, Commerce.
•information at East Jackson Elementary School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, in reference to an incident involving a parent in the car rider line.
•dispute between two men at a Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, residence, where one man reported while he was walking up his long driveway toward his mailbox the other man drove down his drive and when he attempted to ask the man what he was doing the man started to argue with him.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a fatality traffic accident on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where inappropriate conduct between multiple students was reported.
•battery at a Rob Belue Rd., Commerce, residence, where a dispute between a man and woman was reported.
•criminal damage to property, entering an automobile and theft by taking on Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a man reported his car had been broken into and vandalized.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•information at Gum Springs Elementary School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported striking a stop sign in front of the school.
•dispute between a truck driver and business owner on Lewis Sailors Rd. at Caleb Ln., Jefferson. The truck driver was trying to turn around and got his lowboy stuck in a ditch and was blocking the entrance to the business owner’s property.
•damage to a vehicle on Meadowland Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported an employee of Traditions of Braselton was cutting grass near her vehicle when the mower threw a piece of wire out from underneath the mowing deck and the piece of wire stuck in the side of her vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Traditions Way, Jefferson, where a woman reported a man on a golf cart came up to her while she was in her driveway and asked her how old she was and then turned around and left on the golf cart.
•mental person in a dispute with her mother at a W.O. Smith Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist medical unit at a Williamson St., Jefferson, residence, where a female in respiratory distress was transported for treatment.
•suicide threats at a Feldspar Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her father over the woman’s wallet at a Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information on County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a woman who had been attending an all-day ball game event reported seeing a female who has special bond conditions through the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the event and she didn’t want any issues.
•information on Raven Ridge, Jefferson, where vehicles were parked in front of driveways.
•information on Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, where people who had been evicted were back on the property.
•juvenile issue with a 15-year-old male on Feldspar Dr., Jefferson.
•civil matter on Will Clark Rd., Jefferson, where neighbors were in a dispute over the property line.
•assist a stranded motorist on Holly Springs Rd. at Wayne Poultry Rd., Jefferson.
•theft by taking on Carlton Way, Jefferson, where a woman reported her Ford Escape missing from her yard.
•suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where a woman reported a man was knocking on the door and yelling “let me in” at the apartment across from hers.
•accident with a deer on Gum Springs Church Rd. at Old Traditions Pl., Jefferson.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a vehicle was left on the side of the roadway with the entire driver’s side over the while line in the roadway.
•dispute between a couple and custody dispute at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute between a man, his wife and their son at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her son’s father at an Old Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported hearing strange music coming from possibly across the street near a pond.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked and illegal U-turn on Hwy 129 at Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where two students had reported another student had been threatening them and sending them threatening images.
•harassing communications and simple assault at Tabo’s Food Mart, Lee St., Jefferson, where the owner reported he had been receiving harassing phone calls and text messages.
•deposit account fraud and information on Hunters Run, Jefferson, where a woman reported two incidents of bank fraud and $7,000 had been taken out of her checking account.
•deposit account fraud at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a fraudulent check was reported.
•theft by taking on Riley Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported the catalytic converted had been stolen off his vehicle.
•information on Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where several cows were in the roadway.
•dispute between a woman and a contractor with Georgia Power on Storey Porter Rd., Jefferson, where the woman was yelling at the contractor and had threatened to go get a gun.
•unruly juvenile at a Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•theft by taking on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his AK47 was stolen out of his bedroom.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where one student had sent inappropriate images to another student.
•dispute at a High Meadow Dr., Jefferson, residence, where two females were engaged in a physical altercation in front of juvenile witnesses.
•lost/found item on Magnolia Pointe Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported the tag on her utility trailer was missing.
•suspicious activity on Thyatira Community Church Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was located behind the church.
•criminal trespass on Hunter Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported hearing a noise outside around his shop in his backyard around 3 a.m.
•suspicious activity on Old Forge Ln. at Traditions Way, Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle had reportedly been sitting in the area for several hours.
•civil matter reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his juvenile son had possibly been abused at the juvenile’s mother’s house.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a teacher reported a juvenile had been left at this location for over an hour and was unable to get in touch with any parent.
•animal complaint on Blackstock Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported an opossum ran into her house and was cornered by her dog.
•information at the Jackson County School System bus shop, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where the bus shop supervisor reported a bus situation/incident.
•suspicious activity on Gold Creek Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported a phone missing from a package delivered to him by FedEx.
•assist medical unit with a 51-year-old combative diabetic patient on Oak Hill Dr., Jefferson.
•Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) referral at a Tysor Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Traditions Way, Jefferson, where a woman reported a suspicious person acting strange, gathering tennis balls and singing loudly.
•assist medical unit on Harris Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported his son was unconscious. The son was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for treatment.
•accident with a deer on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
•unruly juvenile at a Wood Cove, Jefferson, residence.
•mental person at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson.
•dispute between neighbors at a Seattle Slew Walk, Jefferson, residence.
•information on a broken-down motorcycle on Interstate 85, Jefferson.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend and civil matter at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to property on Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone hit his mailbox and destroyed it.
•information on Geiger Rd., Jefferson, where a woman requested information on how long to wait to report someone missing.
•assist Barrow County Sheriff’s Office personnel on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a suicidal man in a vehicle was supposed to be.
•simple battery – FVA and interfering with call for emergency assistance at a Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, residence.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•suspicious activity on Hillside Way, Maysville, where a woman wanted a man who was “homesteading” on her father’s property removed and criminally trespassed from the property.
•suspicious activity on Red Oak Rd., Maysville, where a man reported another man was speeding up and down the road on a dirt bike.
•suspicious activity on Hickory Way, Maysville, where a woman reported seeing someone enter a tent on her neighbor’s land next to her.
•noise complaint on Unity Church Cir., Maysville, where loud music was reported.
•juvenile issue on Wheeler Cemetery Rd. at Wheeler Rd., Maysville, where a little boy was found running down the road alone.
•dispute between two men on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where one man reported the other man was driving extremely close to his bumper and honking the horn continuously while behind him on Hale Rd.
•dispute between a woman and her parents at a Unity Church Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her parents were keeping her from taking her medicine.
•suspicious activity on Old Miller Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported a man and women were in their yard arguing and this was an ongoing issue.
•theft by taking, forgery and burglary on Red Oak Rd., Maysville, where a couple reported the theft of a Toyota Corolla from the driveway and several items from inside the residence, including an oven, toaster oven, various baby items, various women’s clothing and bedding items.
•recovered stolen property on Red Oak Rd., Maysville, where a car reported stolen the previous day was seen sitting in the driveway of the residence where it was reportedly stolen from.
•dispute between a man and woman at a Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, residence, where the woman keeps showing up to hunt for Apple Airpods that went missing at Funopolis in Banks County. The woman said the Airpods pinged to the Maysville location.
•accident with a deer on Newton St., Maysville.
•abuse/neglect/exploit – disable/elder person on Old Miller Rd., Maysville.
•information on Hoke St., Maysville, where a driver was reportedly habitually running the stop sign and speeding down the street.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•welfare check on a man at a Peach Street North, Nicholson, residence.
•simple assault – FVA and simple battery – FVA at an Old Athens Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her pregnant daughter ran to her residence and stated her live-in boyfriend had beaten her up and ripped her pants off.
•dispute between a woman and her live-in boyfriend at a Cedar Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•theft by taking on Cedar Dr., Nicholson, where a man reported he discovered $300 missing from his wallet after his great-nephew visited his residence.
•damage to property on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, where a man reported the driver of a truck going in the opposite direction hit his driver’s side mirror and continued on.
•damage to property on Staplers Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported his truck rolled backwards into his storage building causing damage.
•domestic dispute between a woman and her husband at a Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Sanford Dr., Nicholson, where the driver of a four-wheeler was reportedly riding up and down the road and in behind the complainant’s house.
•dispute between a woman and her husband at a Summer Ln., Nicholson, residence.
•operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate, driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and failure to stop at a stop sign on Jim David Rd. at Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where an officer attempted to stop a man, who had outstanding warrants, operating an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in the area.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•dispute at Fast Phil’s, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a woman reported she go $10 worth of gas and it showed a total charge of $76. She said the clerk advised it would go back on her card after 24 hours.
•information on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a male was on a skateboard.
•abandoned truck partially in the roadway on Hwy. 330 at Providence Rd., Bogart.
•theft by shoplifting at the J&J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a vendor reported three individuals had stolen items from his booth.
•dispute and civil matter at the J&J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man reported a dispute with a vendor about a refund for a knife his 14-year-old son had bought.
•dispute between a vendor and a customer at the J&J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens.
•warrant service on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man was picked up from a Bexley Heath Dr., Athens, residence, where a woman reported receiving a phone call that the person had been paid to do bodily harm to the female complainant, but is she paid them $20,000 they would stop.
•suspicious activity at D’s Chevron, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a possibly intoxicated female was inside the store crying stating she was lost.
•suicide threats at a Jefferson River Rd., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity at South Jackson Elementary School, New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a bus was found with multiple flashing lights on.
•agency assist on Archer Grove School Rd., Athens, where a small brush fire on the side of the road was reported.
•welfare check on a female at a Crooked Creek Village, Athens, residence.
•information on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a man reported for the last couple of months he had seen a black/brown cow loose in the south end of the county.
•damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. at Mary Collier Rd., Athens, where a woman reported debris from a couch was in the roadway and had damaged her vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Lancer Ln., Statham, where the complainant reported she received a call from someone saying that someone was trying to steal a lawnmower at this location.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•suspicious activity on Evergreen Ct. where a woman said two females, one of which had a bottle of Windex in her hand, knocked on her door repeatedly.
•dispute on Duck Rd. where a woman, who could not walk due to a recent knee surgery, said her husband yelled at her because he was doing all the housework. She said he then acted like he was going to hit her. The man said he did not hit the woman.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 to an accident where two people were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 53 where a pregnant woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for an evaluation.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a driver followed her home from a restaurant and yelled obscenities at her. She said the motorist exited the car and started yelling, cursing and hitting her mailbox when she returned home. He then left in his vehicle prior to a deputy’s arrival, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where a man said his neighbor continues to knock on his window and run off. The man said he also believes his neighbor scratched his vehicle and put something in his gas tank that prevented the lid from closing.
•simple battery/violence on Duck Rd. where a woman said her husband struck her on the finger during a prior incident to which deputies responded. The woman said during the previous incident that her husband did not hit her but said she now believes he caught part of her finger and she didn’t realize it.
•welfare check on Peachtree Rd. where a woman said her father was unresponsive and she couldn’t enter the residence. The woman eventually gained entry and the man was treated by emergency medical services.
•animal complaint on Olde Wick Trail where a woman said a dog prevented her from exiting her vehicle.
•criminal trespass and reckless conduct on McNeal Rd. where someone reportedly shot an arrow into the back wall of a residence. The arrow reportedly penetrated through the wall almost completely. The residents of the home believed their neighbor shot the arrow. The neighbor denied the accusation. A deputy inspected the neighbor’s crossbow and arrows, which appeared similar to the arrow shot into the residence but were a different brand.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 were a motorist was reportedly driving all over the roadway and was seen stumbling while exiting his vehicle at a gas station.
•suspicious activity on Commons Dr. where a vehicle was reportedly blocking the roadway. Two male occupants of the vehicle were reportedly arguing.
•mental subject on Hwy. 124 where a woman was reportedly wandering into neighbors yards. According to the incident report, deputies have responded to the residence multiple times.
•theft by taking on Betsy Ross Ln. where a man said the catalytic converter from his car was stolen.
•juvenile issue on Betsy Ross Ln. where a woman said her son was missing when she woke up, but later found him playing in a utility trailer in the street. The child’s uncle said a door had been left open, allowing the child to leave the residence.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Freedom Pkwy. where a man sitting on a couch was found non-responsive. The man reportedly suffered from high blood pressure and had not taken his medication for several days.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man and his girlfriend reportedly got into an argument after hours at a store.
•information on Jaxco Junction were a student’s phone was possibly hacked.
•mental subject on Traditions Walk where a woman was reportedly lying facedown in a turning lane. The woman was given a ride home but was later seen running into traffic and found to be visibility upset and crying, according to the report. A deputy arranged for a mental evaluation for the woman due to the number of calls received recently regarding her. A neighbor requested that she be barred from his property.
•animal complaint on Gold Crest Dr. where a delivery driver said a dog, who out from an open garage door, bit him.
•criminal trespass on Cedar Rock Dr. where a man said adults riding four-wheelers down a dirt road are speeding and doing doughnuts. He also said the four-wheeler riders removed his no trespassing signs and damaged his mailbox.
•suspicious activity on Caldwell Ln. where a man said he sold a vintage car to a buyer, who claimed to have written a check for over the amount and asked for the man to send him a check for the difference.
•driving with a suspended license on New Liberty Church Rd. where a motorist was cited for the infraction following an accident.
