Multiple people were recently booked on various drug charges throughout Jackson County.
Those arrested were:
•Donald Timothy Black, 57, 2850 Outer Cir., Gainesville — possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects. (Braselton Police Department)
•Jose Juan Garcia, 27, 3303 Thousand Oaks Dr., Gainesville — possession of marijuana (less than one once), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a controlled substance (felony), loitering or prowling. (Braselton Police Department)
•Tammy Lynn Bruce, 40, 89 Pine Tree Cir., Maysville — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone), two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of drugs not in original container. (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
•Caleb Dewayne Key, 30, 190 Hobb St., Royston — pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (heroin), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine). (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
•Eric Lee Hetherington, 44, 56 Mulberry Rd., Winder —possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); driving under the influence of drugs; expired tag; improper tag display; probation violation; registration/license plate requirement violation; suspended, cancelled or revoked registration. (Georgia State Patrol)
•Elania Christy Pittman, 30, 1537 Oakhill Dr., Auburn — trafficking methamphetamine; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of drug-related objects; driving on roadways laned for traffic; following too closely; notice of address change violation; open container violation; windshield wiper violation. (Georgia State Patrol)
•Jade Paris Bragan, 28, 76 Village Way, Lawrenceville — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), crossing guard lines with drugs. (Georgia State Patrol)
Others recently arrested in Jackson County were:
JCSO
•Scotty Dewayne Hogan, 48, 3930 Holly Springs Rd., Gillsville — probation violation.
•Jeffrey Scott Moss, 29, 2532 West Dennis Dr., Gainesville — probation violation.
•Savannah Leigh McFalls, 26, 220 Yancey Rd., Arnoldsville — giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; loitering or prowling; held for another agency.
•Samuel Robert Nicholas, 31, 1700 Cherokee Rd., Winterville — held for another agency.
•Mendy Beck Smith, 41, 310 Pleasant Acre D., Maysville — theft by taking, driving with an expired license, registration and license requirement violation.
•Timothy Alan Trammell, 24, 2912 Commerce Rd., Jefferson — held for another agency.
BRASELTON PD
•Eduardo Gasper Lux Sarat, 38, 3500 Dale Ave. Lot 131, Opelika, Ala. — move over law violation, no license.
GSP
•Shonda Ronae Brackett, 44, 4120 Bradbury Lane, Alpharetta — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on roadways laned for traffic.
•Dakota Nicole Floyd, 23, 4067 Sardis Church Rd., Buford — held for another agency.
•Martin Joel Vazquez, 53, 234 Meadow Ln. Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely.
JEFFERSON
•Kevin Dewayne Smith, 41, 211 S. Elm St., Commerce — entering automobile or other vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, theft by taking.
•Alexandria Bree Hanson, 21, 9965 Hwy. 129 North, Talmo — driving under the influence of alcohol, racing on the streets.
