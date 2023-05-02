An inmate reportedly bit an officer during an encounter at the jail.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist with an inmate who needed to be restrained. The inmate was reportedly resisting, but was ultimately detained.
The man then flailed his body around and continued resisting. Officers were able to put a WRAP safety restraint on the man.
The inmate reportedly bit one officer on the hand during the encounter, but the bite didn't break the skin. A radio antenna was also damaged during the altercation.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- welfare check on Hwy. 441 where officers checked on a man, who said he was fine and didn't want to harm himself.
- information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School where a parent reported an interaction with school staff.
- theft by taking on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where a man reported a tool and two batteries were missing.
- information at EJCHS where deputies were notified of an incident.
- information at East Jackson Middle School where deputies learned of an incident that happened outside the gym.
- dispute on Swain Rd. where a woman reported her landlord keeps coming into the residence unannounced.
- theft by taking on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman reported her wallet was missing.
- dispute on Old Ginn Rd. where there was a dispute during a vehicle repossession.
- civil matter on Wilbanks Cir. where a woman reported a dispute with a tenant.
- dispute on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man reportedly broke a glass cup.
- agency assist on Crestwood Cir. where a man reported another man was at a property where he'd been criminally trespassed from.
- suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where people who were living in the woods heard noises.
- information on Hwy. 334 where a woman called and said someone had assaulted her and attempted to rape her. She hung up the phone twice when on the phone with an officer and told them to "forget it."
- civil matter on Swain Rd. where a man planned to evict a worker who was living on the property.
- harassing communications on Edgefield Dr. where a woman reported a roommate had been acting strangely, locking her in the house and planting drugs in her room. He also reportedly left threatening messages.
- animal complaint on Settlement Rd. where a woman reported her neighbor's dog attacked her dog.
- civil matter on Swain Rd. where water was turned off to a residence while repairs were being done.
- civil matter on Westwood Rd. where an estranged couple had a dispute over selling a house.
- agency assist on Steve Reynolds Industrial Blvd. where deputies assisted at a wreck.
- private property accident and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol on Ila Rd. where a man was arrested after wrecking a golf cart into a parked vehicle at a golf course. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- simple assault-family violence; criminal trespass; and interference with calls for emergency assistance on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman. The woman said the man damaged a phone during the argument, pushed her and threatened her.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where three men reportedly took over $1,500 worth of merchandise from a store.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported a man took a pair of sunglasses.
- suspicious activity on Fincher Dr. where a man received paperwork indicating that someone had used his address to start LLCs.
- penalty for fraud on Woods Bridge Rd. where a man reported receiving someone's mail at his address. It reportedly appeared someone was trying to use his address to start a business.
- information on Sandy Creek Rd. where a man said a neighbor may have been taking advantage of his grandfather.
JEFFERSON
- criminal trespass on Hunter Rd. where a woman reported a man was at her residence despite being trespassed from the property. He reportedly fled after he saw a patrol vehicle.
- theft by taking on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a woman reported a man stole multiple items from job sites.
- welfare check on Storey Ln. where officers checked on two juveniles. The juveniles had had a dispute with their mother, but officers said there weren't any signs of abuse.
- drugs not in original container; driving while license is suspended; registration violation; duty upon striking a fixed object violation; and DUI-multiple substances-less safe on I-85 where a woman was arrested after striking a barrier wall in a construction zone and running off the road into the grass. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance. The woman also reported smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test. Officers also found a pill capsule with a white powder substance inside it.
- battery/simple battery-family violence and simple assault-family violence on Oliver Cir. where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman over cigarettes turned physical. He reportedly grabbed the woman injured her eye with his thumb. He also reportedly threatened the woman.
- agency assist on Swann Rd. where it appeared a door had been kicked in.
- loitering or prowling and disorderly conduct on Waterford Ct. where a man was arrested during a call about suspicious activity. The man also reportedly refused to give officers any of his information.
- welfare check on Hwy. 129 where officers were called about a woman with suicidal thoughts who was sitting on the railroad tracks. The woman agreed to not sit on the tracks.
- information on Winder Hwy. where deputies were contacted about a student's behavior.
- theft by taking on Swift Creek Way where a man reported $10,000 worth of electrical equipment was stolen.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 where a man thought someone was walking around a property and burning a fire.
- aggressive driving on Brockton Rd. where a man reported a motorcycle driver threatened to "whoop his a$$." The man said the driver was following too closely and he tapped his brakes.
- accident with an animal on Potts Rd. where a vehicle struck a cow.
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; warrant service; possession of a firearm during commission of a crime; possession of marijuana; and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He was arrested for warrants and officers later found a smoking device, suspected marijuana and meth, a scale and a firearm.
- dispute on Blue Grass Dr. where a man and his ex-girlfriend had an argument.
- juvenile issue on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where a juvenile went for a walk and went to someone's residence. The Department of Family and Children Services was called.
- suspicious activity on Legg Rd. where a cigar was left in a mailbox.
- hit and run on I-85 where a tractor-trailer side-swiped another.
- welfare check on Lebanon Church Rd. where officers attempted to check on a man, but didn't find him.
- welfare check on Hardin Terrace Cir. where officers checked on a woman, who denied wanting to harm herself.
- dispute on Cedar Grove Church Rd. where multiple people reportedly had a dispute and one of them made a threat, but said they were just mad at the time.
- suicide threats on Moore Ct. where a man was transported to Advantage Behavioral Health after having suicidal thoughts.
- damage to property on Winder Hwy. where a man fell asleep while driving and struck a guard rail.
- suicide threats on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a man made comments about self-harm.
- battery and simple assault on Jackson Way where an incident resulted in a Department of Family and Children Services referral.
- agency assist on Hwy. 124 where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- hit and run on I-85 where a man reported another tractor-trailer side-swiped his tractor-trailer.
- agency assist on Tanglewood Rd. where someone rented equipment and didn't return it.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Dunahoo Rd. where a man reported someone had walked around a property.
- mental person on Pinetree Cir. where a man thought people were in his residence.
- two counts of criminal trespass on Sagefield Cir. where a woman was arrested after damaging a windshield on a truck with a stick.
- criminal trespass on Unity Church Cir. where a man reported another man was trespassing on his property.
- agency assist on Hidden Meadows Dr. where deputies assisted with an arrest.
- theft by taking on Hillside Way where a man said someone cashed his check.
NICHOLSON
- suspicious activity on J. S. Williamson Ct. where a man reported a suspicious driver approaching his son and son's friend. The driver came to the sheriff's office after the incident was reported on social media. He said two boys had been in the roadway with a brick and he warned them not to throw it at the vehicle.
- dispute on Jim David Rd. where a man reported another man left his broken down car in his driveway.
- agency assist on Berea Rd. where deputies assisted the Commerce Police Department with a pursuit. The suspect's vehicle ultimately left the roadway and overturned. The driver was detained and an ambulance was called due to a complaint of a leg injury.
- dispute on Hwy. 334 where two people had a dispute over keys to a vehicle.
- animal complaint on Hwy. 334 where a cow was in the road.
- noise complaint on Harmony Church Rd. (Gillsville) where a man reported loud music.
- noise complaint on Brooks Dr. where someone reported loud music and a loud television.
- deceptive/fraudulent telemarketing-felony on Pace Dr. where a woman paid someone online for an English bulldog and the seller continued requesting money for different things (a craft, vaccines, an airport permit, etc.).
- dispute on New Kings Bridge Rd. where family members had a dispute and one of them wanted a welfare check done.
- civil matter on Windjammer Ln. where a man wanted to get into a residence.
- information on Jim David Rd. where a woman wanted to see if a vehicle that was left at her residence had been reported stolen.
- agency assist on Kesler Rd. where officers attempted to find a man, but weren't able to make contact with him.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a man dozed off while driving and struck a guard rail.
- agency assist on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where officers assisted the GSP with a single-vehicle wreck with injuries.
- suspicious activity on Waterworks Rd. where a four-wheeler was seen on the side of the road.
NORTH JACKSON
- entering auto on Glenn Gee Rd. where a woman reported her vehicle was tampered with.
- criminal damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Iron Horse Cir. where a man said his vehicle was damaged by a BB gun.
- dispute on Fairview Rd. where a woman suspected her husband had taken her mail.
- agency assist on Hubert Pittman Rd. where a man refused medical treatment after a report of a drug overdose.
- information on Sosbee Rd. where an incarcerated man said a woman let a man come and get his chainsaw.
- dispute on Fairview Rd. where a woman reported water was cut off at a residence.
- theft by deception on Pond Fork Church Rd. where a woman said a man emailed, asking her to buy gift cards and said he'd pay her back. The man said his email had been hacked and that he'd never asked for gift cards.
- battery on Ridgewood Dr. where a woman said a man pulled her out of the vehicle and threw her to the ground. He reportedly wouldn't get off of her and struck her in the head. She said the man got off her and fled after she bit and hit him.
SOUTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where someone reported a man was throwing trash on the side of the road. The man denied that and said he was picking up metal.
- civil matter on Crooked Creek Rd. where a woman reported a lock was changed at her residence.
- suspicious activity on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman slept in a vehicle in a parking lot.
- information on Jefferson River Rd. where someone drove a four-wheeler down the road.
- suspicious activity on Tallassee Rd. where a woman reported a suspicious man in the woods may have been doing "witchcraft."
- dispute on Crooked Creek Village where a man and woman argued over missing Xanax.
- threats on Ansley Ln. where a man reported another man called him and made threats.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 330 a woman fell asleep while driving and the vehicle struck a tree.
- theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 330 where a woman said a man put items in his jacket at a store.
- hit and run on Hwy. 334 where a woman said another vehicle rear-ended her vehicle and the other driver left the scene.
- harassing communications on Rapids Dr. where a woman said her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend had been contacting them after being told to stop.
WEST JACKSON
•juvenile issue on Prestwick Dr. where a woman said her son refused to get up out of bed and go to school.
•theft on Shirley Ct. where a woman said someone stole her motorcycle helmet.
•criminal damage to property and an unknown substance on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a woman said her grandson broke a basement door and punched multiple holes in a wall after being told his girlfriend could not stay with him. Her grandson also reportedly threw a lamp down a hallway and tore a banister off a wall. According to the incident report, a small glass vial belonging to her grandson had a white powdery substance within it. The woman said her grandson brings multiple people into the residence to use drugs.
•dispute on Amaranth Trail where a man said the people inside his residence would not let him inside. The man said he’d left his home a week ago because his girlfriend was with another man but he’d not moved out.
•battery on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said another man struck him in the face with a pellet gun. The man said he went to the residence to settle an issue about a wallet when the other man pointed the barrel of the gun at him and then struck him in the face with the gun barrel. The man reportedly had red marks and swelling around his right eye. He said he wanted to press charges.
•suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where a man said multiple homeless people live on the property behind his residence.
•dispute on Crown Dr. where a man said his neighbor set his pampas grass on fire. The man said he was watching television when his daughter saw the grass engulfed in flames. When he went outside to extinguish the fire, he said his neighbor shouted at him to take care of his grass or that they would do it for him. The neighbor contended the grass was on her property and that she set the fire to kill overgrown grass.
•missing person on Salt Lake Ln. where a woman said her mother told her she was on her way home and never arrived.
•missing person on Skelton Rd. where a man said his juvenile daughter, who is pregnant, left their residence and told him not to attempt to find her.
•juvenile issue on Freedom Pkwy. where a woman said her grandson told her another student slammed his head into a bus window.
•entering an automobile on Curk Roberts Rd. where a man said someone stole a battery charger from his unlocked truck.
•entering an automobile on Davenport Rd. where a man said someone stole a cigarette converter, gym bag, sparring gear, gas can and hand wrenches from two unlocked vehicles.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where an estimated $100,000 worth of building supplies was stolen from a commercial construction site. The stolen items included 32 rolls of roofing membrane. A GPS tracker placed on some of the materials placed their location at an Atlanta commercial construction site. Atlanta police officers responded to the address and learned the stolen roofing materials had already been installed at the location. They found none of the other materials at the location. According to Atlanta police, the workers on site, who they believed were hired labor, did not appear to be involved with the theft.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 124 where a male customer, possibly in his teens, reportedly yelled and cursed at a store employee regarding his fast food order. The male reportedly refused to leave when asked and continued cursing at employees. He reportedly left, however, after learning law enforcement had been notified. He was barred from the restaurant.
•death investigation (non-murder) where a man was found unresponsive beside his bed by his roommate. Deputies had previously responded to the residence for a welfare check on behalf of a family member who had not heard from him for several days. He said he hadn’t called due to his wifi being out. In an incident report following the man’s death, his son told a deputy that his father’s caretaker was using his father’s car and credit card.
•damage to property on McNeal Rd. where a woman said a driver struck and damaged her mailbox.
•agency assist on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man possibly overdosed but reportedly refused medical treatment.
•fraud on Gold Crest Lane where a woman said a man instructed her to pay $11,900 to bail her son out of jail for a DUI during which he hit a pregnant woman. He reportedly told the woman to tell the bank the money was for home repairs and instructed her not to take the money to a bondsman. The woman said she planned to leave for the bank, but her son called her, telling her he was at work and not in jail.
•battery/family violence on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man and his wife reportedly got into a physical altercation. The woman, who said her husband was high on Xanax, said the incident started as they wrestled over a phone. She said she pepper sprayed him to get him off her and stuck him with a nightstick after he grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground. A family friend reportedly intervened during the incident and said he struck the man because he got in his face and appeared ready to hit him. The man was determined as the primary aggressor but was not arrested because he reportedly required hospital treatment for a potentially broken jaw.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Park Dr. where a man said someone claiming to work for Microsoft security told him a fraudulent wire to Russia for medical supplies was attempted from his bank account. The man contacted his bank about the alleged transfer and was told the information was a scam.
