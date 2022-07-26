A Commerce Police Department was nearly struck by a vehicle while working a wreck scene on July 20.
According to the report, the officer was directing traffic on Ila Rd. and detouring travelers onto Blacks Creek Church Rd. due to a motor vehicle wreck. The suspect driver reportedly disregarded the officer's direction to merge onto Blacks Creek and he didn't slow down. That caused the officer to have to jump out of the path of the vehicle to avoid being hit.
The driver ultimately stopped and said he didn't see the officer or their patrol car. The incident occurred shortly after midnight, but the patrol car's lights were activated and the officer was wearing a reflective vest and had a flashlight attached to a bright orange cone.
The driver reportedly smelled of alcohol. He was ultimately arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
- lost/mislaid property on Maysville Rd. where a vehicle tag was missing.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-refusal and open container on Homer Rd. where a man was arrested after officers saw him asleep in a vehicle. The vehicle smelled of alcohol and the man was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- deposit account fraud (bad checks) on S. Elm St. where a man cashed a bad check.
- warrant served on Ila Rd. where officers arrested a woman for a warrant at a convenience store.
- theft by taking-felony on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a woman said over $1,300 was taken from her purse.
- civil matter on Highland Estates where neighbors had an ongoing dispute over property lines.
- lost/mislaid property on Lawrenceville Hwy. where a trailer tag was missing.
- warrant served on Green St. where officers served and arrested a man for a warrant.
- warrant served on S. Elm St. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop. He also gave officers fake identity information.
- financial transaction card fraud on Andy Ct. where a woman said a man took $600 using her credit card information.
- possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of methamphetamine on Maysville Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant during a suspicious person call. The woman also had suspected meth, marijuana and pills on her (Hydrocodone and Alprazolam).
- warrant served on Northside Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant after officers received a tip from investigators.
- warrant executed on N. Broad St. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a domestic dispute.
- theft by taking on Hospital Rd. where a man was arrested after taking tires.
- domestic dispute on Green St. where two people had a dispute over a lawn mower and weedeater.
