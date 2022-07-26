A Commerce Police Department was nearly struck by a vehicle while working a wreck scene on July 20.

According to the report, the officer was directing traffic on Ila Rd. and detouring travelers onto Blacks Creek Church Rd. due to a motor vehicle wreck. The suspect driver reportedly disregarded the officer's direction to merge onto Blacks Creek and he didn't slow down. That caused the officer to have to jump out of the path of the vehicle to avoid being hit.

