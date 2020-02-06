An arrest made recently by the Arcade Police Department was:
•Shamara Veola Porter, 34, no address given – warrant service.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Arcade PD:
•assisted the fire department with an electrical fire at a residence on Trotters Tr.
•a woman on Carruth Rd. said her boyfriend’s DirectTV account was stolen and used to gain service in Athens.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on B. Whitfield Rd. A driver was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•a man on Athens Hwy. complained about the mother of his child not showing up for a custody exchange.
•a woman on Trotters Ridge Rd. complained about her estranged husband constantly calling her. The two later disputed over the wife wanting to take custody of their children.
•assisted EMS with a man suffering a mental episode on Swann Rd. The man was reportedly forgetful and wasn’t sure where he was at.
