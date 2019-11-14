A Maysville resident was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident Monday night on Hwy. 15 in Commerce. The driver of the other vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries.
Geraldine B. Williams, 69, Maysville, was reportedly driving her 1999 Ford Ranger south in the northbound lane of Hwy. 15 and struck a 2019 Chrysler 300. The driver of the Chrysler was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, but their injuries were not serious.
Driver impairment was unknown at the time of the report.
