One person was recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Sean Thomas Reeseman, battery and simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 45 days to serve, 120 days GPS ankle monitor, mental health evaluation within 60 days, random screens, anger management classes and no contact with victims.
