Open doors were found at two Arcade businesses recently.
The Arcade Police Department Chief reported the side door at Mi Familia Restaurant was found unsecured during a check of churches and businesses and the back door at the Subway next door was also open.
Nothing was reported missing from either location.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD were:
•suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd., where a female was found asleep inside a vehicle. She said she got real tired and wanted to get a little sleep so she could drive home.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 North at Chapman Fence, where a vehicle with a flat tire was located parked in the gore area.
•animal complaint at a Hightower Trail residence, where a man reported a cow walked through his yard.
•agency assist at a North Trotters Way residence.
•verbal dispute at a Woodland Ct. residence, between a woman and her son.
•agency assist at a Quail Wood Dr. residence.
•suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. at Fowler Ln., where a man was walking on the side of the road.
•use of a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to move to the left hand lane for an emergency vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•operating a vehicle with a learner’s permit and operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights on Arcade Park St. at Hwy. 129 North, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•operating an unregistered vehicle and no insurance on Hwy. 129 South at B. Whitfield Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•verbal dispute at a Sandy Lane Ct. residence.
•agency assist at a Carlton Way residence, where a traffic accident involving a postal truck was reported.
