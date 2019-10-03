An ex-couple was arrested recently after a child called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office about them getting into a fight. The scuffle also included another man who wasn’t arrested.
Nicholas Thad McKinzie, 33, 504 Duncan Rd., Commerce, and Brianna Yvette McKinzie, 34, 490 Tolberts Trl., Nicholson, were charged with battery and cruelty to children for the incident.
The child reportedly tripped inside the Tolberts Trl. residence and both parents went to help the child. Nicholas reportedly had a cigar in his mouth and Brianna allegedly slapped the cigar from him and started hitting him in the face. Nicholas had marks on his face which confirmed the accusations against Brianna.
Another man at the residence went to break up the fight and Nicholas allegedly punched him in the face. Nicholas admitted he punched him and claimed it was in self-defense, but the man and Brianna denied the man tried to assault Nicholas.
NICHOLSON MAN THROWS WOMAN INTO CABINETS
JCSO deputies also recently responded to complaints of an assault on Old Kings Bridge Rd.
Jimmy Ray Conley, 47, 757 Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, claimed he "bearhugged" a woman to get her to calm down after she threw a candle at him, but his story conflicted with the story of the victim and a witness.
Both the victim and witness were interviewed separately and both said Conley threw the victim into kitchen cabinets. The victim did throw a candle stick, but only after being tossed and they claimed she didn’t throw the stick at Conley.
Conley was arrested and charged with simple battery.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were:
•Justin Ray Reidling, 19, 310 Bell Ave., Hoschton – battery. Reidling allegedly assaulted a man by pushing him against the outer wall of a trailer.
•John Joseph Bartley Jr., 51, 646 Ridgeway Rd., Commerce – possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and trafficking methamphetamine.
•Michael Del Larry Bryant, 33, no address given – probation violation.
•Jenna Blair Chambers, 41, 941 Walnut Woods Dr., Braselton – failure to appear.
•Shana Alexis Marie Farist, 25, 636 James Maxwell Rd., Commerce – hold for other agency.
•Otis Matthew Reidling, 38, 3340 Bond Ave., Canon – aggravated stalking.
•Amanda Marie Sorrells, 34, 605 Hardman Rd., Jefferson – hold for other agency.
•Kevin Shane Walker, 43, 227 Autumn Dr., Nicholson – obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation and hold for other agency.
•Nicole Lynne Wiesen, 46, 1926 Variations Dr. Northeast, Atlanta – theft by taking.
•Brandon Kyle Bramlett, 22, 109 Guston St., Alto – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Leslie Bernard Burgess, 51, 150 Pinkston Ct., Winder – reckless driving.
•Natalie Espinoza, 24, 362 Lexington Dr., Lawrenceville – driving with a suspended license.
•David Allan Fussell, 45, 197 North Currahee Ln., Toccoa – hold for other agency.
•Erik Joel Lance, 31, 3310 Old State Rd., Talmo – hold for other agency.
•Gregory Billy Lewallen, 53, 3980 Church View Ln., Suwanee – DUI-alcohol.
•George Alex Mason, 19, 2014 Damascus Rd., Homer – DUI-alcohol.
•Wanda Austin Smith, 61, 71 Sims St., Maysville – hold for other agency.
•Jimmy Dale Whitfield, 41, 1157 J. Warren Rd., Cornelia – hold for other agency.
•Marquice Fayezon Gillespie, 27, 173 Hunter Rd., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Ray Shelton Sanders, 56, 2570 Athens Hwy., Jefferson – obstruction of law enforcement officers and public drunkenness.
•Herbert Aldred Schwabe, 49, 8288 Old Hwy. 441, Nicholson – hold for other agency.
•Efrain Jose Arriaga Rojas, 20, 3928 Blackstock Rd., Talmo – damage to property.
•Justin Kyle Nixon, 26, 5320 Holly Springs Rd., Maysville – criminal trespass and theft by taking.
•Robert Joseph Peeples, 40, 2123 Ashley Oaks Ct., Atlanta – harassing phone calls.
•Aaron Gene Prather, 26, 958 Hale Rd., Maysville – criminal trespass and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•John Wesley Roberts, 38, 566 Gordon St., Jefferson – possession of a controlled substance.
•Jack Emory Turpin, 53, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
•August Jean Nickole Bell, 26, 2028 Lantern Dr., Jefferson – hold for other agency.
•Issa Rene Lopez, 24, 1621 Old Winder Hwy., Jefferson – DUI-alcohol and driving without a valid license.
•Christopher Ryan Carruth, 39, 1243 CR. 18, Myrtle, Miss – warrant service.
•Mercedes Burtts, no age or address given – warrant service.
•Scott Cameron Ryan, 33, 657 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson – possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during a crime and fleeing.
•Trendall Tamar Williams, 28, 310 Nellie Mae Dr., Winterville – possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and driving with a suspended license.
•Sean Matthew Holmes, 18, 204 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass – criminal trespass.
GSP
Arrests made recently by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Corey Brian Lisle, 20, 210 Lester Wood Rd., Jefferson – driving without a license.
•Howard Ivan Martin, 58, 721 Jackson Way, Jefferson – DUI-alcohol.
