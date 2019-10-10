One person was ejected during a vehicle accident in front of Kroger on Hwy. 129 Monday night. Three vehicles were involved, but only one person suffered serious injuries and no one received life-threatening injuries.
The accident began when a Honda Civic facing northbound on Hwy. 129 turned left onto Old Pendergrass Rd. without yielding. The vehicle was T-boned by another Honda Civic heading south. A third vehicle in the southbound turning lane on Old Pendergrass Rd. was side-swiped and received the least of the damages.
When the at-fault vehicle was T-boned, the passenger was ejected. The passenger was conscious and moving around when Georgia State Patrol officers arrived and was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
