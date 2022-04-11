Pendergrass Police Department K-9 Ares has been given a law enforcement streetfighter vest by the Georgia Police K-9 Foundation. The foundation has vested 137 Georgia Law Enforcement K-9s.
These K-9 vests have a soft body armor specifically constructed to be lightweight to keep K-9s from becoming exhausted from heavier vests, which may cause overheating.
"In Georgia, heat indexes can reach over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes. Keeping a K9s body temperature down is crucial while they are working to avoid heat exhaustion or even a heat stroke," the Georgia Police K-9 Foundation said in a news release. "The fabric in the LOF Streetfighter vest helps regulate the K9's body temperature keeping them comfortable and cool and are meant to be worn for entire shifts so that our four legged officers are protected at all times. K9 Officers unconditionally run into dangerous situations, regardless of whether or not a suspect could be armed with a lethal weapon."
These vests are bullet resistant and shield the K9’s vital organs during any apprehension that may involve tracking and even, detaining a fleeing suspect before an officer can take full control.
“Our organization is honored to protect K9 Ares, with the Pendergrass Police Department. It is through generous contributions and support that we are able to make a difference," said Kyle Briley, Founder and President of Georgia Police K-9.
K-9 Ares is a one-year, ten-month-old German Shepherd. K-9 Area loves family time and meeting people in the community, but his favorite activity is playing the game at work, according to Georgia Police K-9. Ares serves as a narcotics detection and tracking canine.
Georgia Police K-9 Foundation (GPK9F) is an all-volunteer nonprofit which helps raise awareness within the state and the local communities of the contributions made by Police K-9s. The Foundation provides them with safety equipment, such as, bullet-proof vests, heat alarm systems, and Naloxone (Narcan Kits) in the event a K-9 is directly exposed to any opioids during a search-and-seizure. In the absence of state or local retirement benefits for the K-9s, the Foundation will help provide retirement support (food and medical care) for retired law enforcement K-9s. The Foundation has assisted over 1,000 Georgia K9s by provided 137 K-9 protection vests, 56 heat alarms, over 200 training equipment, seminars and trainings were supplied to numerous K-9 teams across the state and assisted over 100 retired K9s.
If you are interested in how you can help or make a tax-deductible donation, visit GPK9F.org. Checks can also be mailed to: Georgia Police K9 Foundation, 28 East Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458. For more information, follow Georgia Police K9 Foundation on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
